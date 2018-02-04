Box Office Collection: 700 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल ये 4 भारतीय फिल्में, सलमान-शाहरुख की एक भी फिल्म नहीं

आमिर खान ने 'पैडमैन चैलेंज' किया स्वीकार, अब सलमान-शाहरुख और बिग बी को दी चुनौती
Among 2017 Indian releases, #SecretSuperstar becomes the 2nd movie after #Baahubali2 to do ₹ 700 Cr+ at the WW Box office..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 4, 2018
Only 4 Indian movies have done ₹ 700 Cr+ at the WW Box office..
They are:
1. #Dangal
2. #Baahubali2
3. #PK
4. #SecretSuperstar
On Saturday - Feb 3rd, @aamir_khan 's #SecretSuperstarInChina collected $4.65 Million.. Back to No.1..#China total now stands at $87 Million [₹ 558 Crs]— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 4, 2018
