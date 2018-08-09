NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Maharshi Teaser: 'महर्षि' बन साउथ सुपरस्टार महेश बाबू ने किया ऐसा काम, ट्विटर पर मचा तहलका...

Maharshi Teaser: सुपरस्टार महेश बाबू ने अपने 43वें जन्मदिन के मौके पर नई फिल्म 'महर्षि (Maharishi)' का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज किया है. पोस्टर रिलीज के साथ ही #MAHARISHI ट्विटर पर तीसरे नंबर ट्रेंड कर रहा है.

Mahesh Babu के 43वें जन्मदिन पर रिलीज हुआ Maharishi का फर्स्ट लुक

नई दिल्ली: साउथ सुपरस्टार महेश बाबा (Mahesh Babu) आज अपना 43वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं. 9 अगस्त, 1975 को चेन्नई में जन्में महेश बाबू साउथ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के सबसे ज्यादा फीस लेने वाले स्टार्स में से एक हैं. महेश की लास्ट रिलीज फिल्म 'भारत एएन नेनु' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 200 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा की कमाई की थी. सुपरस्टार ने अपने 43वें जन्मदिन के मौके पर नई फिल्म 'महर्षि (Maharishi)' का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज किया है. पोस्टर रिलीज के साथ ही #MAHARISHI ट्विटर पर तीसरे नंबर ट्रेंड कर रहा है. महेश के फैन्स उन्हें जन्मदिन की बधाई देने के साथ-साथ पोस्टर की तारीफ कर रहे थे.

मेकर्स ने Maharishi का Teaser जारी किया है, जिसमें महेश बाबू बेहतरीन और मस्तमौला अंदाज में दिख रहे हैं.

देखें Video... 

'महर्षि' महेश बाबू की 25वीं फिल्म होगी. इसमें 43 वर्षीय अभिनेता ऋषि का किरदार निभा रहे हैं. पोस्टर में वह हाथ में लेपटॉप पकड़े नजर आ रहे हैं. इसे ट्विटर पर साझा करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, "ऋषि की नई यात्रा आरंभ करने जा रहा हूं." रिलीज के साथ ही पोस्टर ट्विटर पर हिट हो चुका है. फैन्स इसकी जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं, साथ ही अभिनेता को उनके जन्मदिन की बधाई भी दे रहे हैं.

महेश बाबू की सिनेमा के प्रति वफादारी और प्रतिबद्धता का प्रदर्शन करने वाले प्रशंसकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर सैलाब मचा दिया है. बता दें, महर्षि में एलरी नरेश और पूजा हेगड़े अहम किरदार में दिखेंगे. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, यह फिल्म माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के सीईओ सत्य नारायण नडेला की जिंदगी पर आधारित होगी. फिल्म में उनकी सफलता की ओर बढ़ती की यात्रा को दिखाया जाएगा.

