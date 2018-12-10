पीएम मोदी ने कहा- महान विरासत छोड़कर जा रहे हैं उर्जित पटेल, हमें उनकी कमी काफी खलेगी

Dr Urjit Patel is an economist of a very high calibre with a deep and insightful understanding of macro-economic issues. He steered the banking system from chaos to order and ensured discipline. Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability.

Dr. Urjit Patel is a thorough professional with impeccable integrity. He has been in the Reserve Bank of India for about 6 years as Deputy Governor and Governor. He leaves behind a great legacy. We will miss him immensely.