होम | बॉलीवुड |

Dhadak से डेब्यू कर रहीं श्रीदेवी की बेटी के लिए अर्जुन कपूर ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट, मिला जाह्नवी से यह जवाब

अर्जुन कपूर ने जाह्नवी कपूर को उनकी डेब्यू फिल्म के लिए शुभकामनाएं भेजी, जवाब में जाह्नवी ने कहा- मैं वादा करती हूं आपको मुझपर गर्व होगा...

,
Dhadak से डेब्यू कर रहीं श्रीदेवी की बेटी के लिए अर्जुन कपूर ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट, मिला जाह्नवी से यह जवाब

जाह्नवी कपूर, अर्जुन कपूर, अंशुला कपूर और खुशी कपूर.

खास बातें

  1. रिलीज को तैयार 'धड़क' का ट्रेलर
  2. अर्जुन कपूर ने भेजी जाह्नवी को शुभकामनाएं
  3. जाह्नवी बोलीं- आपको मुझपर गर्व होगा...
नई दिल्ली: दिवंगत अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी की बड़ी बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर की डेब्यू फिल्म 'धड़क' का ट्रेलर आज (11 जून) रिलीज होने को तैयार है. धर्मा प्रोडक्शन्स की धड़क' के जरिए जाह्नवी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में कदम रखेंगी. शशांक खेतान के निर्देशन में बनी इस फिल्म में जाह्नवी की जोड़ी शाहिद कपूर के सौतेले भाई ईशान खट्टर के साथ जमेगी. ट्रेलर रिलीज होने से एक दिन पहले जाह्नवी कपूर के सौतेले भाई और बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अर्जुन कपूर ने उनके माफी मांगी है, साथ ही उन्हें नए सफर की शुरुआत के लिए ढेरों बधाईयां दी हैं. 

श्रीदेवी का आखिरी वीडियो देख हो जाएंगे Emotional, बोनी कपूर ने एनिवर्सरी पर किया शेयर
 
अर्जुन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पिता बोनी कपूर और तीनों बहनों अंशुला कपूर, जाह्नवी कपूर और खुशी कपूर के साथ दो तस्वीरें साझा की है. कैप्शन में जाह्नवी को नई सफर की बढ़ाई देते हुए अर्जुन ने लिखा, "कल तुम हमेशा के लिए दर्शकों का हिस्सा बन जाओगी, क्योंकि कल तुम्हारी फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो रहा है. सबसे पहले माफी मांगना चाहता हूं कि इस वक्त मुंबई में नहीं हूं, लेकिन मैं हमेशा तुम्हारे साथ हूं. तुम्हें बताना चाहूंगा कि यह प्रोफेशन काफी अच्छा है. अगर तुम हमेशा, मेहनत और लगन के साथ काम करती हो. दूसरों की एडवाइस सुनती हो और उसकी कदर करती हो, लेकिन अपने आप बनाए हुए रास्ते पर चलती हो. मुझे पता है कि यह आसान नहीं होगा, लेकिन जानता हूं कि तुम अब इसके लिए तैयार हो. 'धड़क' के लिए ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं."

जाह्नवी कपूर का Video Viral, इनसे बोलीं- मुझे Kissy चाहिए...

अर्जुन कपूर का यह पोस्ट वाकई काबिलेतारीफ हैं, इससे साफ है कि उनके और जाह्नवी-खुशी के बीच अब कोई प्रोब्लॉम्स नहीं हैं. इसके जवाब में जाह्नवी ने लिखा, "मैं आपसे वादा करती हूं कि आपको मुझपर गर्व होगा."
janhvi kapoor

अर्जुन कपूर की पोस्ट पर जाह्नवी का रिएक्शन


मालूम हो कि, बोनी कपूर की पहली शादी मोना शौरी से हुए थी. जोड़ी के दो बच्चे हैं अर्जुन और अंशुला. फिर बोनी ने मोना को तलाक देकर, श्रीदेवी से साल 1996 में शादी रचाई. इनकी दो बेटियां हैं जाह्नवी और खुशी. कहा जाता था कि अर्जुन, श्रीदेवी और उनकी दोनों बेटियों से दूरी बनाए रहते थे. लेकिन श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद, अर्जुन और अंशुला, बोनी कपूर और जाह्नवी-खुशी का सहारा बने. तब से अब तक इस परिवार को संयुक्त रूप में देखा जाता है. यदि जाह्नवी-खुशी को लेकर कोई भद्दे कमेंट करता हैं तो अर्जुन-अंशुला इसका मुंहतोड़ जवाब देते हैं. 
 

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on

जाह्नवी कपूर ने पहले इंटरव्यू में बताया, कैसे गुजरी थी मां श्रीदेवी के साथ वो आखिरी रात...

बता दें, जाह्नवी की डेब्यू फिल्म 'धड़क' नेशनल अवॉर्ड विनर मराठी फिल्म 'सैराठ' का ऑफिशियल हिंदी रीमेक है. फिल्म 20 जुलाई को रिलीज होगी. 

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


(यह भी पढ़ें)... पीएम मोदी को मारने की 'साजिश' पर बोले शरद पवार- खत में कोई दम नहीं, सहानुभूति बटोरने के लिए हो रहा है इस्‍तेमाल
Arjun KapoorJanhvi KapoorDhadak

