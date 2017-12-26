NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
आज मुंबई में होगा #Virushka का रिसेप्शन, जानें शादी के बाद क्या करेंगी अनुष्का शर्मा

रिसेप्शन के ठीक बाद विराट कोहली के साथ अनुष्का शर्मा साउथ अफ्रीका दौरे पर टीम इंडिया के साथ जाएंगी. विराट-अनुष्का नया साल साउथ अफ्रीका में मनाएंगे.

,
आज रात मुंबई के द सेंट रेगिस होटल में विराट-अनुष्का की रिसेप्शन पार्टी का आयोजन होगा.

खास बातें

  1. 'द सेंट रेगिस' में विराट-अनुष्का का रिसेप्शन आज
  2. बॉलीवुड सितारों के साथ शामिल होंगे स्पोर्ट्स पर्सनैलिटीज
  3. विराट के साथ साउथ अफ्रीका में नया साल मनाएंगी अनुष्का
मुंबई: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा ने इंडियन क्रिकेट टीम के कैप्टन विराट कोहली से 11 दिसंबर को इटली में शादी रचाई. गुपचुप शादी के बाद जोड़ी ने नई दिल्ली के ताज एनक्लेव (दरबान पैलेस) में 21 दिसंबर को रिसेप्शन पार्टी दी और आज (26 दिसंबर) मुंबई के होटल द सेंट रेगिस में दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी का आयोजन होगा. इसमें बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के साथ कई स्पोर्ट्स पर्सनैलिटीज शामिल होंगे. पिछले दिनों महेश भट्ट ने विराट-अनुष्का के रिसेप्शन कार्ड की तस्वीर ट्विटर पर जारी की थी. फूलों से सजे इस कार्ड के साथ एक छोटा-सा पौधा गेस्ट को गिफ्ट के रूप में दिया गया है.

मुंह में नोट दबाकर कुछ इस तरह किया अनुष्का शर्मा ने डांस, वीडियो हुआ वायरललोवर परेल इलाके में स्थित द सेंट रेगिस मुंबई के आलीशान होटल्स में से एक है. वेबसाइट पर लिखी डिटेल्स के मुताबिक, 3,906 स्क्वायर मीटर में बने इस होटल का टावर भारत के सबसे ऊंचे टावर्स में से एक है. इस लग्जरी होटल में 395 कमरे हैं, जिसमें 27 सूट्स और 39 रेजिडेंशियल सूट्स हैं. इस सभी सूट्स से अरब सागर का शानदार नजारा दिखता है और ज्यादातर कमरों से भारत से सबसे अमीर आदमी मुकेश अंबानी का 26 फ्लोर वाला 'एंटीलिया' घर भी दिखता है. 

VIDEO: विराट नहीं, बल्कि शिखर धवन ने 'भाभी अनुष्का' के साथ लगाए जमकर ठुमके
 

मालूम हो कि रिसेप्शन के ठीक बाद विराट कोहली के साथ अनुष्का शर्मा साउथ अफ्रीका दौरे पर टीम इंडिया के साथ जाएंगी. विराट-अनुष्का नया साल साउथ अफ्रीका में मनाएंगे. जनवरी के पहले हफ्ते में अनुष्का मुंबई अकेले लौटेंगी. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श ने अनुष्का के बिजी शेड्यूल से जुड़ी जानकारी दी है.
अनुष्का शर्मा ने 'देवर' के बेटे को गोद में सुलाया, तो लोगों ने जमकर उड़ाया मजाक

मुंबई आकर अनुष्का आनंद एल. राय की शाहरुख खान और कैटरीना कैफ स्टारर अनाम फिल्म की शूटिंग करेंगी. फरवरी में अनुष्का अभिनेता वरुण धवन के साथ फिल्म 'सुई धागा' की शूटिंग शुरू करेंगी. साथ ही साथ वह अपने प्रोडक्शन हाउस की फिल्म 'परी' का प्रमोशन भी करेंगी. अनुष्का शर्मा स्टारर यह हॉरर फिल्म 9 फरवरी को रिलीज होगी. 

VIDEO: विराट-अनुष्का के रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी
...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...
 


