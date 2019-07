नोरा फतेही के गाने पर राघव जुयाल ने किया धमाकेदार डांस, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ VIDEO

My saki from Saaki naaka , Mumbai @norafatehi u shot it realy well , this is the first time I heard this song and I had the privilege to hear and dance on it before it's release , thanx to one and only @norafatehi .we both have a tom and jerry relation and that's special about our partnership , haha I rem how we fought in our first schedule just like siblings fight , but slowly I realised that she is super fun and funny to the core , now we laugh and take each other's case and have lots of fun during shooting

