मिल गया भज्जी को चौंकाने वाला नन्हा 'वसीम अकरम', चाहत है कुछ ऐसी

काफी समय से सोशल मीडिया पर एक बच्चे की बॉलिंग काफी वायरल हो रही थी. इस बच्चे को नन्हा वसीम अकरम बताया जा रहा है. इस बच्चे की गेंदबाजी देख वसीम अकरम की कायल हो गए थे.

इस बच्चे का नाम हसन अख्तर है.

खास बातें

  1. इस बच्चे का नाम हसन अख्तर है.
  2. 6 साल का ये बच्चा पाकिस्तान के पंजाब के चिच्वाट्नी में रहता है.
  3. वो बड़ा होकर वसीम अकरम बनना चाहता.
नई दिल्ली: काफी समय से सोशल मीडिया पर एक बच्चे की बॉलिंग काफी वायरल हो रही थी. इस बच्चे को नन्हा वसीम अकरम बताया जा रहा है. इस बच्चे की गेंदबाजी देख वसीम अकरम की कायल हो गए थे. वसीम अकरम ने इस बच्चे का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा था- 'ये बच्चा कहां है? हमारे मुल्क में बहुत टैलेंट है, जो लोगों की रगों में दौड़ता है लेकिन ऐसों की खोज के लिए कोई प्लेटफॉर्म नहीं है. हमें इसके लिए कुछ करना चाहिए. #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth' उनके शेयर करते ही वीडियो काफी वायरल हो गया. 

बच्चे का नाम है हसन अख्तर
बता दें, ये बच्चा पाकिस्तान का ही है और बड़ा होकर वसीम अकरम जैसा गेंदबाज बनना चाहता है. geo की खबर के मुताबिक, इस बच्चे का नाम हसन अख्तर है. 6 साल का ये बच्चा पाकिस्तान के पंजाब के चिच्वाट्नी में रहता है. वो बड़ा होकर वसीम अकरम बनना चाहता है और बिलकुल उन्हीं की तरह गेंदबाजी करता है. हसन ने कहा- ''मैंने क्रिकेट खेलना तभी शुरू कर दिया था जब मेरा स्कूल में दाखिला हुआ था. मैं वसीम अकरम को काफी पसंद करता हूं.''

घर के पीछे बरामदे में करता है प्रेक्टिस
बता दें, हसन किसी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में नहीं बल्कि घर के पीछे बरामदे में प्रेक्टिस करते हैं. वो रोज 3 से 4 घंटे प्रेक्टिस करते हैं. हसन ने कहा- ''मैं बहुत खुशनसीब रहूंगा अगर वसीम अकरम मुझे कोचिंग देंगे.'' बता दें, हसन के पिता उनको काफी सपोर्ट करते हैं. उनके पिता पेशे से किसान हैं. लेकिन बेटे की बॉलर बनने की इच्छा को वो काफी सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं.

भज्जी भी हुए हैरान, कहा- पक्का स्टार बनेगा
हरभजन सिंह ने भी ये वीडियो ट्विटर पर शेयर किया है. उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा- 'ये बच्चा काफी शानदार है, पक्का स्टार बनेगा.'
 
वसीम अकरम फिलहाल पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग में बिजी हैं. वो मुल्तान सुल्तान के कोच हैं. जब उनसे इस बच्चे के बारे में पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा- ''इस बच्चे की मदद पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड और स्पॉन्सर्स को करनी होगी. हमारी नजर इस पर बनी हुई है. 11 साल की उम्र के बाद इसको बॉलिंग प्रेक्टिस कराई जाएगी. ''


