सोनम कपूर ने कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में फिर बिखेरा जलवा, जरूर देखना चाहेंगे Photos

खास बातें दूसरी बार रेड कारपेट पर दिखीं सोनम लॉरेल पेरिस ने शेयर की तस्वीरें डिजाइनर वेरा वैंग के स्टूडियो से ली ड्रेस

कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस की डिजाइनर ड्रेस लोगों को काफी पसंद आई. नई नवेली दुल्हन बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर फ्रांस में फिल्म फेस्टिवल के रेड कारपेट पर जलवे बिखेर रही हैं. दूसरी बार कान के रेड कारपेट पर पहुंची सोनम नए ड्रेस के साथ काफी खूबसूरत दिखीं. उनकी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं. सोनम ने अमेरिकी बेस्ड मशहूर डिजाइनर वेरा वैंग के स्टूडियो की ड्रेस पहनी हुईं हैं. उन्होंने येलो और लाइट ब्राउन कलर कॉम्बिनेशन का गाउन पहना है. इससे पहले सोनम रेड कारपेट पर ऑफ व्हाइट कलर का लहंगा पहनकर उतरी थीं.

कॉस्मेटिक ब्रांड लॉरेल के लिए सोनम कपूर ने कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में रेड कारपेट पर जलवे बिखेरीं. लॉरेल पेरिस ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट पर सोनम कपूर की कई तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं, जिसमें वह काफी अलग अंदाज में दिखाई दे रही हैं. शादी के बाद सोनम अपनी पहली कान अपीयरंस में जगमगाती नजर आईं. सोनम के हाथों पर शादी की मेहंदी साफ देखी जा सकती हैं. साथ ही बालों पर लगा आम्रपाली का परांदा, उनके लुक को और भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत बना रहा था. बता दें, यह पहला मौका है जब बहन रिया कपूर के बिना सोनम ने कान में एंट्री की. इसका जिक्र उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर किया कि वह रिया को बहुत मिस कर रही हैं. बता दें, कॉस्मेटिक ब्रांड लॉरियल पेरिस की ब्रांड एंबेसडर के रूप में सोनम ने रेड कारपेट पर वॉक किया. सोनम 2011 से कान से जुड़ी हुई हैं. यह उनकी 8वीं अपीयरेंस है.