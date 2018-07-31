BJP MLA के प्रवेश के बाद मंदिर को गंगाजल से धुलवाया, मूर्ति 'शुद्ध' करने के लिए इलाहाबाद भेजी

A temple in Hamirpur was purified with ‘Gangajal’ &statues of deities were sent to Allahabad for purification after Manisha Anuragi, a BJP MLA visited the temple on July 12. The MLA says,"It's an insult to women if such things have happend. These are deeds of half-witted people." pic.twitter.com/hO3pUQgZGl— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 30, 2018
"Till today no women had entered the temple. When Manisha Anuragi entered the temple I was not there otherwise I would not have allowed her to enter,"Priest of the temple in Hamirpur where BJP MLA Manisha Anuragi had visited. pic.twitter.com/R43AYb0adk— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 30, 2018
