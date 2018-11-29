2.0 Movie: रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार ने सिनेमाघर में मचाया तूफान, 'Robot 2.0' पर ऐसा आया Twitter Reaction

रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth), अक्षय कुमार ( Akshay Kumar ) और एमी जैक्सन (Amy Jackson) की फिल्म '2.0 (2 Point 0)' आज रिलीज हो गई है. ' 2.0 ' के सोशल मीडिया पर मूवी रिव्यू (2.0 Movie Review) आने भी शुरू हो गए हैं, और फिल्म में टेक्नोलॉजी के जबरदस्त इस्तेमाल की खूब तारीफ हो रही है. रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म '2.0 (Enthiran 2.0)' का बजट लगभग 500 करोड़ रु. बताया जाता है. फिल्म में भव्य ढंग से टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल किया गया है. फिल्म को लेकर Twitter पर बहुत ही दिलचस्प रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं. कुछ दर्शकों को फिल्म बेहद पसंद आई, तो कुछ ने इसका ट्विटर पर मजाक बनाया...

2.0 is ....a Brilliant 3D flim. Enjoyed Every Second.

Akshay Love for Birds .Chitti's affection for Vaseergar .Bindass 2.0 and 3.0 Shankar's dedication for Movie Thalaivar Love for His Fans and Vice Versa . #2Point0#2Point0Review — karthikeyan (@karthiksaje) November 29, 2018

#2Point0Review@akshaykumar is breathtakingly brilliant as the ornithologist turned antagonist! His flashback portions explore the humanistic side of a science-fiction! Special effects galore! Welcome to South, dear Akshay! pic.twitter.com/Q8tXxy4nb1 — r.s.prakash (@rs_prakash3) November 29, 2018

#2Point0 Cannot Be Imagined Without @rajinikanth The One And Only Superstar Undisputed King Of Indian Cinema Pahh He just nailed In Every single shotEven At This Age He Is simply The BestBecame A Bit emotional While Seeing Him Perform Like ThisThe King Of Cinema — Sumanth R (@Sumanthr10R) November 29, 2018

I am thrilled and amazed and what not The Masterpiece from Shankar is soo amazing that can't be told it can be experienced only.

I think everyone who has a cellphone,must watch the movie #2Point0 .#2Point0FromToday#AkshayKumar#thefifthforce@akshaykumar@shankarshanmugh — Chandranshu Sharma (@Chandranshu08) November 29, 2018

SuperStar he is back after 7 years (Endhiran).

Without the pride of indian cinema @shankarshanmugh sir this wouldn't have been possible & without VFX it's unimaginable.

ARR one have to reborn to at least try to match your Music .

Hats off to all team and thanks For #2point0 — Pius Benroy (@BenroyPius) November 29, 2018

#2Point0 is an EXPERIENCE. Talking about it here wont do it justice. Go experience it yourself. Shankar's Crown Jewel. — Naveen Michaels (@IAmNaveenM) November 29, 2018

#2Point0#2POint0Day#2Point0Review

Dont be surprised if you see people throw mobiles into dustbin, junk transport and instead....walk back home singing to birds after watching the movie



Its not just the message...the way its told in entertaining manner does leave a BIG IMPACT — Man of Justice (@SuperGops) November 29, 2018

AK wants to destroy cell phones / cell towers as their radiation kills birds.. Rajnikant wants to save us from him.. rest Chitti Chitti Bang Bang.. with a dumb climax.. ideal for birdbrains.. see it at your own risk..



Rating 0.2 stars — Amod Mehra (@MehraAmod) November 29, 2018

#2Point0 is a grand visual and it delivers what it promised. But I'm deeply disappointed with the makers. They chopped off @akshaykumar's role and made it a mere extended cameo. I took a day off from my job and watched the movie in 3D and now I feel like my money is wasted —Salman Meri Jaan (@BhaitardKiller) November 29, 2018

पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन....हालांकि, कुछ दर्शकों को यह फिल्म पसंद नहीं आई...रजनीकांत और अक्षय कुमार की धमाकेदार एक्शन फिल्म '2.0' को ऑडियंस से मिला-जुला रिएक्शन मिला है. फिल्म की एडवांस बुकिंग धमाकेदार रही है. बुकमायशो के मुताबिक '2.0' की लगभग 10 लाख टिकट बुक हो चुकी हैं. रजनीकांत और अक्षय कुमार की '2.0' तमिल, तेलुगु और हिंदी में रिलीज हो गई है. इस तरह के आंकड़े देखने के बाद फिल्म के पहले ही दिन 100 करोड़ रु. की कमाई करने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है. रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म '2.0' सबसे बड़ी फिल्मों में से होगी. इस फिल्म को बनने में लगभग 500 करोड़ रु. की लागत लगी. फिल्म रिलीज होने से पहले ही 370 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई कर चुकी है. फिल्म ने सैटेलाइट राइट्स, डिजिटल राइट्स और डिस्ट्रिब्यूशन राइट्स के जरिए यह कमाई कर डाली है.