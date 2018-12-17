2.0 Box Office Collection Day 18: रजनीकांत-अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'Robot 2.0' की देशभर में धूम, कमा रही करोड़ों रुपए

For the 3rd weekend in a row, #2Point0 Tops the #Chennai City Box office..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 17, 2018
Total gross stands at ₹ 22.37 Crs..
All-Time No.1 Record Holder! pic.twitter.com/WMpzd5Vbxv
At the #Kerala Box Office, #2Point0 with 17 days gross of ₹ 21.50 Crs (Incl of 3D Charges) has gone past #Mersal 's Lifetime ₹ 20 Crs to become All-time No.2 Tamil movie in the state.. pic.twitter.com/zyc7jz2pC3— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 16, 2018
