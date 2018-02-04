Box Office Collection: 700 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल ये 4 भारतीय फिल्में, सलमान-शाहरुख की एक भी फिल्म नहीं

Among 2017 Indian releases, #SecretSuperstar becomes the 2nd movie after #Baahubali2 to do ₹ 700 Cr+ at the WW Box office..



Only 4 Indian movies have done ₹ 700 Cr+ at the WW Box office..



They are:



1. #Dangal



2. #Baahubali2



3. #PK



4. #SecretSuperstar