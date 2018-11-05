बाबा रामदेव ने किया पतंजलि परिधान स्टोर का उद्घाटन, जींस, टी शर्ट से लेकर जूते तक मिलेंगे

Let's don the ‘Swadeshi Gaurav'. Get these three Patanjali Paridhan products (1 Jeans & 2 T-Shirts) worth Rs 7000 in only Rs 1100 in this festive season. Join our Swadeshi movement to end the loot of multinational companies pic.twitter.com/EGbEdmtX87— Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) November 5, 2018
Patanjali Paridhan is launching three brands - Aastha, Sanskar & LIVE-FIT today with 3500 variants of Apparal, Home Textile, Shoes & Accessorises. Join live on various TV channels at 12 noon today or join at NSP Pritampura, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/X9p730PAb1— Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) November 5, 2018
