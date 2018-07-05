NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस-जेडीएस सरकार ने किसानों से कर्ज माफी का वादा किया पूरा, बजट में पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम बढ़ाए

कर्नाटक की कांग्रेस और जेडीएस की सरकार ने आज अपने पहले बजट में वादा निभाते हुए किसानों का दो लाख तक का क़र्ज़ माफ़ करने का ऐलान किया. बजट में इसके लिए 34,000 करोड़ रुपये का प्रावधान किया गया है.

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस-जेडीएस सरकार ने किसानों से कर्ज माफी का वादा किया पूरा, बजट में पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम बढ़ाए

कर्नाटक विधानसभा में बजट भाषण पढ़ते हुए सीएम एचडी कुमारस्‍वामी

नई दिल्ली: कर्नाटक की कांग्रेस और जेडीएस की सरकार ने आज अपने पहले बजट में वादा निभाते हुए किसानों का दो लाख तक का क़र्ज़ माफ़ करने का ऐलान किया. बजट में इसके लिए 34,000 करोड़ रुपये का प्रावधान किया गया है. सरकार ने एक और जहां किसानों का कर्ज माफ किया है तो वहीं दूसरी ओर पेट्रोल, डीजल और पिछले के दामों बढ़ाए हैं.उन्‍होंने पेट्रोल की कीमत में 30 से 32 फीसदी ओर डीजल की कीमत में 19 से 21 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी की है. इससे पेट्रोल के दाम में 1.14 प्रतिलीटर और डीजल 1.12 प्रतिलीटर बढ़ा दिए हैं. 
 
कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्‍पा ने बंगला लेने से किया इनकार, ये है वजह

विधानसभा में बजट पेश करने के दौरान कुमारस्‍वामी ने कहा कि सरकार किसानों के डिफॉल्टिंग अकाउंट्स से एरियर खत्म कर देगी जिससे कि क्लियरेंस सर्टिफिकेट मिलने में आसानी होगी. इसके लिए सरकार ने 2018-19 के बजट में 6500 करोड़ रुपये आवंटित किए हैं. उन्‍होंने कहा कि पहले चरण में 31 दिसंबर 2017 तक के कर्ज माफ किए जाएंगे. जो किसान समय पर कर्ज चुका दिए है उन किसानों को सरकार प्रोत्‍साहित राशि देगी या फिर 25 हजार रुपये देगी.  
 
वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद सिद्धारमैया ने दी सफाई, बोले- किसने कहा कि मैं नाखुश हूं?

वहीं कर्नाटक सरकार ने बेंगलुरु में इंदिरा कैंटीन की बढ़ती लोकप्रियता को देखते हुए सभी जिलों और तालुका में 247 कैंटीन खोलने का फैसला लिया है. इसके लिए सरकार 211 करोड़ रुपये का खर्च करेगी. सीएम कुमारस्‍वामी ने बजट भाषणा में इसकी घोषणा की. 

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा ने किया दावा, कांग्रेस और जेडीएस के कई विधायक भाजपा में शामिल होने को तैयार

वहीं कांग्रेस अध्‍यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने बुधवार को ट्विटर कर कहा था कि कर्नाटक बजट की पूर्व संध्या पर मैं आश्वस्त हूं कि हमारी कांग्रेस-जनता दल-सेकुलर गठबंधन सरकार कृषि ऋण माफ करेगी और कृषि को और लाभकारी बनाएगी.  उन्होंने कहा था, "हमारे पास इस बजट से कर्नाटक को देश भर के किसानों के लिए आशा की किरण बनाने का अवसर है.

कर्नाटक में जदएस-कांग्रेस गठबंधन को लेकर उप-मुख्यमंत्री परमेश्वरा ने किया यह बड़ा दावा

टिप्पणियां
आर्थिक मामलों की केंद्रीय मंत्रीमंडलीय समिति ने बुधवार को 2018-19 के लिए खरीफ की फसलों के बढ़े हुए न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) को मंजूरी दे दी. इससे किसानों को उत्पादन मूल्य का 50 फीसदी या इससे अधिक लाभ मिलेगा. संवाददाताओं को संबोधित करते हुए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि मंत्रीमंडल ने गरीब किसानों को राहत देने के लिए ऐतिहासिक निर्णय लिया है और इससे अर्थव्यवस्था पर सकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ेगा. 

VIDEO: बजट को लेकर कांग्रेस-जेडीएस में हुआ था टकराव

 


