BJP MLA के प्रवेश के बाद मंदिर को गंगाजल से धुलवाया, मूर्ति 'शुद्ध' करने के लिए इलाहाबाद भेजी

A temple in Hamirpur was purified with ‘Gangajal’ &statues of deities were sent to Allahabad for purification after Manisha Anuragi, a BJP MLA visited the temple on July 12. The MLA says,"It's an insult to women if such things have happend. These are deeds of half-witted people." pic.twitter.com/hO3pUQgZGl