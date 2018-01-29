Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 4: 'बाहुबली 2', 'दंगल' और 'पीके' से आगे निकली 'पद्मावत', जानें अब तक की कमाई

खास बातें पहले वीकएंड पर 'पद्मावत' ने कमाए 115 करोड़ ऑस्ट्रेलिया-न्यूजीलैंड में सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली फिल्म बनी 'पद्मावत' 'बाहुबली 2', 'दंगल' और 'पीके' से आगे निकली फिल्म

#Padmaavat sees another ₹ 30+ Cr on Sunday - Jan 28th.. Early estimates are pegged at ₹ 31 to ₹ 32 Crs..



Taking the opening weekend total to a staggering ₹ 115 Crs.. This is despite being a no show in few key states..@deepikapadukone@RanveerOfficial@shahidkapoor — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2018

At the #NewZealand Box Office, #Padmaavat grosses NZ$ 371,679 [₹ 1.73 cr] for the Opening Weekend..



All-time No.1 Opening for an Indian Movie in NZ..



Beats #Baahubali2 's NZ $342,109..@ParamountPics has distributed #Padmaavat in Overseas.. Given the widest release possible.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2018

. @deepikapadukone - @RanveerOfficial - @shahidkapoor 's #Padmaavat takes the biggest opening for a movie on #IMAX format in #India..



It has grossed ₹ 2.93 Crs from 12 screens all over India for the opening weekend.. pic.twitter.com/Dwb0GUujZu — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2018

भले ही संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म ' पद्मावत ' को रिलीज से पहले भारी विरोध झेलने पड़े हों. लेकिन जैसे ही यह फिल्म सिनेमाघरों में उतरीं, वैसे ही दर्शक अपने फेवरेट स्टार्स दीपिका पादुकोण , रणवीर सिंह और शाहिद कपूर को देखने नजदीकी थिएटर्स पहुंच गए. और देखते ही देखते फिल्म ने कमाई के कई रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम कर लिए. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के अनुसार, 'पद्मावत' ने अपने पहले वीकएंड पर 100 करोड़ के क्लब में एंट्री लेते हुए 115 करोड़ रु. का शानदार कलेक्शन कर डाला है.रमेश बाला के ट्वीट के मुताबिक, फिल्म ने रविवार को 31-32 करोड़ का ताबड़तोड़ कलेक्शन किया है. बताते चलें कि, 'पद्मावत' ने पेड प्रिव्यू के जरिए 5 करोड़, गुरुवार को 19 करोड़ और शुक्रवार को 32 करोड़ और शनिवार को 27 करोड़ रुपए की शानदार कमाई की है.देशभर के अलावा 'पद्मावत' की वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई भी उम्मीद से दोगुनी रही है. उत्तर अमेरिका, न्यूजीलैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया में फिल्म ने 'बाहुबली 2' और आमिर खान स्टारर 'पीके' और 'दंगल' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा है. पहले वीकएंड पर 4,780,239 डॉलर (30 करोड़ रु.) का कलेक्शन करते हुए 'पद्मावत' उत्तर अमेरिका की नंबर 1 वीकएंड पर कमाने वाली पहली भारतीय फिल्म बन रही है. 'पद्मावत' ने आमिर खान की 'दंगल' और 'पीके' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा है.वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में फिल्म ने 1,622,309 डॉलर (करीब 8.35 करोड़) कमाकर 'बाहुबली 2' के रिकॉर्ड को धराशायी किया है. 'पद्मावत' ऑस्ट्रेलिया की सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली भारतीय फिल्म बनकर उभरी है.न्यूजीलैंड में भी 'पद्मावत' ताबड़तोड़ कमाई कर रही है. पहले वीकएंड पर 371,679 (1.73 करोड़ रु.) कमाकर इसने 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है. इसी के साथ 'पद्मावत' न्यूजीलैंड की नंबर 1 ओपनिंग कलेक्शन करने वाली भारतीय फिल्म बन गई है.दीपिका पादुकोण, रणवीर सिंह और शाहिद कपूर स्टारर 'पद्मावत' देशभर में IMAX फॉर्मेट में रिलीज होने वाली सबसे बड़ी फिल्म बनी है. इंडिया में 12 स्क्रीन्स के जरिए फिल्म ने पहले वीकएंड पर 2.93 करोड़ रु. बटोरे हैं.