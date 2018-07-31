NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
होम | ज़रा हटके |

BJP MLA के प्रवेश के बाद मंदिर को गंगाजल से धुलवाया, मूर्ति 'शुद्ध' करने के लिए इलाहाबाद भेजी

उत्तर प्रदेश के हमीरपुर में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसको सुनकर हर कोई हैरान है. भाजपा विधायक मनीषा अनुरागी मंदिर में दर्शन करने पहुंची. जिसके बाद मंदिर को गंगाजल से धोया गया और मूर्ति को शुद्ध रने के लिए इलाहाबाद भेजा गया.

,
BJP MLA के प्रवेश के बाद मंदिर को गंगाजल से धुलवाया, मूर्ति 'शुद्ध' करने के लिए इलाहाबाद भेजी

भाजपा विधायक के प्रवेश के बाद मंदिर को गंगाजल से धुलवाया.

UP, Hamirpur: उत्तर प्रदेश के हमीरपुर में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसको सुनकर हर कोई हैरान है. BJP MLA Manisha Anuragi मंदिर में दर्शन करने पहुंची. जिसके बाद मंदिर को गंगाजल से धोया गया और मूर्ति को शुद्ध रने के लिए इलाहाबाद भेजा गया. जिसके बाद मूर्ती की फिर स्थापना की गई और गांव में भंडारा किया गया. इस खबर की सोशल मीडिया पर काफी चर्चा है. बता दें, मनीषा अनुरागी राठ सीट से विधायक हैं और 12 जुलाई को वो हमीरपुर जिले के धूम्र ऋषि में एक कार्यक्रम में आई थीं.

मंदिर में महिलाओं का आना है मना
राठ इलाके के मुस्करा खुर्द गांव में ये मंदिर स्थित है. इस मंदिर में महिला के प्रवेश पर रोक है. इसे महाभारतकाल का मंदिर माना जाता है. कार्यक्रम समाप्त होने के बाद कार्यकर्ताओं के आग्रह पर मनीषा अनुरागी मंदिर दर्शन करने पहुंची थीं. मनीषा उस चबूतरे पर भी चढ़ीं जहां ऋषि तपस्या करते थे. जैसे ही गांव के लोगों को इस बात का पता चला तो वो आक्रोशित हो गए. क्योंकि इस मंदिर में महिला के प्रवेश करने पर मनाही है. इस मंदिर में महिलाएं बाहर ही दर्शन करती हैं. 

जैसे ही मनीषा मंदिर से निकलीं तो मंदिर को गंगाजल से धोया गया और मंदिर को शुद्ध करने के लिए इलाहाबाद भेज दिया गया. जिसके बाद वापिस स्थापना की गई. ANI को मंदिर के पंडित ने कहा- ''अभी तक इस मंदिर में कोई महिला नहीं आई थी. जिस वक्त मनीषा अनुरागी मंदिर पहुंचीं उस वक्त में वहां मौजूद नहीं था. उनको यहां आने की इजाजत नहीं है.''

वहीं MLA मनीषा अनुरागी ने कहा- ''मुझे नहीं पता था कि मंदिर में महिलाओं के आने पर रोक है. मुझे इस मान्यता के बारे में बिलकुल भी जानकारी नहीं थी. मेरे जाने के बाद मंदिर को गंगाजल से धुलवाया गया, मुझे इस बारे में भी नहीं पता था. गांव के लोगों का ऐसा करना महिलाओं के लिए अपमान की बात है.''


