होम | बॉलीवुड |

Dhadak Trailer: जाह्नवी कपूर का शानदार डेब्यू, ईशान खट्टर के साथ राजस्थानी रंग में दिखीं

Dhadak Trailer: 'धड़क' का निर्देशन शशांक खेतान कर रहे हैं. फिल्म से श्रीदेवी की बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर अपना डेब्यू कर रही हैं.

,
20 जुलाई को रिलीज होगी Dhadak

खास बातें

  1. 'धड़क' का ट्रेलर रिलीज
  2. लीड रोल में जाह्नवी कपूर और ईशान खट्टर
  3. 20 जुलाई को रिलीज होगी फिल्म
नई दिल्ली: धर्मा प्रोडक्शन्स की नई फिल्म 'धड़क' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो चुका है. फिल्म से दिवंगत अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी की बड़ी बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर अपने बॉलीवुड करियर का आगाज कर रही हैं. 'धड़क' में जाह्नवी के अपोजिट शाहिद कपूर के सौतेले भाई ईशान खट्टर नजर आ रहे हैं. जाह्नवी और ईशान की जोड़ी शुरुआत से ही चर्चा में बनी हुई है, ट्रेलर में इनकी केमिस्ट्री देखती ही बन रही है. फिल्म की कहानी राजस्थानी पृष्टभूमि पर आधारित है, इसमें दोनों स्टार राजस्थानी लहजे में बातचीत करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

बता दें, जाह्नवी की यह पहली फिल्म है, जबकि ईशान ने ईरानी फिल्मकार मजीद मजीदी की फिल्म 'बियॉन्ड द क्लॉउड्स' से इंडस्ट्री में कदम रखा था, यह 20 अप्रैल को रिलीज हो चुकी है. नेशनल अवॉर्ड विनर मराठी फिल्म 'सैराठ' की ऑफिशियल रीमेक 'धड़क' की कहानी जाति व्यवस्था के बीच पनपती लव-स्टोरी पर आधारित है.

देखें, ट्रेलर....


ट्रेलर लॉन्चिंग से पहले ईशान और जाह्नवी कपूर को मस्ती के मूड में देखा गया.
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi FC (@janhvialways) on

 
ट्रेलर रिलीज होने से पहले जाह्नवी कपूर और ईशान खट्टर को सेलेब्स ने बधाई दी. अर्जुन कपूर, संजय कपूर, मनीष मल्होत्रा, करण जौहर से लेकर अन्य सेलेब्स ने दोनों को ऑल द बेस्ट कहा.
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

बता दें, शशांक खेतान के निर्देशन में बनी 'धड़क' को करण जौहर प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं. फिल्म 20 जुलाई को रिलीज होगी.

