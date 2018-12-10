NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
पीएम मोदी ने कहा- महान विरासत छोड़कर जा रहे हैं उर्जित पटेल, हमें उनकी कमी काफी खलेगी

आरबीआई के गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल के इस्तीफे के बाद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने उनके योगदान को सराहा, कहा- उन्होंने बैंकिंग प्रणाली को अराजकता से उबारा

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आरबीआई गवर्नर पद से इस्तीफा देने वाले डॉ उर्जित पटेल की तारीफ की है.

खास बातें

  1. रिजर्व बैंक की स्वायत्तता के मुद्दे पर पटेल का सरकार से टकराव था
  2. मोदी ने कहा- पटेल पूरी तरह पेशेवर हैं और उनकी निष्ठा असंदिग्ध
  3. कहा- पटेल उच्च क्षमतावान अर्थशास्त्री, आर्थिक मुद्दों की गहरी समझ
नई दिल्ली: केंद्र सरकार से टकराव के चलते भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) के गवर्नर पद से उर्जित पटेल ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है. इसके के तुरंत बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने उनके योगदान की जमकर सराहना की और कहा कि उन्होंने बैंकिंग प्रणाली को अराजकता से निकालते हुए वहां व्यवस्था कायम की और अनुशासन सुनिश्चित किया.

प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि पटेल पूरी तरह पेशेवर हैं और उनकी ‘‘निष्ठा असंदिग्ध है.'' केंद्रीय बैंक की स्वायत्तता के मुद्दे पर पटेल का सरकार के साथ टकराव था. सोमवार को पटेल ने एक संक्षिप्त बयान में तत्काल प्रभाव से पद छोड़ने की घोषणा की है. हालांकि, उन्होंने अपने फैसले की कोई वजह नहीं बताई है.
  प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि पटेल अपने पीछे एक महान विरासत छोड़कर जा रहे हैं और हमें उनकी कमी खलेगी. मोदी ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ‘‘डॉ उर्जित पटेल उच्च क्षमता वाले अर्थशास्त्री हैं और उन्हें वृहद आर्थिक मुद्दों की गहरी समझ है. उन्होंने बैंकिंग प्रणाली को अराजकता से निकालकर व्यवस्था और अनुशासन कायम किया. उनके नेतृत्व में रिजर्व बैंक ने वित्तीय मोर्चे पर स्थिरता कायम की.''
  मोदी ने कहा, ‘‘वह रिजर्व बैंक में डिप्टी गवर्नर और गवर्नर के रूप में छह साल रहे. वह अपने पीछे महान विरासत छोड़कर जा रहे हैं. हमें उनकी कमी काफी खलेगी.''

VIDEO : उर्जित पटेल ने दिया इस्तीफा

(इनपुट भाषा से)


