NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

2.0 Box Office Collection Day 18: रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'Robot 2.0' की देशभर में धूम, कमा रही करोड़ों रुपए

2.0 Box Office Collection Day 18: साउथ के सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) की फिल्म 'Robot 2.0' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अपनी धांसू कमाई जारी रखते हुए रोजाना कई रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ते हुए नजर आ रही है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
2.0 Box Office Collection Day 18: रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'Robot 2.0' की देशभर में धूम, कमा रही करोड़ों रुपए

2.0 Box Office Collection Day 18: फिल्म में रोबोट के अवतार में रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar)

खास बातें

  1. रजनीकांत का जलवा कायम
  2. अभी भी कमा रही करोड़ों
  3. देश के अन्य भाषाओं में भी कर रही राज
नई दिल्ली: 2.0 Box Office Collection Day 18: साउथ के सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) की फिल्म 'Robot 2.0' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अपनी धांसू कमाई जारी रखते हुए रोजाना कई रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ते हुए नजर आ रही है. अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) ने फिल्म में विलेन का किरदार बखूबी निभाया है, जिसकी दर्शक काफी वाहवाही कर रहे हैं. यही वजह है कि अक्षय कुमार की अब तक की सबसे बड़ी फिल्मों में यह फिल्म अव्वल बन गई है. फिल्म 'Enthiran 2.0' का हिंदी वर्जन अब 200 करोड़ क्लब में शामिल होने पर नजर बनाए हुए है, जबकि वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन के मामले में फिल्म '2.0' 700 करोड़ रुपए कमाना चाह रही है. फिलहाल बॉक्स ऑफिस इंडिया के मुताबिक हिंदी वर्जन ने अभी तक 180 करोड़ से ज्यादा की कमाई कर चुका है, जबकि अन्य राज्यों में भी यह फिल्म खूब धमाल मचा रही है.

सारा अली खान को 'केदारनाथ' फिल्म से मिली ये सीख, बोलीं- 'इसके बिना मेरी जिंदगी अधूरी...'

 
हिंदी फिल्मों में '2.0' साल की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्मों की लिस्ट में तीसरे नंबर आ गई हैं. 2018 के सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्मों में पहले नंबर पर 'संजू (Sanju)' और दूसरे पर 'पद्मावत (Padmaavat)' और अब रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार की '2.0' ने तीसरे नंबर पर अपनी जगह बना ली है. रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की '2.0 (2 Point 0)' में जबरदस्त एक्शन है, और अक्षय खतरनाक विलेन के रोल में नजर आए हैं. लेकिन खास यह कि '2.0 (Robot 2.0)' के हिंदी, तेलुगू और तमिल वर्जन ने 100 करोड़ रु. का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है, इस तरह ये बाहुबली के बाद दूसरी ऐसी फिल्म है, जिसने ये उपलब्धि हासिल की है. यही नहीं, '2.0' ने कर्नाटक में भी 15 दिन में 41.20 करोड़ रु. की कमाई की है.
 

ट्रेड एनलिस्ट रमेश बाला की माने तो फिल्म '2.0' ने केरल में 17 दिनों में 21 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई करके केरल राज्य की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी फिल्म बन गई है. बाहुबली 2, इस लिस्ट में अभी भी पहले नंबर पर जमी है. हालांकि 'Robot 2.0' ने साउथ से स्टार एक्टर विजय की फिल्म 'Mersal' को पीछे छोड़ दिया है.

पापा सैफ अली खान के कंधे पर यूं बैठे नजर आए तैमूर, इस देश में मनाएंगे बर्थडे- देखें Pics

देखें ट्रेलर-


टिप्पणियां
रजनीकांत (Rajinikanth) और अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की '2.0 (2 Point 0)' चीन में भी रिलीज होने जा रही है. रजनीकांत की फिल्म चीन में लगभग 56,000 स्क्रीन्स पर रिलीज होगी. फिल्म विशेषज्ञ मान रहे हैं कि फिल्म को बड़ी ओपनिंग मिली तो ये बहुत बड़ा धमाका कर देगी. वैसे भी इतनी स्क्रीन्स अभी तक हॉलीवुड फिल्मों को ही मिलती रही हैं. रजनीकांत की '2.0' का क्रेज अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है, और उधर उनकी अगली फिल्म 'पेट्टा (Petta)' ने हंगामा बरपा रखा है. रजनीकांत की 'पेट्टा' पोंगल पर रिलीज होगी, और इसमें विजय सेतुपती और नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी भी नजर आएंगे.

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्‍तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.


लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... विपक्षी एकता को झटका देने की तैयारी में मायावती और अखिलेश यादव?
2.0 Box Office Collection Day 18Rajinikanth2 Point 0

Advertisement

 
 
 