इस पूर्व पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी ने पत्नी को दी शादी सालगिरह पर बधाई, पत्नी फिर भी हुईं नाराज

Over the years I signed up many agreements,contracts and endorsements but #18years ago I signed the most beautiful agreement of my life which is still paying me back with interest.Thank you @DrFaryalWaqar 4 putting up with me 4 all these years #LoveYou#HappyWeddingAnniversarypic.twitter.com/dL7tlplp1L— waqar younis (@waqyounis99) February 10, 2018
Happy wedding anniversary to you too! You could have used a better pic https://t.co/lrUKMvgIuT— Faryal Waqar (@DrFaryalWaqar) February 10, 2018
Happy Wedding Anniversary, Waqar bhai. Player of the tournament in Sharjah 2000 immediately after shadi :) #LadyLuck— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 10, 2018
Happy Anniversary guys,yeh jodi salamat rahay— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) February 10, 2018
Sure thing. Vicky I remember a newly married couple on tour to Sri Lanka in 2000. You two have just been brilliant. Stay blessed and happy— Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) February 10, 2018
Stay blessed— Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) February 10, 2018
Congratulations you two... Gods blessings be with you !!!!— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) February 10, 2018
