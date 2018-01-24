इस कश्मीरी लड़के के स्टंट ने रोकीं लोगों की सांसें, विचलित कर सकता है ये वीडियो

खास बातें ट्रेन के नीचे लेटकर कश्मीरी लड़के ने किया स्टंट. पूर्व सीएम उमर अबदुल्ला ने लड़के को मूर्ख बताया. ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है.

There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men. pic.twitter.com/83lLWanozR — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 23, 2018

Oh my goodness!! His pheran was flapping as the train went over. What if it had got caught in something?! Silly boys think they're invincible. — Hinna (@hinnac) January 23, 2018

He should be arrested for promoting these kind of attitude in the country — Syed Danish Khalid (@Dj777Syed) January 23, 2018

This is not adventure but stupidity. https://t.co/CflFXJBncV — Karwan (@IamKarwan) January 23, 2018

लोग फेमस होने के लिए कुछ न कुछ करते हैं. ऐसे में हादसे होने के सबसे ज्यादा मौके होते हैं. खतरा उठाकर स्टंट को पूरा करने की पूरी कोशिश करते हैं. ऐसा ही एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. जिसमें दिखाया गया है कि एक कश्मीरी व्यक्ति रेलवे ट्रैक पर लेटा हुआ है. जिसके ऊपर से ट्रेन गुजर जाती है. उठने के बाद लड़का ऐसे जश्न मनाता है जैसे कोई जंग जीत ली हो. लेकिन जरा सी चूक बड़े हादसे को दावत दे सकती थी.वहीं वीडियो रिकॉर्ड कर रहा एक शख्स उसकी इस हरकत को बढ़ावा देता है. उसको प्रोत्साहन देते हुए वीडियो शूट करता है. जिसने ये वीडियो ट्विटर पर शेयर किया है उसने जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस और पूर्व जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुख्यमंत्री उमर अबदुल्ला को टैग किया है. उसके बाद उन्होंने वीडियो शेयर कर इस बच्चे को मूर्ख बताया है.ट्विटर पर यूजर्स ने इस वीडियो का काफी विरोध किया है. शख्स ने जो फिरन पहनी है अगर वो ट्रेन में आ जाती तो क्या होता? अगर लड़को को कुछ हो जाता तो ट्रेन के ड्राइवर को इस सच्चाई के साथ जीना होता कि उसकी वजह से उस लड़के की मौत हुई है. ये वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.