NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

24 साल पुरानी यादों में खोईं माधुरी दीक्षित, 'बहन' के साथ लो चली पर.. किया डांस; देखें Video

माधुरी दीक्षित जल्द ही मराठी फिल्म बकेट लिस्ट में नजर आएंगी. इस फिल्म में रेणुका शहाणे भी अहम किरदार में दिखेंगी.

,
80 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
24 साल पुरानी यादों में खोईं माधुरी दीक्षित, 'बहन' के साथ लो चली पर.. किया डांस; देखें Video

25 मई को रिलीज होगी माधुरी और रेणुका स्टारर Bucket List

नई दिल्ली: सलमान खान और माधुरी दीक्षित स्टारर फिल्म 'हम आपके हैं कौन!' जब जब टीवी पर आती है, दर्शक उसे चाव से देखना पसंद करते हैं. फिल्म को रिलीज हुए भले ही 24 साल बीच चुके हैं, लेकिन इसकी यादें आज भी ताजा हैं. फिल्म में रेणुका शहाणे ने माधुरी दीक्षित की बड़ी बहन का किरदार निभाया था. फिल्म का गाना लो चली मैं... में दोनों की कैमिस्ट्री खूब जमी थी. इसी बीच रेणुका और माधुरी का एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें शूटिंग के दौरान अचानक लो चली में... गाना बजता है और दोनों ही एक्ट्रेस इस गाने पर झूमने को मजबूर हो जाती हैं. 

Video: फैशन शो के बीच 'गर्लफ्रेंड' को प्रपोज कर रहा था ये एक्टर और फिर हुआ ऐसा...
 
 

A post shared by Renuka Shahane (@renukash710) on


माधुरी दीक्षित जल्द ही मराठी फिल्म Bucket List में नजर आएंगी. इस फिल्म में रेणुका शहाणे भी अहम किरदार में दिखेंगी. रेणुका ने माधुरी के साथ उनका डांस वीडियो साझा किया. एक्ट्रेस ने बताया ने फिल्म की शूटिंग के बीच अचानक टीम ने लो चली में.. गाना बजाया, और माधुरी और वो उठकर डांस करने लगे. वहां मौजूद भीड़ जोड़ी का वीडियो बनाने में मग्न थी, लेकिन दोनों 24 साल पुरानी फिल्म 'हम आपके हैं कौन!' की यादों को ताजा करने में व्यस्त रहीं."

देखें, Video
 

It was after a gruelling night long shoot for our song "Houn Jau Dya" from our film #BucketList. Just before pack-up a member of our #BucketList unit played "Lo chali main" As soon as we heard the music Madhuri and I got up instinctively and danced on the song. The initiative of course was Madhuri's, her enthusiasm is so loveable and childlike and she's really ageing backwards I tell you And so we danced with abandon, all the people watching us and recording us were just a blur as we felt that warm and fuzzy feeling of working together in #HAHK 24 years ago, of creating beautiful memories not only in #HAHK but also in the present with #BucketList. Enjoy the video and don't forget to see the inimitable magic of Madhuri in our film #BucketList releasing on the 25th of May. Enjoyyy our #HAHK throwback video. @madhuridixitnene #BucketList #25thMay @dharmamovies @karanjohar @AAfilmsindia @darkhorsecine @dar_pics @bluemustangcs @tejasprabhavijaydeoskar @beatking_sumedh

A post shared by Renuka Shahane (@renukash710) on


फिल्ममेकर करण जौहर ने भी इसका वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर जारी किया है. 

भीड़ से बेखबर मस्ती में यूं डांस करती रहीं जैकलीन फर्नांडिस, 12 लाख बार देखा गया Video

बता दें, माधुरी की यह पहली मराठी फिल्म हैं. अपनी पहली मराठी फिल्म 'बकेट लिस्ट' की रिलीज के लिए तैयार एक्ट्रेस माधुरी दीक्षित ने IANS को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि इस भाषा में काम करना लंबे समय से उनकी इच्छा सूची में था. हिंदी फिल्म उद्योग में तीन दशकों के अनुभव के बाद मराठी फिल्म दुनिया में अपनी शुरुआत के बारे माधुरी ने कहा, "क्यों नहीं? देर आए दुरुस्त आए."

देखें, Trailer


Priya Prakash Varrier का नया वीडियो हुआ वायरल, लैब में यूं इश्क फरमाती आईं नजर

टिप्पणियां
करण जौहर और अपूर्व मेहता द्वारा प्रस्तुत फिल्म 25 मई को रिलीज होगी.

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

80 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... कांग्रेस के इस 'चाणक्य' ने कर्नाटक में अमित शाह की रणनीति पर पानी फेर 'ढाई दिन की सरकार' को गिरा दिया
Madhuri Dixitrenuka sahanebucket listViral video

Advertisement

 
 
 