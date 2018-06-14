Zero का टीजर देख फैन्स हुए कन्फ्यूज, बोले शाहरुख की फिल्म है या सलमान की; पढ़ें Twitter Reaction

खास बातें 'जीरो' का टीजर रिलीज ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा #ZeroCelebratesEid दर्शकों को पसंद आई सलमान-शाहरुख की केमिस्ट्री

शाहरुख खान की आगामी फिल्म 'जीरो' का ईद टीजर रिलीज होते ही सोशल मीडिया के सभी प्लैटफॉर्म पर छाया हुआ है. #ZeroCelebratesEid ट्विटर पर पहले नंबर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है. 'जीरो' के इस नए टीजर में शाहरुख खान के साथ सुपरस्टार सलमान खान भी नजर आ रहे हैं. दोनों की केमिस्ट्री और डांस देख आप भी इनके दीवाने हो जाएंगे. टीजर में दोनों हंसते-मुस्कुराते और थिरकते दिखाई दे रहे हैं. इतनी ही नहीं शाहरुख खान टीजर में सलमान खान की गोद में चढ़, उनके गालों को चूम लेते हैं. 'जीरो' के इस टीजर को दर्शकों द्वारा काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है, सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान की केमिस्ट्री पर ट्विटर यूजर्स कायल हैं. इतना ही नहीं कुछ यूजर्स तो कन्फ्यूज हो गए हैं कि यह फिल्म शाहरुख की है या सलमान खान की...

#ZeroCelebratesEid

Zero to mujhe samajh main nahi aarahi hai ki sharukh ki film hai ya salman ki — Aadil THE BOSS (@aadilanjum108) June 14, 2018

King @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan dancing & interacting cutely with each other and their chemistry is epic. Loved the teaser and concept and why not when Bollywood is blessed with director like @aanandlrai & Writer like #HimanshuSharma. Thank You ALR & Himanshu.#ZeroCelebratesEidpic.twitter.com/uT4Tk56d5m — PARIJAT (@princeparijat) June 14, 2018

& this is me saying...Only SRK Matters...nothing else #ZeroCelebratesEidpic.twitter.com/2uitZPTyYc — Sneha Rukh Khan (@ShahRukhKiSneha) June 14, 2018

Karan and Arjun made our Eid double dhamaka #ZeroCelebratesEidpic.twitter.com/4sxGEL90lN — Navin SRKian (@Navin19642858) June 14, 2018

Love b/w @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan is clearly visible.Chemistry b/w the 2 Pathans is surely gonna break the internet today!! No two ways about that!!



The arena of Bollywood all across the world will ERUPT in euphoria!!#ZeroCelebratesEid#ZeroTeaserOnEID — Sameer Faizan (@SameerFaizan_) June 14, 2018

jiyara chaknachoorI am going to love the language for sure. #ZeroCelebratesEid — Tapova (@iamtapo) June 14, 2018

Both Salman Sir & Srk sir look amazing in the #Zero teaser. U love them or hate them, but the fact is that they are like two brothers. their is lots of love and respect between them. #Race3#ZeroTeaserOnEID@BeingSalmanKhan@iamsrkpic.twitter.com/pPYAf8nF59 — Amit (@Being__Amit) June 14, 2018

देखें, 'जीरो' का ईद टीजर... सलमान खान को देखने ही बौने बने शाहरुख खान के होश उड़ जाते हैं. फिर दोनों एक-दूसरे को सलाम ठोंकते हैं और गले लगाते थे. बता दें, 'जीरो' का निर्देशन आनंद एल राय कर रहे हैं. फिल्म में शाहरुख खान बौने आदमी बउआ सिंह कs किरदार में दिखेंगे. फिल्म में कैटरीना कैफ और अनुष्का शर्मा भी होंगी, जबकि सलमान खान स्पेशल अपीयरेंस देंगे. यह फिल्म 21 दिसंबर को रिलीज होगी.