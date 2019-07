फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान बेहोश हुए वरुण धवन, मेडिकल रिपोर्ट में ये बात आई सामने

We've only just begun! Thrilled to be a part of my favorite fitness brand @Reebokindia ! Iv been a big fan of the brand since they are associated with the #ufc and fitness Gear up to #SportTheUnexpected #ReebokXVarunDhawan @taras84

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jul 15, 2019 at 11:14pm PDT