जय भानुशाली और माही विज के घर आई नन्ही परी, देखें बेबी गर्ल की पहली तस्वीर

The future just arrived,a brand new baby here to play.Ten little fingers ten little toes,mommy's eyes and daddy's nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL @mahhivij #parenthood #parents #father #fathersday #itsagirl ##girl #princess #love #lovemywife #mother #babygirl #fatherdaughter #emotional

