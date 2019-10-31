NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
जीप में जंगल सफारी पर निकले लोग, अचानक सामने आया बाघ तो डरकर ड्राइवर ने किया ऐसा... देखें VIDEO

ट्विटर पर ये वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो को इंडियन फॉरेस्ट सर्विस ऑफिसर सुशांत नंदा ने शेयर किया है. बाघ जंगल सफारी कराने वाली जीप से कुछ दूरी पर चल रहा है और करीब आता है. ड्राइवर डर के मारे कार को पीछे की तरफ लेता है.

जंगल सफारी के दौरान अगर बाघ नजर आ जाए, तो वो अनुभव शानदार होता है. लेकिन जब बाघ गाड़ी के करीब आ जाए तो खौफ पैदा हो जाता है. ऐसी ही चौकाने वाली घटना सामने आई, जब जीप में बैठे सफारी कर रहे यात्रियों के सामने अचानक बाघ आ गया. ट्विटर पर ये वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो को इंडियन फॉरेस्ट सर्विस ऑफिसर सुशांत नंदा ने शेयर किया है. सुशांत नंदा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं और जंगल के अंदर के कई वीडियो शेयर करते हैं, जो वायरल हो जाते हैं. इस बार भी उनके द्वारा शेयर किया गया वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. 

वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि बाघ जंगल सफारी कराने वाली जीप से कुछ दूरी पर चल रहा है. ड्राइवर डर के मारे कार को पीछे की तरफ ले लेता है. तभी बाघ झाड़ियों की तरफ जाता है और जंगल के अंदर निकल जाता है. वीडियो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, ''कितना पास था? इस सफारी को देखने के बाद पता चला कि पास और बहुत पास होना क्या होता है. ये समझने का समय है कि निकटता और नजदीक होना अलग है. हमें समझना चाहिए कि जानवरों को भी अपने स्पेस की जरूरत होती है.''


देखें VIDEO:

दूसरे इंडियन फॉरेस्ट सर्विस ऑफिसर रमेश पांडे ने इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ''टाइगर एक गुप्त जानवर है, अलगाव पसंद करता है, एक शांत जीवन जीता है. व्यक्ति को अपने आचरण में रचना की सुंदरता, विचारशीलता और गौरव का अवलोकन करना चाहिए. कोई इसे निकट से नहीं देख पाएगा.'' 

इस वीडियो पर कई लोगों ने अपने रिएक्शंस दिए हैं...

