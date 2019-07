'स्ट्रीट डांसर' के लुक में नोरा फतेही ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया धमाल, Video हुआ वायरल

O Saki Saki so grateful for the craze and love everyone has been showing since the release of #OSakiSaki check out the full video on youtube @batlahousefilm releases Aug 15 @tseries.official @emmayentertainment @nehakakkar @tulsikumar15 @marcepedrozo @flaviagiumua @nikkhiladvani @tanishk_bagchi @bpraak @mrunalofficial2016 @thejohnabraham #norafatehi #batlahouse #bollywood

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Jul 16, 2019 at 12:29am PDT