होम | बॉलीवुड |

Sujata Kumar Funeral: कैंसर की जंग हारी श्रीदेवी की ऑनस्क्रीन बहन, बेटी ने किया दाह संस्कार

Sujata Kumar Last Rites: कैंसर से जूझ रहीं सुजाता कुमार का निधन रविवार को हुआ, सोमवार दोपहर उनकी बेटी कृतिका ने दाह संस्कार किया..

Sujata Kumar Funeral: कैंसर की जंग हारी श्रीदेवी की ऑनस्क्रीन बहन, बेटी ने किया दाह संस्कार

Sujata Kumar Funeral: बेटी ने किया मां का दाह संस्कार

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री सुजाता कुमार (Sujata Kumar) के परिवार और करीबियों ने उन्हें सोमवार को अंतिम विदाई दी. श्रीदेवी की फिल्म 'इंग्लिश विंग्लिश' में उनकी बहन का किरदार निभाने वाली सुजाता कुमार, कैंसर की जंग लंबे वक्त से लड़ रही थीं. उनका निधन रविवार को हुआ. सोमवार दोपहर सुजाता कुमार का अंतिम संस्कार मुंबई के विले पार्ले शमशान घाट में हुआ. बेटी कृतिका और बहन सुचित्रा कृष्णमूर्ति ने सुजाता को अग्नि दी और दाह संस्कार को पूरा किया. सुचित्रा कृष्णामूर्ति के टीवी शो 'चुनौती' में उनके को-स्टार रहे आरिफ जकारिया अतिम यात्रा में शामिल हुए.

देखें, सुजाता कुमार की अंतिम विदाई की तस्वीरें...
 
आरिफ जकारिया.


फिल्ममेकर शेखर कपूर की पूर्व पत्ति सुचित्रा ने सोमवार सुबह ट्वीट कर सुजाता के निधन की जानकारी दी थी. उन्होंने लिखा, "हमारी चहेती सुजाता कुमार का निधन हो गया है. हमारे अंदर एक खालीपन छोड़कर वह एक बेहतरीन जगह चली गई हैं. उन्होंने हमसे एक घंटे पहले रात 11.26 को विदा ली. जिंदगी दोबारा पहले जैसी नहीं हो सकती."   फिल्ममेकर शेखर कपूर ने भी उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी.
इससे पहले सुचित्रा ने ट्वीट कर अपने प्रशंसकों और दोस्तों से सुजाता के ठीक होने की प्रार्थना करने का आग्रह किया था. साथ ही उनका एक पुराना वीडियो भी जारी किया था, जिसमें सुजाता ने अपने बचपन की कड़वी यादें और जल्द शादी टूट जाने जैसे दर्द बयां किया था.

देखें, Video...


टिप्पणियां
गौरतलब है कि, सुजाता फिल्म 'इंग्लिश विंग्लिश' के अलावा 'रांझणा', 'सलाम-ए-इश्क' और 'गोरी तेरे प्यार में' जैसी फिल्मों में भी काम कर चुकी हैं. 

