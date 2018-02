Remembering VINOD MEHRA on birth anniversary

Renowned actor born in Amritsar; he debuted as child artist in 1958 & featured in over 100 films.

Seen here with Shabana Azmi in ‘Sweekar Kiya Maine’ & with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Jurmana’. pic.twitter.com/UCNnCK19Kp