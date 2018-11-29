NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

2.0 Movie: रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार ने सिनेमाघर में मचाया तूफान, 'Robot 2.0' पर ऐसा आया Twitter Reaction

रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म '2.0 (Enthiran 2.0)' को लेकर Twitter पर बहुत दिलचस्प रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं. फिल्म को दर्शकों से मिला-जुला रिएक्शन मिला है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
2.0 Movie: रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार ने सिनेमाघर में मचाया तूफान, 'Robot 2.0' पर ऐसा आया Twitter Reaction

रजनीकांत स्टारर 2.0 बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिलीज हो चुकी है.

नई दिल्ली: रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth), अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) और एमी जैक्सन (Amy Jackson) की फिल्म '2.0 (2 Point 0)' आज रिलीज हो गई है. '2.0' के सोशल मीडिया पर मूवी रिव्यू (2.0 Movie Review) आने भी शुरू हो गए हैं, और फिल्म में टेक्नोलॉजी के जबरदस्त इस्तेमाल की खूब तारीफ हो रही है. रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म '2.0 (Enthiran 2.0)' का बजट लगभग 500 करोड़ रु. बताया जाता है. फिल्म में भव्य ढंग से टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल किया गया है. फिल्म को लेकर Twitter पर बहुत ही दिलचस्प रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं. कुछ दर्शकों को फिल्म बेहद पसंद आई, तो कुछ ने इसका ट्विटर पर मजाक बनाया...

कपिल शर्मा से 'बाबाजी का ठुल्लू' की हुई रिक्वेस्ट तो कॉमेडियन बोले- सारी उम्र यही करता रहूंगा...देखें Video

पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन....अनुष्का शर्मा के साथ सेल्फी लेना चाहते थे फैन्स, एक्ट्रेस ने की ऐसी हरकत कि लोग रह गए Shocked; देखें Video

हालांकि, कुछ दर्शकों को यह फिल्म पसंद नहीं आई... प्रियंका चोपड़ा के हाथों में आज सजेगी निक जोनास के नाम की मेहंदी, शादी के लिए जोधपुर पहुंचे #NickYanka

रजनीकांत और अक्षय कुमार की धमाकेदार एक्शन फिल्म '2.0' को ऑडियंस से मिला-जुला रिएक्शन मिला है. फिल्म की एडवांस बुकिंग धमाकेदार रही है. बुकमायशो के मुताबिक '2.0' की लगभग 10 लाख टिकट बुक हो चुकी हैं. रजनीकांत और अक्षय कुमार की '2.0' तमिल, तेलुगु और हिंदी में रिलीज हो गई है. इस तरह के आंकड़े देखने के बाद फिल्म के पहले ही दिन 100 करोड़ रु. की कमाई करने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है.



Bigg Boss 12: बिग बॉस में श्रीसंत को फिर आया गुस्सा, रोहित को पीटने के लिए टॉयलेट में बुलाया- देखें Video

टिप्पणियां
रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म '2.0' सबसे बड़ी फिल्मों में से होगी. इस फिल्म को बनने में लगभग 500 करोड़ रु. की लागत लगी. फिल्म रिलीज होने से पहले ही 370 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई कर चुकी है. फिल्म ने सैटेलाइट राइट्स, डिजिटल राइट्स और डिस्ट्रिब्यूशन राइट्स के जरिए यह कमाई कर डाली है.

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... India Vs Australia: रहस्यमयी गेंद पर आउट हुए पृथ्वी शॉ, ऐसे उलझे फिरकी के जाल में, देखें VIDEO
RajinikanthAkshay Kumar

Advertisement

 
 
 