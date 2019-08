अमिताभ बच्चन की फोटो शेयर कर अभिषेक बच्चन ने बताई दास्तान, कहा - आज ही डॉक्टर्स ने किया था चमत्कार...

#flashbackfriday 37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Today- 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday Pa! Love you. #TrueLegendsAreBornTwice

