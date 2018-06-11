Dhadak से डेब्यू कर रहीं श्रीदेवी की बेटी के लिए अर्जुन कपूर ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट, मिला जाह्नवी से यह जवाब

अर्जुन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पिता बोनी कपूर और तीनों बहनों अंशुला कपूर, जाह्नवी कपूर और खुशी कपूर के साथ दो तस्वीरें साझा की है. कैप्शन में जाह्नवी को नई सफर की बढ़ाई देते हुए अर्जुन ने लिखा, "कल तुम हमेशा के लिए दर्शकों का हिस्सा बन जाओगी, क्योंकि कल तुम्हारी फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो रहा है. सबसे पहले माफी मांगना चाहता हूं कि इस वक्त मुंबई में नहीं हूं, लेकिन मैं हमेशा तुम्हारे साथ हूं. तुम्हें बताना चाहूंगा कि यह प्रोफेशन काफी अच्छा है. अगर तुम हमेशा, मेहनत और लगन के साथ काम करती हो. दूसरों की एडवाइस सुनती हो और उसकी कदर करती हो, लेकिन अपने आप बनाए हुए रास्ते पर चलती हो. मुझे पता है कि यह आसान नहीं होगा, लेकिन जानता हूं कि तुम अब इसके लिए तैयार हो. 'धड़क' के लिए ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं."
Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I’m not there in mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I’m certain my friends @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!!
