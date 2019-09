हादसे के बाद याददाश्त खो बैठी थी Nach Baliye 9 की ये कंटेस्टेंट, यूं बयां किया दर्द

That's me 10 days after that nasty fall.. With multiple fractures in my right wrist , elbow fracture in the left arm, a ligament tear on my left leg and a surgery, still smiling... I am on the road to recovery and shall recover soon as well but all this while in the hospital I kept wondering why me?? Why did I had go through all of this and am still looking for the answer, probably I'll get it later in life... But all I have to say right now is that we all artists and entertainers put a lot of effort to entertain our audience it would be really great if our audience can for once be appreciative towards our efforts instead of being extremely harsh. Thank you! Thank you for all the love you all have been sending all this while

