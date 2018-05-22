NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
बॉलीवुड

इस डायलॉग की वजह से फंसीं सलमान खान की हीरोइन, 11 Trolls पढ़कर रोक न पाएंगे हंसी!

Race-3 के ट्रेलर में डेजी शाह का एक डायलॉग है, "आर बिजनेस इज आर बिजनेस, नन ऑफ योर बिजनेस." इसको डेजी शाह ने बहुत ही नाटकीय अंदाज में बोला है, और सोशल मीडिया में इसे लेकर खूब मजाक बन रहा है.

चर्चा में आया डेजी शाह का डायलॉग

खास बातें

  1. चर्चा में Race 3 का डायलॉग
  2. ट्रेलर में बोलीं डेजी - "आर बिजनेस इज आर बिजनेस"
  3. ट्विटर पर खूब उड़ी डेजी के इस डायलॉग की खिल्ली
नई दिल्ली: सुपरस्टार सलमान खान की आगामी फिल्म 'रेस 3' कई वजहों से सुर्खियों में बनी हुई है. रेमो डिसूजा की एक्शन से भरपूर इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर 6 दिन पहले रिलीज हुआ था, जिसे अब तक 27 मिलियन से ज्यादा व्यूज मिल चुके हैं. जबकि, फिल्म का पहला गाना हीरिए.. यूट्यूब पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है. 'रेस-3' सोशल मीडिया पर भी हिट है, लेकिन चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि फिल्म सलमान या जैकलीन नहीं बल्कि एक्ट्रेस डेजी शाह की वजह से चर्चाओं में बनी हुई है. 

Race 3 की इस हीरोइन का डायलॉग की वजह से उड़ा मजाक, सलमान ने यूं दिया जवाब

ट्रेलर में डेजी शाह का एक डायलॉग है, "आर बिजनेस इज आर बिजनेस, नन ऑफ योर बिजनेस." इसको डेजी शाह ने बहुत ही नाटकीय अंदाज में बोला है, और सोशल मीडिया में इसे लेकर खूब मजाक बन रहा है और डेजी शाह को ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. डेजी शाह से कोई कह रहा है कि क्या तुमने ओवरएक्टिंग की ट्रेनिंग वरुण धवन से ली है तो कोई इसे बहुत ही बेजान डायलॉग बता रहा है. इस तरह डेजी शाह के इस डायलॉग का सोशल मीडिया पर काफी मजाक बन रहा है.

पढ़ें ट्वीट्स....
1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. Race 3: 'जुम्मे की रात' के बाद जुम्मे पर रिलीज हुआ सलमान और जैकलीन का Heeriye, देखें वीडियो

डेजी के बचाव में सलमान खान खुद उतरे हैं. एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में आया है, जिसमें सलमान खान से पूछा जा रहा है कि आप कहां जा रहे हैं तो सलमान खान कहते हैं, "आर बिजनेस इज आर बिजनेस, नन ऑफ योर बिजनेस." इस तरह वे बखूबी जवाब दे जाते हैं. 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on


सलमान के अलावा जैकलीन फर्नांडिस ने भी डेजी का सपोर्ट किया है. बता दें, 'रेस 3' को रेमो डिसूजा ने डायरेक्ट किया है और फिल्म 15 जून को ईद के मौके पर रिलीज होगी.



Video: Race 3 के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर पहुंची सलमान खान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड, सबकी निगाहें उन्हीं पर टिकीं

टिप्पणियां
'किक' की सफलता के बाद, सलमान खान और जैकलीन की ब्लॉकबस्टर जोड़ी दूसरी बार एक्शन थ्रिलर में एक साथ नज़र आने वाली है. सलमान खान फिल्म्स और रमेश तौरानी द्वारा निर्मित इस फिल्म को टिप्स फिल्म्स के बैनर तहत बनाया गया है. 'रेस' फ्रेंचाइसी की तीसरी फिल्म में अनिल कपूर, बॉबी देओल और साकिब सलीम जैसे कलाकार भी शामिल हैं.

