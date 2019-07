इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने 'ओ लाल दुपट्टे वाली' सॉन्ग से जीता था देश का दिल, अब जीती हैं ऐसी लाइफ

How to move on after a serious heartbreak ? ( one of the top three questions by my clients.) I took many years to move on after my 1st broken relationship. After many wrong decisions, much hatred and ill health later , I finally allowed Mindfulness into my life. It took me 7 years for closure and 15 years to finally love a Man truly. ( you don't have to have a snail speed like I did !) So how did I attract the perfect man I envisioned ? How did I move on after heartbreak ? 1. I stopped talking about my ex partner completely. 2. I allowed a complete cleansing process. No casual or serious dating. 3. I finally started to ‘Bless my ex partner'. Because to know all is to forgive all ! #mindfulness #heartbreak #love #unicornworldevents

A post shared by Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop (@raageshwariworld) on Jun 4, 2019 at 7:58am PDT