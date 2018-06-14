NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
होम | बॉलीवुड |

Zero का टीजर देख फैन्स हुए कन्फ्यूज, बोले शाहरुख की फिल्म है या सलमान की; पढ़ें Twitter Reaction

Zero के टीजर को दर्शकों द्वारा काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है, सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान की केमिस्ट्री पर ट्विटर यूजर्स कायल हैं.

Zero का टीजर देख फैन्स हुए कन्फ्यूज, बोले शाहरुख की फिल्म है या सलमान की; पढ़ें Twitter Reaction

Zero के टीजर में सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान.

खास बातें

  1. 'जीरो' का टीजर रिलीज
  2. ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा #ZeroCelebratesEid
  3. दर्शकों को पसंद आई सलमान-शाहरुख की केमिस्ट्री
नई दिल्ली: शाहरुख खान की आगामी फिल्म 'जीरो' का ईद टीजर रिलीज होते ही सोशल मीडिया के सभी प्लैटफॉर्म पर छाया हुआ है. #ZeroCelebratesEid ट्विटर पर पहले नंबर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है. 'जीरो' के इस नए टीजर में शाहरुख खान के साथ सुपरस्टार सलमान खान भी नजर आ रहे हैं. दोनों की केमिस्ट्री और डांस देख आप भी इनके दीवाने हो जाएंगे. टीजर में दोनों हंसते-मुस्कुराते और थिरकते दिखाई दे रहे हैं. इतनी ही नहीं शाहरुख खान टीजर में सलमान खान की गोद में चढ़, उनके गालों को चूम लेते हैं. 'जीरो' के इस टीजर को दर्शकों द्वारा काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है, सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान की केमिस्ट्री पर ट्विटर यूजर्स कायल हैं. इतना ही नहीं कुछ यूजर्स तो कन्फ्यूज हो गए हैं कि यह फिल्म शाहरुख की है या सलमान खान की... 

Zero Celebrates Eid : सलमान खान के गालों पर शाहरुख खान का चुम्मा, जानें 5 बिंदास बातें

पढ़ें रिएक्शन...​Zero Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan पर भारी पड़े सलमान खान, बादशाह नहीं सुल्तान हैं 'ईद का चांद'

देखें, 'जीरो' का ईद टीजर...


सलमान खान को देखने ही बौने बने शाहरुख खान के होश उड़ जाते हैं. फिर दोनों एक-दूसरे को सलाम ठोंकते हैं और गले लगाते थे. बता दें, 'जीरो' का निर्देशन आनंद एल राय कर रहे हैं. फिल्म में शाहरुख खान बौने आदमी बउआ सिंह कs किरदार में दिखेंगे. फिल्म में कैटरीना कैफ और अनुष्का शर्मा भी होंगी, जबकि सलमान खान स्पेशल अपीयरेंस देंगे. यह फिल्म 21 दिसंबर को रिलीज होगी.

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...

 




