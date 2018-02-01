NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
सालगिराह के लिए उसी जगह पहुंचीं 'चंद्रमुखी चौटाला', जहां साल भर पहले लिए थे सात फेरे

कविता ने शादी की पहली सालगिराह अनोखे अंदाज में सेलिब्रेट की है. उन्होंने पति रोनित के साथ स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले गांव के बच्चों को खाना खिलाकर सालगिहार का जश्न मनाया.

सालगिराह के लिए उसी जगह पहुंचीं 'चंद्रमुखी चौटाला', जहां साल भर पहले लिए थे सात फेरे

27 जनवरी,2017 को रोनित बिस्वास के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंधी कविता कौशिक.

नई दिल्ली: टेलीविजन पर 'चंद्रमुखी चौटाला' के नाम से मशहूर एक्ट्रेस कविता कौशिक (36) इन दिनों पति रोनित बिस्वास के साथ शादी की पहली सालगिराह मना रही हैं. कविता केदारनाथ के पास स्थित उसी गांव में इन दिनों घूम रही हैं, जहां पिछले साल उन्होंने रोनित के साथ सात फेरे लिए थे. कविता ने शादी की पहली सालगिराह को अनोखे अंदाज में सेलिब्रेट किया. उन्होंने पति रोनित के साथ स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले गांव के बच्चों को खाना खिलाया. इसकी जानकारी एक्ट्रेस ने इंस्टाग्राम पर दी है. 

मॉरीशस में कहर बरपा रही हैं 'चंद्रमुखी चौटाला', शेयर की वेकेशन की हॉट फोटो
 

देखें जोड़ी की एनिवर्सरी की तस्वीरें...
 
 

Monkey moods in the mountains

A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on

 

 

A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on

 

The gorgeous lady who makes my life worth living... #kavron #lovebirds #wifey

A post shared by Ronnit Biswas (@justronnit) on

कविता ने पिछले साल 27 जनवरी को केदारनाथ मंदिर में परिवार और दोस्तों की मौजूदगी में शादी रचाई थी. टीवी एक्ट्रेस आशका गोराडिया और उनके पति ब्रेंट ग्लोब शादी में शामिल हुए थे. 

बेस्ट फ्रेंड के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंधी टीवी की 'चंद्रमुखी चौटाला', देखें तस्वीरें

गौरतलब है कि, टीवी शो 'एफआईआर' में चंद्रमुखी चौटाला की किरदार निभाकर चर्चा में आईं 36 वर्षीय अभिनेत्री छोटे पर्दे के साथ बड़े पर्दे पर भी नजर आ चुकी हैं. कविता 'कहानी घर-घर की', 'कुमकुम' और 'रीमिक्स' जैसे टीवी कार्यक्रमों में अहम भूमिका में दिखी हैं. वह 'मुंबई कटिंग' और 'फिल्लम सिटी'  जैसी फिल्मों में भी काम कर चुकी हैं.

