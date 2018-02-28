Sridevi Funeral: श्रीदेवी के आखिरी दीदार के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, अनु कपूर-अरबाज खान पहुंचे

It's media job to ask questions, it's people's call if they want to throw it in the dustbin or not. At this moment, family is in a lot of pain. Daughters have lost their mother at such a young age. We should pray for them: Anu Kapoor at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai #Sridevipic.twitter.com/nYhx1Q7qva— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
Actor Arbaz Khan arrives at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai to pay last respects to #Sridevi, funeral to take place later today. pic.twitter.com/Mqz1FlkdGo— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
Mumbai: #Sridevi's mortal brought to Celebration Sports Club, where people will pay their last respects to the actor, funeral to take place later today. pic.twitter.com/Gip77pgV0l— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
Sridevi की मौत के तुरंत बाद जब होटल पहुंचे ये पाकिस्तानी एक्टर, बताई आपबीती
Visuals from #Mumbai's Celebration Sports Club, where #Sridevi's mortal remains will be kept for people to pay tributes. Heavy security deployed. pic.twitter.com/jh895m1Frt— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
#Mumbai: Salman Khan reaches #Sridevi's residence. pic.twitter.com/DhFmlvSwQh— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
Sridevi: पत्नी के साथ मोहित मारवाह पहुंचे अनिल कपूर के घर, इन्हीं की शादी के लिए दुबई गई थीं श्रीदेवी
#Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor leaves #Sridevi's residence pic.twitter.com/cOLFl23TrI— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
Anil Kapoor arrives at #Mumbai airport, chartered plane carrying mortal remains of #Sridevi to land shortly pic.twitter.com/raIx20n20h— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
श्रीदेवी और अनिल कपूर का आखिरी वीडियो, शादी में इस हिट गाने पर किया डांस
Mumbai: #Sridevi's mortal remains brought to her Lokhandwala residence pic.twitter.com/2Q4HtLvvSV— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
