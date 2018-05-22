इस डायलॉग की वजह से फंसीं सलमान खान की हीरोइन, 11 Trolls पढ़कर रोक न पाएंगे हंसी!

खास बातें चर्चा में Race 3 का डायलॉग ट्रेलर में बोलीं डेजी - "आर बिजनेस इज आर बिजनेस" ट्विटर पर खूब उड़ी डेजी के इस डायलॉग की खिल्ली

सुपरस्टार सलमान खान की आगामी फिल्म 'रेस 3' कई वजहों से सुर्खियों में बनी हुई है. रेमो डिसूजा की एक्शन से भरपूर इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर 6 दिन पहले रिलीज हुआ था, जिसे अब तक 27 मिलियन से ज्यादा व्यूज मिल चुके हैं. जबकि, फिल्म का पहला गाना हीरिए.. यूट्यूब पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है. ' रेस-3 ' सोशल मीडिया पर भी हिट है, लेकिन चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि फिल्म सलमान या जैकलीन नहीं बल्कि एक्ट्रेस डेजी शाह की वजह से चर्चाओं में बनी हुई है.

*Famous quotes by famous people*



- Young entrepreneurs will make a difference in the Indian ecosystem.

*Ratan Tata*



- You can't get into business for the fashion of it.

*Azim Premji*



- Our business is our business, none of your business.

*Daisy Shah* — (@Ladywith_swag) May 18, 2018

Me and my friend, when teacher asks kya baatein krte rahte ho sara din? -

"Our business is our business, its none of your business"#Race3MostViewedTrailerIn24Hrs#Race3Trollspic.twitter.com/78gDewWOWf — Himanshu Nager (@naagerhimanshu) May 17, 2018

Mom to me -chinuuuu TV off krdee Khana khaa yhaa aa kr

Me- my TV is my TV none of you're TV



In the end

Flying chappal received#daisyshah#troll#race3 — pulkit sharma (@bloggbypulkit) May 20, 2018

Some important line's



I try to create sympathy for my characters, then turn the monsters loose

-Stephen king



To produce a mighty book, you must choose a mighty theme

- Heeman malville



Our bussiness is our bussiness,

Non of Your bussiness

-Daisy shah — PriE (@Pranjultweet) May 17, 2018

Boss: This weekend we are working, so it's gonna be Business as usual.



Daisy Shah the employee: Your business is your business and it's none of our business. So we are not coming. — Neeraj Jha (@neeraz007) May 20, 2018

Dont know why people are trolling Daisy shah , casting Daisy in #Race3 is their makers business ,its none of your business. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 19, 2018

ट्रेलर में डेजी शाह का एक डायलॉग है, "आर बिजनेस इज आर बिजनेस, नन ऑफ योर बिजनेस." इसको डेजी शाह ने बहुत ही नाटकीय अंदाज में बोला है, और सोशल मीडिया में इसे लेकर खूब मजाक बन रहा है और डेजी शाह को ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. डेजी शाह से कोई कह रहा है कि क्या तुमने ओवरएक्टिंग की ट्रेनिंग वरुण धवन से ली है तो कोई इसे बहुत ही बेजान डायलॉग बता रहा है. इस तरह डेजी शाह के इस डायलॉग का सोशल मीडिया पर काफी मजाक बन रहा है.पढ़ें ट्वीट्स....1.2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.11.डेजी के बचाव में सलमान खान खुद उतरे हैं. एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में आया है, जिसमें सलमान खान से पूछा जा रहा है कि आप कहां जा रहे हैं तो सलमान खान कहते हैं, "आर बिजनेस इज आर बिजनेस, नन ऑफ योर बिजनेस." इस तरह वे बखूबी जवाब दे जाते हैं.सलमान के अलावा जैकलीन फर्नांडिस ने भी डेजी का सपोर्ट किया है. बता दें, 'रेस 3' को रेमो डिसूजा ने डायरेक्ट किया है और फिल्म 15 जून को ईद के मौके पर रिलीज होगी. 'किक' की सफलता के बाद, सलमान खान और जैकलीन की ब्लॉकबस्टर जोड़ी दूसरी बार एक्शन थ्रिलर में एक साथ नज़र आने वाली है. सलमान खान फिल्म्स और रमेश तौरानी द्वारा निर्मित इस फिल्म को टिप्स फिल्म्स के बैनर तहत बनाया गया है. 'रेस' फ्रेंचाइसी की तीसरी फिल्म में अनिल कपूर, बॉबी देओल और साकिब सलीम जैसे कलाकार भी शामिल हैं.