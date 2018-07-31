मोहम्मद रफी के गाने 'बदन पे सितारे' पर थिरके अनिल कपूर, शम्मी कपूर की स्टाइल में आए नजर...

अनिल ने ट्वीट किया, "मेरे सर्वकालिक पसंदीदा गीतों में से एक गीत 'बदन पे सितारे' को दोबारा तैयार किया गया और मेरे दोस्त सोनू निगम ने इसे गाया है. यह गीत सर्वकालिक महान 'फन्ने खान' मोहम्मद रफी साहब को हमारी श्रद्धांजलि है."
Honoring & remembering #MohammadRafi sahab on his death anniversary with this small tribute, we can never match up to his talent but this is just our way of showing our love for him! #BadanPeSitaarehttps://t.co/UNhUeOWkhA#SonuNigam@saregamaglobal@TSeries@ItsAmitTrivedi— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 31, 2018
