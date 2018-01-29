Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 4: 'बाहुबली 2', 'दंगल' और 'पीके' से आगे निकली 'पद्मावत', जानें अब तक की कमाई

Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 3: 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होने को तैयार 'पद्मावत'
#Padmaavat sees another ₹ 30+ Cr on Sunday - Jan 28th.. Early estimates are pegged at ₹ 31 to ₹ 32 Crs..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2018
Taking the opening weekend total to a staggering ₹ 115 Crs.. This is despite being a no show in few key states..@deepikapadukone@RanveerOfficial@shahidkapoor
'पद्मावत' में निगेटिव रोल करके छाए रणवीर सिंह, रिलीज के बाद पहली बार बोली ये बात
At the #NorthAmerican Box office, #Padmaavat with $4,780,239 takes All-time No.1 Opening for a Hindi movie beating #Dangal 's $4,081,153 / 5 days and #PK - $3,565,258 / 3 days.. @deepikapadukone@RanveerOfficial@shahidkapoor— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2018
वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में फिल्म ने 1,622,309 डॉलर (करीब 8.35 करोड़) कमाकर 'बाहुबली 2' के रिकॉर्ड को धराशायी किया है. 'पद्मावत' ऑस्ट्रेलिया की सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली भारतीय फिल्म बनकर उभरी है.
At the #Australian Box Office, #Padmaavat scores A$1,622,309 [₹ 8.35 cr] for the Opening weekend..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2018
This is All-time No.1 Opening for an Indian movie down under..
Beats #Baahubali2 's A$1,410,592@deepikapadukone@shahidkapoor@RanveerOfficial
न्यूजीलैंड में भी 'पद्मावत' ताबड़तोड़ कमाई कर रही है. पहले वीकएंड पर 371,679 (1.73 करोड़ रु.) कमाकर इसने 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है. इसी के साथ 'पद्मावत' न्यूजीलैंड की नंबर 1 ओपनिंग कलेक्शन करने वाली भारतीय फिल्म बन गई है.
At the #NewZealand Box Office, #Padmaavat grosses NZ$ 371,679 [₹ 1.73 cr] for the Opening Weekend..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2018
All-time No.1 Opening for an Indian Movie in NZ..
Beats #Baahubali2 's NZ $342,109..@ParamountPics has distributed #Padmaavat in Overseas.. Given the widest release possible..
. @deepikapadukone - @RanveerOfficial - @shahidkapoor 's #Padmaavat takes the biggest opening for a movie on #IMAX format in #India..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2018
It has grossed ₹ 2.93 Crs from 12 screens all over India for the opening weekend.. pic.twitter.com/Dwb0GUujZu
