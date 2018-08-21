Sujata Kumar Funeral: कैंसर की जंग हारी श्रीदेवी की ऑनस्क्रीन बहन, बेटी ने किया दाह संस्कार

फिल्ममेकर शेखर कपूर ने भी उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी.
Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an umimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of august 2018..Life can never be the same again ...— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 19, 2018
yes she personified the word bindaas. Lived and died on her own terms. I will miss her wisdom and more than that i will miss her kindness and her unconditional love https://t.co/MvXgCYMWsL— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement