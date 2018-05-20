24 साल पुरानी यादों में खोईं माधुरी दीक्षित, 'बहन' के साथ लो चली पर.. किया डांस; देखें Video

It was after a gruelling night long shoot for our song "Houn Jau Dya" from our film #BucketList. Just before pack-up a member of our #BucketList unit played "Lo chali main" As soon as we heard the music Madhuri and I got up instinctively and danced on the song. The initiative of course was Madhuri's, her enthusiasm is so loveable and childlike and she's really ageing backwards I tell you And so we danced with abandon, all the people watching us and recording us were just a blur as we felt that warm and fuzzy feeling of working together in #HAHK 24 years ago, of creating beautiful memories not only in #HAHK but also in the present with #BucketList. Enjoy the video and don't forget to see the inimitable magic of Madhuri in our film #BucketList releasing on the 25th of May. Enjoyyy our #HAHK throwback video. @madhuridixitnene #BucketList #25thMay @dharmamovies @karanjohar @AAfilmsindia @darkhorsecine @dar_pics @bluemustangcs @tejasprabhavijaydeoskar @beatking_sumedh

