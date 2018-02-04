NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Box Office Collection: 700 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल ये 4 भारतीय फिल्में, सलमान-शाहरुख की एक भी फिल्म नहीं

ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला ने उन 4 भारतीय फिल्मों का नाम बताया है, जिन्होंने अब तक 700 करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा का वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन किया है. चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि लिस्ट में 3 फिल्में आमिर खान की हैं.

'दंगल', 'पीके' के बाद 700 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल आमिर खान की 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

खास बातें

  1. 700 करोड़ क्लब में शामिल आमिर खान की तीन फिल्में
  2. लिस्ट से गायब सलमान-शाहरुख की फिल्में
  3. लिस्ट में नंबर-2 पर 'बाहुबली 2'
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड में अब तक ऐसी कई फिल्में बनी हैं, जिन्होंने कमाई के नए रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम किए हैं. सुपरस्टार आमिर खान, सलमान खान, शाहरुख खान, अक्षय कुमार की फिल्मों को 100-200 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होने में जरा भी वक्त नहीं लगता है. वैसे, भारत में ऐसी भी फिल्में बनी हैं, जिनकी कमाई 700 करोड़ पार रही है. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला ने उन 4 भारतीय फिल्मों का नाम बताया है, जिन्होंने अब तक 700 करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा का वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन किया है. चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि लिस्ट में 3 फिल्में आमिर खान की हैं. जबकि शाहरुख और सलमान खान की फिल्में लिस्ट से बाहर हैं.

Secret Superstar box office collection China day 14: आमिर खान का तूफान जारी, फिल्म 500 करोड़ के पार

रमेश बाला के लेटेस्ट ट्वीट के मुताबिक, दंगल (2016), बाहुबली 2 (2017), पीके (2014) और सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार (2017) ये वो 4 भारतीय फिल्में हैं, जिनकी वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई 700 करोड़ पार है. लिस्ट में आमिर खान की तीन और साउथ सुपरस्टार प्रभास की 1 फिल्म शामिल है. आमिर खान ने 'पैडमैन चैलेंज' किया स्वीकार, अब सलमान-शाहरुख और बिग बी को दी चुनौती

700 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल फिल्मों में ताजा एंट्री 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' की हुई है, जिसने इन दिनों चीनी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तहलका मचा दिया है. 19 जनवरी को चीन में रिलीज हुई इस फिल्म ने अब तक 558 करोड़ का रिकॉर्डतोड़ बिजनेस चीन से कर डाला है. Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 7: 'पद्मावत' ने दी Tiger Zinda Hai को पटखनी, आमिर खान की PK को भी दिया पछाड़

मालूम हो कि, आमिर स्टारर 'दंगल' 2000 करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा कमा चुकी है जबकि, 'पीके' ने 800 करोड़ से अधिक का वर्ल्डवाइड बिजनेस किया है.

Video:'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' की टीम से विशेष बातचीत...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Aamir khansecret superstar

