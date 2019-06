सनी देओल की पॉलिटिक्स बेटे को पड़ी महंगी, करण देओल की फिल्म को मिली नई तारीख

Our #PalPalDilKePaas journey has a new date! The wait just got a tad bit longer and we are now arriving on 20th September @sahherbambba @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol #ShariqPatel @zeestudiosofficial #SunnySoundsPrivateLtd

A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol) on Jun 17, 2019 at 9:10pm PDT