बॉलीवुड

Sridevi Funeral: श्रीदेवी के आखिरी दीदार के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, अनु कपूर-अरबाज खान पहुंचे

Sridevi Funeral: सेलिब्रेशन स्पोर्ट्स क्लब में श्रीदेवी के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए फैन्स की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी है...

श्रीदेवी का अंतिम संस्कार दोपहर 3:30 बजे विले पार्ले के पवन हंस शवदाह गृह में होगा.

खास बातें

  1. श्रीदेवी का अंतिम संस्कार आज
  2. 9:30 से दोपहर 12:30 के बीच होंगे अंतिम दर्शन
  3. पवन हंस शवदाह में दोपहर 3:30 बजे होगा दाह संस्कार
नई दिल्ली: श्रीदेवी के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए फैन्स और बॉलीवुड सितारे मुंबई के सेलिब्रेशन स्पोर्ट्स क्लब पहुंच रहे हैं. फिल्म अभिनेता अनु कपूर, अरबाज खान, फराह खान, उर्वशी रौतेला अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल होने यहां पहुंचे. मालूम हो कि दोपहर 3:30 बजे मुंबई के विले पार्ले के पवन हंस शवदाह गृह में दिग्गज अभिनेत्री का अंतिम संस्कार होगा. इससे पहले आज सुबह 9:30 बजे से दोपहर 12:30 बजे तक उनका पार्थिव शरीर लोखंडवाला के सेलिब्रेशन स्पोर्ट्स क्लब में अंतिम दर्शन के लिए रखा जाएगा. जहां बॉलीवुड के लोगों समेत उनके फैन्स अपनी चहेती अभिनेत्री का अंतिम दीदार करेंगे. दोपहर 2 बजे उनका पार्थिव शरीर अंतिम संस्कार के लिए सेलिब्रेशन स्पोर्ट्स क्लब से पवनहंस शवदाह गृह ले जाया जाएगा. श्रीदेवी के लोखंडवाला स्थित घर से उनके पार्थिव शरीर को सेलिब्रेशन स्पोर्ट्स क्लब कुछ ही दे पहले ले जाया गया है. उनके शव वाहन को सफेद रंग से सजाया गया है. सेलिब्रेशन स्पोर्ट्स में एक्ट्रेस के अंतिम दर्शन करने के लिए फैन्स की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी है.

श्रीदेवी का अंतिम संस्कार आज...

श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर मुंबई के सेलिब्रेशन स्पोर्ट्स क्लब में पहुंच चुका है. एक्ट्रेस के दीदार के लिए भारी मात्रा में फैन्स मौके पर मौजूद हैं. कपूर खानदान के अलावा बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी यहां पहुंच रहे हैं. सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए पुलिस ने बैरिकेट्स लगाए हैं. बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अनु कपूर और अरबाज खान सेलिब्रेशन स्पोर्ट्स क्लब पहुंच चुके हैं.  
इस वाहन में निकलेगी श्रीदेवी की अंतिम यात्रा.

Sridevi की मौत के तुरंत बाद जब होटल पहुंचे ये पाकिस्तानी एक्टर, बताई आपबीती

इससे पहले कल देर रात श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर उनके निवास स्थान लोखंडवाला पहुंचा. जहां परिवार के लोग और फैन्स इंतजार में खड़े थे. देर रात सलमान खान भी श्रीदेवी के परिवार से मिलने उनके लोखंडवाला स्थित घर पहुंचे. तकरीबन एक घंटे रूकने के बाद सलमान वहां से निकले. उनके अलावा श्रीदेवी के सौतेले बेटे अर्जुन कपूर को भी एक्ट्रेस के घर जाते हुए देखा गया. Sridevi: पत्नी के साथ मोहित मारवाह पहुंचे अनिल कपूर के घर, इन्हीं की शादी के लिए दुबई गई थीं श्रीदेवी

मालूम हो कि, श्रीदेवी के शव को एक विशेष विमान से दुबई से मुंबई ले आया गया, जिसमें बोनी कपूर, संजय कपूर, राहुल रवैल और अर्जुन कपूर भी साथ आए. इस मौके पर एयरपोर्ट पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग मौजूद थे, लेकिन भीड़ से बचाने के लिए एंबुलेंस को गेट नंबर-1 से बाहर निकाला गया जो एयरपोर्ट पुलिस स्टेशन के करीब है. अनिल कपूर मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर श्रीदेवी का शव लेने पहुंचे थे. श्रीदेवी और अनिल कपूर का आखिरी वीडियो, शादी में इस हिट गाने पर किया डांस 

दुबई पुलिस ने श्रीदेवी की मौत का केस बंद कर दिया है. केस बंद करने के बाद ही परिवार को पार्थिव शरीर सौंपा गया. पुलिस ने पूछताछ के बाद श्रीदेवी के पति बोनी कपूर को क्लीन चिट दे दी. पुलिस के मुताबिक, इस केस में ऐसा कुछ नहीं है जिस पर संदेह किया जा सके. डेथ सर्टिफिकेट के मुताबिक, श्रीदेवी की मौत दुर्घटनावश डूबने की वजह से हुई. जबकि मौत के तुरंत बाद कार्डिएक अरेस्ट की वजह से निधन की बात सामने आई थी.

