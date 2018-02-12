NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
इस पूर्व पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी ने पत्नी को दी शादी सालगिरह पर बधाई, पत्नी फिर भी हुईं नाराज

पूर्व पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी वकार यूनुस ने ट्विटर पर पत्नी को ऐसा दिल छू लेने वाला मैसेज किया जो वायरल हो गया. जैसे ही पत्नी फरयाल यूनुस ने ट्वीट देखा तो उन्होंने ट्वीट को रि-ट्वीट किया.

पूर्व पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी वकार यूनुस ने ट्विटर पर पत्नी को ऐसा दिल छू लेने वाला मैसेज किया जो वायरल हो गया.

खास बातें

  1. वकार यूनुस ने ट्विटर पर दी पत्नी को शादी की सालगिरह पर बधाई.
  2. पत्नी फरयाल यूनुस ने लिखा- 'आप इससे अच्छी तस्वीर भी ले सकते थे.'
  3. कई क्रिकेट दिग्गजों ने उनको शादी की सालगिरह पर बधाई दी.
नई दिल्ली: पूर्व पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी वकार यूनुस ने ट्विटर पर पत्नी को ऐसा दिल छू लेने वाला मैसेज किया जो वायरल हो गया. उन्होंने लिखा- बहुत-से सालों में मैंने बहुत-से समझौते, सौदे और अनुबंधों पर दस्तखत किए हैं, लेकिन 18 साल पहले मैंने अपनी ज़िन्दगी का सबसे खूबसूरत अनुबंध किया था, जिसकी वापसी आज भी ब्याज समेत मुझे मिल रही है... शुक्रिया @DrFaryalWaqar, इन सालों में मेरे साथ बने रहने के लिए... #LoveYou #HappyWeddingAnniversary. इस तस्वीर पर करीब 500 लोग कमेंट कर चुके हैं, 366 रि-ट्वीट हो चुके हैं और 8 हजार से ज्यादा लाइक्स हो चुके हैं. जैसे ही पत्नी फरयाल यूनुस ने ट्वीट देखा तो उन्होंने ट्वीट को रि-ट्वीट किया.

रि-ट्वीट करने के बाद वो तस्वीर को लेकर नाराज दिखीं. उन्होंने लिखा- ''आपको भी शादी की सालगिरह मुबारख. लेकिन आप इससे अच्छी तस्वीर भी ले सकते थे.'' बता दें, वकार की शादी फरयाल यूनुस से साल 2000 में हुई. फरयाल पाकिस्तानी ऑस्ट्रेलियन हैं. वकार के तीन बच्चे हैं. बेटा के नाम अजान वकार और बेटी मरियम और मायरा वकार है. जो ऑस्ट्रेलिया में ही रहते हैं. इनकी शादी की सालगिरह पर कई क्रिकेट दिग्गजों ने उनको ट्विटर पर बधाई दी है. 

वकार को 'स्विंग का सुल्तान' कहा जाता था. 90 के दशक में वो वसीम अकरम के साथ बॉलिंग करते थे और विकेट चटकाने का काम उनके हाथों में ही होता था. वकार ने 87 टेस्ट खेलते हुए 373 विकेट लिए हैं और 262 वनडे खेलते हुए 416 विकेट लिए हैं. 2003 में वकार यूनुस पाकिस्तान टीम के कप्तान भी रहे. उन्होंने 17 टेस्ट और 62 वनडे मैच में कप्तानी की. 2003 वर्ल्ड कप में उनकी कप्तानी में पाकिस्तान कमाल नहीं कर पाई और 2004 में वकार ने संन्यास ले लिया. 

2006 में उन्हें पाकिस्तान का बॉलिंग कोच बनाया गया. जिसके बाद 2010 में उन्हें पाकिस्तान का हेड कोच बनाया गया. जिसके बाद 2014 में वकार को वापिस पाकिस्तान का कोच बनाया गया. एशिया कप और टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन के बाद उन्होंने रिजाइन दे दिया.


