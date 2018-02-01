सालगिराह के लिए उसी जगह पहुंचीं 'चंद्रमुखी चौटाला', जहां साल भर पहले लिए थे सात फेरे

Have you ever tried feeding city children ? Try it if you haven’t and you will know the frustration their moms go through ! Then feed these village children .. they will relish every bite on their plate asking for more wiping every grain clean gleaming with satisfaction, the joy it was to cook for them and watch them eat is an unparalleled one and certainly cannot be found at a city event .. happy first Anniversary baby ! This was the best way to celebrate @justronnit
Jai hoback to the place where we got married , the stunning and frozen #Trijuginarayan , feeding 200 plus villagers and children and celebrating here so organically was really an awesome feeling deep down ! Mazza aa gaya #jaibholenath #shivparvati #danceoflove
The gorgeous lady who makes my life worth living... #kavron #lovebirds #wifey
कविता ने पिछले साल 27 जनवरी को केदारनाथ मंदिर में परिवार और दोस्तों की मौजूदगी में शादी रचाई थी. टीवी एक्ट्रेस आशका गोराडिया और उनके पति ब्रेंट ग्लोब शादी में शामिल हुए थे.
Tu hai toh main hoon!! #kavron #firstanniversary #triyuginarayan #mountains #shiva #parvati
