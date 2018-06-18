Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: सलमान खान बने बॉक्स ऑफिस के सिकंदर, 3 दिन में कमाई 100 करोड़ पार

बता दें, 'रेस 3' से पहले सलमान खान की तीन फिल्में 'बजरंगी भाईजान', 'सुल्तान' और 'टाइगर जिंदा है' तीन दिन में 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होने में कामयाब रही थी.
. @BeingSalmanKhan 's #Race3 did well on Sunday too..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 18, 2018
Sun ₹ 38 cr.. Crosses the ₹ 100 Cr Nett.. Total - ₹ 105 Cr
पिता सलीम खान ने खोला बेटे का ये राज़ तो रो पड़े सलमान खान
In the past, three Salman starrers have crossed ₹ 100 cr mark in *3 days*:#BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]#Sultan ₹ 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]#TigerZindaHai ₹ 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun]#Race3 *3 days* numbers are being eyed with enthusiasm.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018
India biz.
