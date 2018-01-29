NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 4: 'बाहुबली 2', 'दंगल' और 'पीके' से आगे निकली 'पद्मावत', जानें अब तक की कमाई

पहले वीकएंड पर 'पद्मावत' ने 115 करोड़ रु. का शानदार कलेक्शन कर लिया है.

100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल 'पद्मावत'

खास बातें

  1. पहले वीकएंड पर 'पद्मावत' ने कमाए 115 करोड़
  2. ऑस्ट्रेलिया-न्यूजीलैंड में सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली फिल्म बनी 'पद्मावत'
  3. 'बाहुबली 2', 'दंगल' और 'पीके' से आगे निकली फिल्म
नई दिल्ली: भले ही संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' को रिलीज से पहले भारी विरोध झेलने पड़े हों. लेकिन जैसे ही यह फिल्म सिनेमाघरों में उतरीं, वैसे ही दर्शक अपने फेवरेट स्टार्स दीपिका पादुकोण, रणवीर सिंह और शाहिद कपूर को देखने नजदीकी थिएटर्स पहुंच गए. और देखते ही देखते फिल्म ने कमाई के कई रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम कर लिए. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के अनुसार, 'पद्मावत' ने अपने पहले वीकएंड पर 100 करोड़ के क्लब में एंट्री लेते हुए 115 करोड़ रु. का शानदार कलेक्शन कर डाला है. 

Deepika Padukone अपनी शादी में नहीं देंगी इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस को Invitation, नाम जानकर हो जाएंगे Shocked!Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 3: 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होने को तैयार 'पद्मावत'

रमेश बाला के ट्वीट के मुताबिक, फिल्म ने रविवार को 31-32 करोड़ का ताबड़तोड़ कलेक्शन किया है. बताते चलें कि, 'पद्मावत' ने पेड प्रिव्यू के जरिए 5 करोड़, गुरुवार को 19 करोड़ और शुक्रवार को 32 करोड़ और शनिवार को 27 करोड़ रुपए की शानदार कमाई की है. 'पद्मावत' में निगेटिव रोल करके छाए रणवीर सिंह, रिलीज के बाद पहली बार बोली ये बात

देशभर के अलावा 'पद्मावत' की वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई भी उम्मीद से दोगुनी रही है. उत्तर अमेरिका, न्यूजीलैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया में फिल्म ने 'बाहुबली 2' और आमिर खान स्टारर 'पीके' और 'दंगल' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा है. पहले वीकएंड पर 4,780,239 डॉलर (30 करोड़ रु.) का कलेक्शन करते हुए 'पद्मावत' उत्तर अमेरिका की नंबर 1 वीकएंड पर कमाने वाली पहली भारतीय फिल्म बन रही है. 'पद्मावत' ने आमिर खान की 'दंगल' और 'पीके' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा है.  वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में फिल्म ने 1,622,309 डॉलर (करीब 8.35 करोड़) कमाकर 'बाहुबली 2' के रिकॉर्ड को धराशायी किया है. 'पद्मावत' ऑस्ट्रेलिया की सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली भारतीय फिल्म बनकर उभरी है. न्यूजीलैंड में भी 'पद्मावत' ताबड़तोड़ कमाई कर रही है. पहले वीकएंड पर 371,679 (1.73 करोड़ रु.) कमाकर इसने 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है. इसी के साथ 'पद्मावत' न्यूजीलैंड की नंबर 1 ओपनिंग कलेक्शन करने वाली भारतीय फिल्म बन गई है.  
दीपिका पादुकोण, रणवीर सिंह और शाहिद कपूर स्टारर 'पद्मावत' देशभर में IMAX फॉर्मेट में रिलीज होने वाली सबसे बड़ी फिल्म बनी है. इंडिया में 12 स्क्रीन्स के जरिए फिल्म ने पहले वीकएंड पर 2.93 करोड़ रु. बटोरे हैं.

VIDEO: विवादों के बीच परदे पर 'पद्मावत'...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


