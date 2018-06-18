NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: सलमान खान बने बॉक्स ऑफिस के सिकंदर, 3 दिन में कमाई 100 करोड़ पार

Race 3 Weekend Box Office Collection: 'रेस 3' से पहले सलमान खान की तीन फिल्में 'बजरंगी भाईजान', 'सुल्तान' और 'टाइगर जिंदा है' तीन दिन में 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होने में कामयाब रही थी.

,
100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल Race 3

खास बातें

  1. Race 3 ने पहले वीकएंड पर कमाए 105 करोड़
  2. 3 दिन में 100 करोड़ पार होने वाली सलमान की चौथी फिल्म है 'रेस 3'
  3. रविवार को फिल्म के खाते में आए 38 करोड़ रुपये
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार सलमान खान की फिल्म Race 3 को रिलीज हुए महज 3 दिन बीते हैं. लेकिन यह फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कामयाबी के नए रिकॉर्ड्स बना रही है. ईद के मौके पर रिलीज हुई एक्शन से भरपूर इस फिल्म ने पहले वीकएंड पर 100 करोड़ का जादुई आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है. हालांकि, सलमान खान जैसे सुपरस्टार की फिल्म का 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होना आम बात है. बता दें, 'बजरंगी भाईजान', 'सुल्तान' और 'एक था टाइगर' के बाद यह सलमान की चौथी फिल्म है, जिसने 3 दिन में 100 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा का बिजनेस किया है.

Race 3 Leaked Online: सलमान खान के लिए बुरी खबर, फेसबुक पर लीक हुई Race 3

ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, 'रेस 3' ने रविवार को ताबड़तोड़ बिजनेस किया है. फिल्म के खाते में तकरीबन 38 करोड़ रुपये आए हैं. इसी के साथ पहले वीकएंड पर सलमान खान की इस फिल्म ने 105 करोड़ रुपये का बिजनेस कर डाला है.

सलमान खान को स्क्रीन पर देख बेकाबू होकर नाचे फैन्स, देखें Race 3 के थिएटर का हालबता दें, 'रेस 3' से पहले सलमान खान की तीन फिल्में 'बजरंगी भाईजान', 'सुल्तान' और 'टाइगर जिंदा है' तीन दिन में 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होने में कामयाब रही थी. पिता सलीम खान ने खोला बेटे का ये राज़ तो रो पड़े सलमान खान

सलमान खान की इस फिल्म के लिए लोगों का मिला-जुला रिएक्शन देखने को मिला. सलमान खान के फैन्स के लिए यह फिल्म ब्लॉकबस्टर रही, जबकि बाकियों के लिए यह फिल्म निराश से भरपूर रही. 'रेस 3' में सलमान के अलावा जैकलिन फर्नांडिज, अनिल कपूर, बॉबी देओल, डेजी शाह, साकिब सलीम जैसे बड़े फिल्म स्टार हैं. फिल्म के डायरेक्टर रेमो डिसूजा हैं और इसे सलमान खान ने रमेश तौरानी के साथ मिलकर प्रोड्यूस किया है.

VIDEO: 'रेस 3' में क्लाइमेक्स का सस्पेंस शानदार, लेकिन कहानी कमजोर...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढे


race 3Salman Khan

