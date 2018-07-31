NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
मोहम्मद रफी के गाने 'बदन पे सितारे' पर थिरके अनिल कपूर, शम्मी कपूर की स्टाइल में आए नजर...

'बदन पे सितारे लपेटे हुए..' के नए वर्जन को सोनू निगम ने गाया है. मूल गाना साल 1969 में फिल्म 'प्रिंस' में वैजयंतीमाला और दिवंगत अभिनेता शम्मी कपूर पर फिल्माया गया था.

,
Fanney Khan के गाने में शम्मी कपूर के लुक में अनिल कपूर

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सिंगर मोहम्मद रफी की 38वीं पुण्यतिथि के मौके पर मंगलवार को अनिल कपूर ने एवरग्रीन गाने 'बदन पे सितारे लपेटे हुए..' के नए वर्जन को रिलीज किया है. इस गाने में अनिल कपूर, दिवंगत अभिनेता शम्मी कपूर की स्टाइल को कॉपी करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं. गाने में अनिल कपूर झनकार ऑर्केस्ट्रा के लीड सिंगर के तौर पर नजर आ रहे हैं, जो गोल्डन रंग का सूट पहनकर स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस दे रहा है.

'बदन पे सितारे लपेटे हुए..' के नए वर्जन को सोनू निगम ने गाया है. मूल गाना साल 1969 में फिल्म 'प्रिंस' में वैजयंतीमाला और दिवंगत अभिनेता शम्मी कपूर पर फिल्माया गया था. गाने का नया संस्करण अनिल कपूर अभिनीत फिल्म 'फन्ने खान' में लिया गया है. अनिल ने ट्वीट किया, "मेरे सर्वकालिक पसंदीदा गीतों में से एक गीत 'बदन पे सितारे' को दोबारा तैयार किया गया और मेरे दोस्त सोनू निगम ने इसे गाया है. यह गीत सर्वकालिक महान 'फन्ने खान' मोहम्मद रफी साहब को हमारी श्रद्धांजलि है."

अतुल मांजरेकर निर्देशित 'फन्ने खान' डच फिल्म 'एव्रीबडी इज फेमस' से प्रेरित है. राकेश ओमप्रकाश मेहरा इसके सह-निर्माता हैं. फिल्म में अनिल कपूर के अलावा ऐश्वर्य राय बच्चन, दिव्या दत्ता और राजकुमार राव हैं.

देखें, 'फन्ने खां' का ट्रेलर...


'फन्ने खां' में अनिल कपूर ने सिंगर बनने का सपना रखने वाली बेटी के पिता का किरदार निभाया हैं. ऐश्वर्या राय सिंगर बेबी सिंह का कैरेक्टर प्ले कर रही हैं. वहीं, राजकुमार राव फिल्म में अधीर नाम के आदमी के किरदार में दिखेंगे. यह फिल्म एक उभरते हुए गायक की कहानी है. 'फन्ने  खां' 3 अगस्त को रिलीज होगी.

