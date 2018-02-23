तारीफें बटोर रहीं 'चंद्रमुखी चौटाला', बॉडी शेमिंग को लेकर कही यह बात...

Here’s to all women wanting to wear pretty bikinis but shy of their bodily flaws , who would know this better than me but you know what I realised we all have them ,we all have some fat , some scars , some cervical spondylitis..oh sorry that’s just me who has it hope none of u do ,some birthmarks that just don’t go no matter what ubtans and creams we apply !! Grr .. so what now ? Are we gonna Just waste our lives ogling at perfectly shaped models on the Internet and then criticising them ? or are we gonna hit the gym , eat a healthy diet ,achieve our best fittest body and embrace all other flaws n be our unique beautiful best and jump into the ocean !!? I think it’s the latter , my cervical doesn’t stop me from doing the chakrasan (jiski acchi si photo samandar ke paas kheench ke kal dikhaaungi) Nothing should stop you from being the best version of you !! So all you fabulous ladies out there you are all beautiful/sexy/cute/pretty/ etc in your own unique way! Lift each other up and be powerful ! Biggg hugg to all my girls #whoruntheworld #girls #fuckoffphotoshop

A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on Feb 21, 2018 at 6:39am PST