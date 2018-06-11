Dhadak Trailer: जाह्नवी कपूर का शानदार डेब्यू, ईशान खट्टर के साथ राजस्थानी रंग में दिखीं

जाह्नवी कपूर का Video Viral, इनसे बोलीं- मुझे Kissy चाहिए...
Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I’m not there in mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I’m certain my friends @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!!
All the very best janhvi ,its a extremely big day for u and the whole family can’t wait to see u on the big screen at the trailer launch of dhadak today , and thank you KARAN and Shashank for giving her such a beautiful film and a great launch @shashankkhaitan @karanjohar @janhvikapoor
