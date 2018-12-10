पीएम मोदी ने कहा- महान विरासत छोड़कर जा रहे हैं उर्जित पटेल, हमें उनकी कमी काफी खलेगी

प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि पटेल अपने पीछे एक महान विरासत छोड़कर जा रहे हैं और हमें उनकी कमी खलेगी. मोदी ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ‘‘डॉ उर्जित पटेल उच्च क्षमता वाले अर्थशास्त्री हैं और उन्हें वृहद आर्थिक मुद्दों की गहरी समझ है. उन्होंने बैंकिंग प्रणाली को अराजकता से निकालकर व्यवस्था और अनुशासन कायम किया. उनके नेतृत्व में रिजर्व बैंक ने वित्तीय मोर्चे पर स्थिरता कायम की.''
Dr Urjit Patel is an economist of a very high calibre with a deep and insightful understanding of macro-economic issues. He steered the banking system from chaos to order and ensured discipline. Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2018
मोदी ने कहा, ‘‘वह रिजर्व बैंक में डिप्टी गवर्नर और गवर्नर के रूप में छह साल रहे. वह अपने पीछे महान विरासत छोड़कर जा रहे हैं. हमें उनकी कमी काफी खलेगी.''
Dr. Urjit Patel is a thorough professional with impeccable integrity. He has been in the Reserve Bank of India for about 6 years as Deputy Governor and Governor. He leaves behind a great legacy. We will miss him immensely.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2018
विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.
Advertisement
Advertisement