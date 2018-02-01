सालगिराह के लिए उसी जगह पहुंचीं 'चंद्रमुखी चौटाला', जहां साल भर पहले लिए थे सात फेरे

Have you ever tried feeding city children ? Try it if you haven’t and you will know the frustration their moms go through ! Then feed these village children .. they will relish every bite on their plate asking for more wiping every grain clean gleaming with satisfaction, the joy it was to cook for them and watch them eat is an unparalleled one and certainly cannot be found at a city event .. happy first Anniversary baby ! This was the best way to celebrate @justronnit

A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on Jan 27, 2018 at 6:59pm PST