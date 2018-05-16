NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने 'हैप्पी फिर भाग जाएगी' की शूटिंग पूरी करने के बाद किया ट्वीट, दिया ये मैसेज

फिल्म 'हैप्पी फिर भाग जाएगी' की शूटिंग पूरी हो गई है और अभिनेत्री सोनाक्षी सिन्हा का कहना है कि उनके लिए यह शानदार सफर रहा है.

,
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनाक्षी सिन्हा

खास बातें

  1. सोनाक्षी ने किया ट्वीट
  2. 'हैप्पी फिर भाग जाएगी' की शूटिंग पूरी
  3. 24 अगस्त को होगी रिलीज
नई दिल्ली: फिल्म 'हैप्पी फिर भाग जाएगी' की शूटिंग पूरी हो गई है और अभिनेत्री सोनाक्षी सिन्हा का कहना है कि उनके लिए यह शानदार सफर रहा है. सोनाक्षी ने उन्हें मौका देने के लिए मंगलवार रात को फिल्म के निर्देशक मुदस्सर अजीज और पूरी टीम का आभार जताया. सोनाक्षी ने ट्वीट किया, "और फिल्म 'हैप्पी फिर भाग जाएगी' की शूटिंग पूरी हो गई. शानदार टीम के साथ यह शानदार सफर रहा है. मुदस्सर अजीज मुझे जीवन में खुशी लाने का मौका देने के लिए आपका शुक्रिया और मेरे अब तक के सबसे मजेदार शूटिंग में से एक के लिए सभी कलाकारों और टीम का आभार. 24 अगस्त का इंतजार नहीं कर सकती."

हलवा खाते ही निकले सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के आंसू, 6 साल पहले अजय देवगन ने किया ऐसा मजाक...
अजीज ने फिल्म के सभी कलाकारों का आभार जताया. उन्होंने लिखा, "सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, जस्सी गिल, जिम्मी शेरगिल, पियूष मिश्रा, अली फैजल, डायना पेंटी, अपारशक्ति..आप सबका धन्यवाद। आनंद एल. राय यह आपके लिए.. 24 अगस्त, हम आ रहे हैं." फिल्म 'हैप्पी फिर भाग जाएगी' साल 2016 में आई फिल्म 'हैप्पी भाग जाएगी' का सीक्वल है, जो 24 अगस्त को रिलीज होगी.

VIDEO: जानिए कैसी है सोनाक्षी सिन्‍हा की 'वेलकम टू न्यूयॉर्क'


...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...

(इनपुट आईएएनएस से)


Sonakshi SinhaHappy Phirr Bhag Jayegiसोनाक्षी सिन्हा

