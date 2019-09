सुष्मिता सेन की स्कूल फोटो हुई वायरल, पहचानने में आपको भी आ जाएंगे चक्कर

Good morning sweethearts!!!????❤️ look what I found!!???????? The class of 1992-1993 #Afgji #myschool #classmates #classteacher ???????????????? Standing in this lineup, the 17 yr old (not so confident, introvert, naive) me had no idea that, just in a matter of another year, my life would change forever, as would my choices & thereby my personality???? This I call a #turningpoint one that awaits us all at different times & in unique ways????????❤️ Never doubt its existence, keep putting one step in front of the other...ARRIVE YOU WILL!!!???????????? Gratitude & love to all my teachers & everyone in this picture for being such an integral part of my journey leading up to that empowering turning point!!#sharing #hope #love #friends #teacher #journey #promiseofdestiny #keepmoving #itsallhappenin I love you guys!! #duggadugga ???? SECOND ROW EXTREME RIGHT

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Sep 24, 2019 at 7:58pm PDT