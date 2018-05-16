सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने 'हैप्पी फिर भाग जाएगी' की शूटिंग पूरी करने के बाद किया ट्वीट, दिया ये मैसेज

And its a film wrap for #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi! Its been an amazing journey with an amazing team! Thank you @mudassar_as_is for giving me the opportunity to bring #Happy to life! And the entire cast and crew for one of my funnnnnest shoots! Cannot wait for 24th august! https://t.co/gBd1cPZsc6— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 15, 2018
कर्नाटक चुनाव रिजल्ट से जुड़ी ताज़ा खबरें और देखे लाइव टीवी कवरेज एनडीटीवी इंडिया पर. अधिक जानकारी के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक या ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें.
Advertisement
Advertisement