जीप में जंगल सफारी पर निकले लोग, अचानक सामने आया बाघ तो डरकर ड्राइवर ने किया ऐसा... देखें VIDEO

जंगल सफारी के दौरान अगर बाघ नजर आ जाए, तो वो अनुभव शानदार होता है. लेकिन जब बाघ गाड़ी के करीब आ जाए तो खौफ पैदा हो जाता है. ऐसी ही चौकाने वाली घटना सामने आई, जब जीप में बैठे सफारी कर रहे यात्रियों के सामने अचानक बाघ आ गया. ट्विटर पर ये वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो को इंडियन फॉरेस्ट सर्विस ऑफिसर सुशांत नंदा ने शेयर किया है. सुशांत नंदा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं और जंगल के अंदर के कई वीडियो शेयर करते हैं, जो वायरल हो जाते हैं. इस बार भी उनके द्वारा शेयर किया गया वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है.

वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि बाघ जंगल सफारी कराने वाली जीप से कुछ दूरी पर चल रहा है. ड्राइवर डर के मारे कार को पीछे की तरफ ले लेता है. तभी बाघ झाड़ियों की तरफ जाता है और जंगल के अंदर निकल जाता है. वीडियो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, ''कितना पास था? इस सफारी को देखने के बाद पता चला कि पास और बहुत पास होना क्या होता है. ये समझने का समय है कि निकटता और नजदीक होना अलग है. हमें समझना चाहिए कि जानवरों को भी अपने स्पेस की जरूरत होती है.''

देखें VIDEO:

How close is close enough? Clip from aTR this weekend. Will this lead to familiarity between these two apex predators with tragic consequences later?Time to understand that proximity & closeness r not the same. Let's be sensitivity to the space required for this majestic animal. pic.twitter.com/jXUAoZyYqo — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 28, 2019

दूसरे इंडियन फॉरेस्ट सर्विस ऑफिसर रमेश पांडे ने इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ''टाइगर एक गुप्त जानवर है, अलगाव पसंद करता है, एक शांत जीवन जीता है. व्यक्ति को अपने आचरण में रचना की सुंदरता, विचारशीलता और गौरव का अवलोकन करना चाहिए. कोई इसे निकट से नहीं देख पाएगा.''

#Tiger is a secretive animal, prefers isolation, lives a calm life. One must observe the beauty of composure, thoughtfulness and gravitas in his demeanour. One won't be able to see it from a close proximity. It is disrespectful to go too close to this ‘monk'. #MyTakeOnTigershttps://t.co/ZNfswZlcco — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) October 28, 2019

इस वीडियो पर कई लोगों ने अपने रिएक्शंस दिए हैं...

As a regular safari visitor, couldn't help feel guilty over the weekend at Ranthambore . We saw (temporarily) unaccompanied Cubs and the discomfort/fright in the presence of jeeps. Their gay abandon the following day in presence of their mother drove home the point further. — mahesh misra (@maheshmisra75) October 29, 2019

When the pressure is on for signtings, ethics are often compromised. Habituation results, which is definitely detrimental for the animals. We need an urgent rethink on how tourism is handled in wildlife reserves. — Mohan Alembath (@tahrman) October 28, 2019