LIVE: दोपहर बाद मुंबई पहुंचेगा श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर, आज हो सकता है अंतिम संस्कार

खास बातें 54 की उम्र में श्रीदेवी का निधन दुबई से मुंबई लाया जाएगा पार्थिव शरीर आज शाम अंतिम संस्कार होने की संभावना

54 की उम्र में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से बॉलीवुड की दिग्गज अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी का निधन हो गया. पिछले दिनों भतीजे और अभिनेता मोहित मारवाह की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए श्रीदेवी अपने परिवार के साथ दुबई गई थीं. शादी के फंक्शन पूरे होने के बाद उनके पति बोनी कपूर और छोटी बेटी खुशी मुंबई वापस आ गए थे, लेकिन श्रीदेवी दुबई में ही रूकी थीं. शनिवार रात दिल का दौरा पड़ाने से उनका निधन हुआ. श्रीदेवी के निधन की खबर सुनकर पूरा बॉलीवुड सदमे में है. इस खबर के बाद उनके फैंस को यकीन ही नहीं हो पा रहा है कि अब श्रीदेवी हमारे बीच में नहीं है.

Mortal remains of #Sridevi expected to be brought via a chartered flight today evening: Mumbai Airport Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

I have no words to express how i feel. We have grown up seeing her. It is difficult to digest that she is not with us. My heartiest condolences to her family: Sachin Tendulkar on #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/FEl2nTYoqi — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha hai ki main kya bolun. She was really important, pata nahi ab kya hoga sirf Bollywood ka nahi, par Tamil, Telugu aur baaki film industries ka bhi. There are no words to describe this moment: Vashu Bhagnani, Filmmaker on #Sridevipic.twitter.com/Ocd8jzI9as — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

I really have no words, I am still not able to comprehend this loss, just can't imagine what the family is going through: Adil Hussain,Actor #Sridevipic.twitter.com/pvCbVCqsXA — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

I wanted to accept it as a rumour, but in the end it was a reality. Whereever she is may her soul rest in peace. Our prayers are with her family. Nation mourns, she was a heartthrob for cinema lovers. We will always remember her: Annu Kapoor on #Sridevipic.twitter.com/EeAISIY3xO — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Yeh khabar sunke bahot shock laga. Humne kabhi socha bhi nahi tha. Unhone apne talent se kaafi logon ko prabhaavit kiya. She was a wonderful actress & unhone apna sthaan banaya hindi film industry mein. It is a big loss for Bollywood: Hema Malini on #Sridevipic.twitter.com/qWeRtgUeoe — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

I still can't believe it that #Sridevi ji is no more, she had done countless legendary roles, its very very sad. Entire nation is shocked: Madhur Bhandarkar, filmmaker pic.twitter.com/ulpVlIDzpj — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Jis shaadi (Dubai) mein woh gayin thi, main bhi wahin tha. Doosre din maine ek summit mein jaane ka decision liya. Mujhe dukh hai ki maine yeh decision liya,varna unke saath samay bitaane ka avsar milta: Amar Singh on #Sridevipic.twitter.com/ba9aAn9CSQ — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Unbelievable. She was a humble and beautiful lady. She was an amazing artist who had the ability to convey everything through her eyes. It feels like we are all in an airport departure lounge waiting for our announcements: Ranjeet,Veteran actor on #Sridevipic.twitter.com/b2RhTARwej — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Whatever movies she did, her performances were unmatched. My heartfelt condolences to her family.The entire industry is in 'Sadma' by hearing this news: Ashoke Pandit, Filmmaker on #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/wUgBkl6WHL — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more #RIP#Sridevi — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 24, 2018

I’m in a state of shock, can’t get over this heartbreaking news.Such a beautiful soul, may you rest in peace Sri ji . Will miss u terribly #Sridevipic.twitter.com/v6cL9rWkC5 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) February 25, 2018

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर चार्टर्ड प्लेन दोपहर 2 से 6 बजे के बीच दुबई से मुंबई लाया जाएगा. अंतिम संस्कार शाम तक होने की संभावना है.यूएई के भारतीय राजदूत नवदीप सिंह सूरी के मुताबिक, अभी पुलिस फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट में व्यस्त है. हम सभी श्रीदेवी के परिवार और स्थानीय अधिकारियों के संपर्क में हैं.श्रीदेवी के घर के बाहर रविवार तड़के से ही प्रसंशकों की भीड़ लगी है. खबरों के मुताबिक, श्रीदेवी का निधन दुबई से 120 किलोमीटर दूर रास अल खैला में हुआ. उनके शव को रास अल खैमा से पहले दुबई लाया जाएगा, उसके बाद शव भारत के लिए रवाना होगा.उनके निधन की खबर मिलने के कुछ ही मिनटों बाद अमिताभ बच्चन, प्रियंका चोपड़ा, सुष्मिता सेन, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और रितेश देशमुख जैसे कई बॉलीवुड अभिनेताओं ने ट्विटर पर अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की.सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने सबसे पहले अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की. उन्होंने लिखा, "पता नहीं क्यों, कुछ अजीब सी बेचैनी महसूस कर रहा हूं."पीएम मोदी की ओर से किए गए इस ट्वीट में लिखा गया- विख्यात अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी के असमय और अचानक निधन से दुखी हूं. लंबे करियर में उन्होंने अलग-अलग तरह के यादगार रोल निभाए. मैं इस दुख की घड़ी में उनके परिवार के साथ हूं. उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले.'प्रियंका ने लिखा, "मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं. श्रीदेवी से प्यार करने वाले हर शख्स के लिये मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं. दुखद दिन. ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे."सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर हेमा मालिनी, अनु कपूर समेत कई सेलेब्स ने उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया.कॉमेडियन जॉनी लीवर ने अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करते हुए दिवंगत अभिनेत्री के परिवार के लिये प्रार्थना की. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, "श्रीदेवी जी के (निधन के) बारे में सुनकर सदमे में हूं. यह सुनकर बेहद व्यथित हूं कि श्रीदेवी मैम अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहीं. श्रीदेवीजी ईश्वर आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे."सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने लिखा, "श्रीदेवी मैम अब नहीं रहीं, यह सुनकर वाकई में मैं सदमे में और व्यथित हूं. श्रीदेवी, आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले."अभिनेत्री शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा ने पोस्ट किया, "इस खबर को सुनकर दिल टूट गया. अब तक जितने लोगों को मैं जानता हूं उनमें से वह सबसे स्नेहमयी और दयालु थीं. मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं. सदमे में हूं. श्रीदेवी की आत्मा को शांति मिले. श्रीदेवी.... यह बिल्कुल ठीक नहीं है! दुख की इस घड़ी में ईश्वर परिवार के सभी लोगों को ताकत दे."रितेश देशमुख ने ट्वीट किया, "दिल को झकझोर देने वाली खबर... मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं. बहुत सदमे में हूं. श्रीदेवीजी अब नहीं रहीं... ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे."सुष्मिता सेन ने कहा कि जब से यह दुखद खबर उन्होंने सुनी है तब से वह गमगीन हैं. उन्होंने लिखा, "मैंने अभी अभी सुना कि दिल का दौरा पड़ने से श्रीदेवी मैम का निधन हो गया. मैं बहुत सदमे में हूं... मेरे आंसू रुक नहीं पा रहे हैं."अभिनेत्री निमरत कौर ने ट्वीट किया, "श्रीदेवी के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बेहद स्तब्ध हूं. कैसा दुखद पल है यह."टोरंटो अंतरराष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव के आर्टिस्टिक निर्देशक कैमरन बेली ने ट्वीट किया, "भारत की जानी मानी अभिनेत्री के निधन के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं. खुशनसीब और सम्मानित महसूस कर रहा हूं कि वर्ष 2012 में 'इंग्लिश विंग्लिश' के लिये टोरंटो आयीं श्रीदेवी का सान्निध्य मिला. अपनी भूमिकाओं से उन्होंने लाखों लोगों के दिलों में जगह बनायी."