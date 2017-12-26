आज मुंबई में होगा #Virushka का रिसेप्शन, जानें शादी के बाद क्या करेंगी अनुष्का शर्मा

खास बातें 'द सेंट रेगिस' में विराट-अनुष्का का रिसेप्शन आज बॉलीवुड सितारों के साथ शामिल होंगे स्पोर्ट्स पर्सनैलिटीज विराट के साथ साउथ अफ्रीका में नया साल मनाएंगी अनुष्का

They made it ! Our heartiest congratulations to Anushka & Virat. We pray that this love story goes on forever and ever. Amen !@imVkohli @anushkasharmapic.twitter.com/dk9sqm4WgU — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 13, 2017

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli18.insta) on Dec 21, 2017 at 8:17am PST

Virat and Anushka will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with SRK in Mumbai. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2017

Anushka will also start prepping for #SuiDhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in Feb 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of #Pari, which is releasing on 9 Feb 2018. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2017

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा ने इंडियन क्रिकेट टीम के कैप्टन विराट कोहली से 11 दिसंबर को इटली में शादी रचाई. गुपचुप शादी के बाद जोड़ी ने नई दिल्ली के ताज एनक्लेव (दरबान पैलेस) में 21 दिसंबर को रिसेप्शन पार्टी दी और आज (26 दिसंबर) मुंबई के होटल द सेंट रेगिस में दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी का आयोजन होगा. इसमें बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के साथ कई स्पोर्ट्स पर्सनैलिटीज शामिल होंगे. पिछले दिनों महेश भट्ट ने विराट-अनुष्का के रिसेप्शन कार्ड की तस्वीर ट्विटर पर जारी की थी. फूलों से सजे इस कार्ड के साथ एक छोटा-सा पौधा गेस्ट को गिफ्ट के रूप में दिया गया है.लोवर परेल इलाके में स्थित द सेंट रेगिस मुंबई के आलीशान होटल्स में से एक है. वेबसाइट पर लिखी डिटेल्स के मुताबिक, 3,906 स्क्वायर मीटर में बने इस होटल का टावर भारत के सबसे ऊंचे टावर्स में से एक है. इस लग्जरी होटल में 395 कमरे हैं, जिसमें 27 सूट्स और 39 रेजिडेंशियल सूट्स हैं. इस सभी सूट्स से अरब सागर का शानदार नजारा दिखता है और ज्यादातर कमरों से भारत से सबसे अमीर आदमी मुकेश अंबानी का 26 फ्लोर वाला 'एंटीलिया' घर भी दिखता है.मालूम हो कि रिसेप्शन के ठीक बाद विराट कोहली के साथ अनुष्का शर्मा साउथ अफ्रीका दौरे पर टीम इंडिया के साथ जाएंगी. विराट-अनुष्का नया साल साउथ अफ्रीका में मनाएंगे. जनवरी के पहले हफ्ते में अनुष्का मुंबई अकेले लौटेंगी. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श ने अनुष्का के बिजी शेड्यूल से जुड़ी जानकारी दी है.मुंबई आकर अनुष्का आनंद एल. राय की शाहरुख खान और कैटरीना कैफ स्टारर अनाम फिल्म की शूटिंग करेंगी. फरवरी में अनुष्का अभिनेता वरुण धवन के साथ फिल्म 'सुई धागा' की शूटिंग शुरू करेंगी. साथ ही साथ वह अपने प्रोडक्शन हाउस की फिल्म 'परी' का प्रमोशन भी करेंगी. अनुष्का शर्मा स्टारर यह हॉरर फिल्म 9 फरवरी को रिलीज होगी.