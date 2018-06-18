NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

जैकलीन ने मारी सलमान खान को किक, तो ऐसा था भाईजान का रिएक्शन; देखें Video

सलमान खान की प्रोडक्शन कंपनी एसकेएफ ने Race 3 का बिहाइंड-द-सीन वीडियो रविवार को यूट्यूब पर जारी किया, जिसे अब तक साढ़े तीन लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
जैकलीन ने मारी सलमान खान को किक, तो ऐसा था भाईजान का रिएक्शन; देखें Video

Race 3 के सेट पर सलमान और जैकलीन

नई दिल्ली: सुपरस्टार सलमान खान की ईद के मौके पर रिलीज हुई फिल्म Race 3 बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धुआंधार कमाई कर रही है. फिल्म ने महज 3 दिन में 100 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा का बिजनेस कर डाला है. Race 3 से जुड़ी छोटी बड़ी बातें सलमान खान के फैन्स जानने के लिए बेकरार हैं. इसी बीच टीम ने फिल्म के बिहाइंड-द-सीन जारी किए हैं, जिसमें एक्ट्रेसेस का एक्शन अवतार देखने को मिल रहा है. वीडियो के एक खास सीन में जैकलीन फर्नांडिस सलमान खान को छाती पर किक मारती दिखाई दे रही हैं, इसपर भाईजान का रिएक्शन देखने लायक है.

सलमान खान बने बॉक्स ऑफिस के सिकंदर, 3 दिन में कमाई 100 करोड़ पार

सलमान खान की प्रोडक्शन कंपनी एसकेएफ ने यह वीडियो रविवार को यूट्यूब पर जारी किया, जिसे अब तक साढ़े तीन लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है. Race 3 एक्शन से भरपूर है, इसमें एक्टर्स के साथ हीरोइन्स भी फाइटिंग करती नजर आई हैं. फिल्म के बिहाइंड-द-सीन्स में जैकलीन-डेजी को एक्शन की ट्रेनिंग लेते हुए दिखाया गया है. सेट पर सलमान खान भी मौजूद हैं, जो दोनों एक्ट्रेस को एक्शन सीन्स करने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहे हैं.

सलमान खान को स्क्रीन पर देख बेकाबू होकर नाचे फैन्स, देखें Race 3 के थिएटर का हाल

देखें, Video


Race 3 बॉक्स ऑफिस पर शानदार बिजनेस कर रही है. फिल्म ने रविवार को 38 करोड़ रुपये बटोरे और सलमान खान की यह फिल्म तीन दिनों में 105 करोड़ रुपये कमाने में कामयाब हुई.   बता दें, 'रेस 3' से पहले सलमान खान की तीन फिल्में 'बजरंगी भाईजान', 'सुल्तान' और 'टाइगर जिंदा है' तीन दिन में 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होने में कामयाब रही थी. पिता सलीम खान ने खोला बेटे का ये राज़ तो रो पड़े सलमान खान

टिप्पणियां
सलमान खान की इस फिल्म के लिए लोगों का मिला-जुला रिएक्शन देखने को मिला. सलमान खान के फैन्स के लिए यह फिल्म ब्लॉकबस्टर रही, जबकि बाकियों के लिए यह फिल्म निराश से भरपूर रही. 'रेस 3' में सलमान के अलावा जैकलिन फर्नांडिज, अनिल कपूर, बॉबी देओल, डेजी शाह, साकिब सलीम जैसे बड़े फिल्म स्टार हैं. फिल्म के डायरेक्टर रेमो डिसूजा हैं और इसे सलमान खान ने रमेश तौरानी के साथ मिलकर प्रोड्यूस किया है.

VIDEO: 'रेस 3' में क्लाइमेक्स का सस्पेंस शानदार, लेकिन कहानी कमजोर...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... NEWS FLASH : दिल्ली में बुराड़ी के पास संत नगर में फायरिंग, एक महिला सहित 2 घायल
race 3Salman KhanJacqueline Fernandez

Advertisement

 
 
 