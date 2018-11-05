NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

बाबा रामदेव ने किया पतंजलि परिधान स्टोर का उद्घाटन, जींस, टी शर्ट से लेकर जूते तक मिलेंगे

बाबा रामदेव (Baba Ramdev) ने धनतेरस के मौके पर दिल्ली के पीतमपुरा में पतंजलि परिधान (Patanjali Paridhan store) का पहला स्टोर खोला. जिसमें जींस-टी शर्ट आदि कपड़े मिलेंगे.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
बाबा रामदेव ने किया पतंजलि परिधान स्टोर का उद्घाटन, जींस, टी शर्ट से लेकर जूते तक मिलेंगे

पतंजलि परिधान के शो रूम के उद्घाटन के दौरान टी शर्ट लेकर खडे़ बाबा रामदेव.

खास बातें

  1. बाबा रामदेव ने किया पतंजलि परिधान स्टोर का दिल्ली में उद्घाटन
  2. अब जींस से लेकर टी शर्ट और जूते भी पतंजलि के इस स्टोर में मिलेंगे
  3. बाबा रामदेव ने लोगों से स्वदेशी मुहिम से जुड़ने की अपील की
नई दिल्ली: योग गुरु बाबा रामदेव (Baba Ramdev) की पतंजलि(Patanjali) ने आखिरकार कपड़ों के बाजार में दस्तक दे ही दी. बाबा रामदेव ने धनतेरस (Dhanteras) के मौके पर सोमवार को दिल्ली के एनएसपी, पीतमपुरा  (Nsp pitampura delhi) में पतंजलि परिधान(Patanjali Paridhan store) का पहला स्टोर खोला. इस दौरान उन्होंने जींस-टी शर्ट (Patanjali Jeans and T-Shirts) से लेकर स्पोर्ट्स वियर  लॉन्च किए. पतंजलि के कपड़ों पर 25% छूट मिलेगी रामदेव. आस्था ब्रांड में महिलाओं के कपड़े हैं तो संस्कार ब्रांड में पुरुषों के कपड़े हैं. इसी तरह लिव फ़िट ब्रांड में स्पोर्ट्स वियर की उपलब्धता है. करीब 35 सौ वेराइटीज स्टोर में उपलब्ध मिलेंगी. एक छत के नीचे कपड़ों की सारी रेंज वाले पतंजलि परिधान के उद्घाटन के मौके पर बाबा रामदेव ने लोगों से स्वदेशी अभियान से जुड़ने की अपील की.बाबा रामदेव ने एक ट्वीट कर तस्वीरें पोस्ट कीं, जिसमें वह हाथ में दो टी शर्ट लिए खड़े हैं. इस ट्वीट में उन्होंने बताया कि जिस एक जींस और दो टी शर्ट की कीमत सात हजार रुपए होती है, वह 1100 रुपये में ही मिलेंगी. बाबा रामदेव ने ट्वीट कर लोगों से स्वदेशी अभियान से जुड़ने की अपील करते हुए मल्टीनेशनल कंपनियों की लूट खत्म करने में योगदान देने की अपील की.

यह भी पढ़ें- रामदेव का पतंजलि समूह पेश करेगा स्वदेशी जींस, पाकिस्तान के बाजारों में भी दस्तक देने की योजना
आचार्यकुलम का हो चुका है उद्घाटन
उत्तराखंड के हरिद्वार में सितंबर में बाबा रामदेव के गुरुकुल आचार्यकुलम के नए परिसर का उद्घाटन हो चुका है. उद्घाटन खुद बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने किया था. साल 2013 में शुरू हुए बाबा रामदेव के आचार्यकुलम का उद्घाटन नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया था और जब से आचार्यकुलम शुरू हुआ है तभी से चर्चा में है क्योंकि इसको आज के दौर का मॉडर्न गुरुकुल भी कहा जाता है जहां पर आधुनिक शिक्षा के साथ-साथ वेद की शिक्षा और संस्कृत भी पढ़ाई जाती है. आइए जानते हैं की आज के दौर के मॉडर्न गुरुकुल आचार्यकुलम में दाखिले की क्या प्रक्रिया है.

 
क्या है आचार्यकुलम में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया
आचार्यकुलम में दाखिले के लिए पूरे देश में परीक्षाएं भी जाती हैं यह परीक्षा हर साल दिसंबर महीने के दूसरे रविवार को रखी जाती है इस परीक्षा में सामान्य ज्ञान, अंग्रेजी, रिजनिंग और करंट अफेयर्स के सवाल होते हैं. पूरे देश में कुल शहरों के केंद्रों पर इसका टेस्ट होता है. कुल 500 बच्चों को पहले राउंड में चुना जाता है और उसके बाद 7 दिन के लिए सभी बच्चों को उनके माता-पिता के साथ हरिद्वार आचार्यकुल में रखा जाता है.

7 दिन तक स्वामी रामदेव खुद एक एक बच्चे को देखते हैं और उसकी क्षमता परखते हैं और इसी के आधार पर आखरी में 160 बच्चों को आचार्यकुलम में दाखिले के लिए योग्य माना जाता है. 160 बच्चों में 80 लड़के और 80 लड़कियां होती हैं. 

किस कक्षा में होता है दाखिला
आचार्यकुलम में केवल पांचवी कक्षा में ही दाखिला दिया जाता है और फिर उसको 12वीं तक पढ़ाया जाता है. 1 अप्रैल को जिस बच्चे की उम्र 9 वर्ष से कम और 11 वर्ष से अधिक नहीं है वह पांचवी कक्षा में दाखिले के लिए आवेदन कर सकता है । 2013 में शुरू हुआ आचार्यकुलम का पहला बैच अब 11वीं तक पहुंच गया है यानी उस समय को बच्चे पांचवी में दाखिल हुए थे वह अगले साल 12वीं में पहुंच जाएंगे.

टिप्पणियां
वीडियो- एनडीटीवी से बाबा रामदेव ने बताईं गुरुकुल आचार्यकुलम की खासियतें 

 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Ind vs WI T20: रोहित शर्मा ने हरफनमौला क्रुणाल पंड्या के बारे में कही यह 'बड़ी' बात...
Baba RambevPatanjali ParidhanBaba ramdev Patanjali Paridhan store in DelhiPatanjali Paridhan showroom in pitampura delhi

Advertisement

 
 
 