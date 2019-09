55 साल की उम्र में ईशान खट्टर के पिता बने डैडी, बेटे ने लिया जन्म, देखें Photos

#shahidkapoor step father is a dad again at 55 !. Congratulations to #rajeshkhattar and #vandanasajnani . Rajesh Khattar and wife Vandana Sajnani have become proud parents to a baby boy after 11 years of marriage. According to a report in Bombay Times, the child was born around two-and-a-half months ago, however, they kept the news under wraps, as the baby had to remain in hospital for many weeks. The report further reveals that the proud parents brought their newborn whom they named Vanraj Krishna, home recently on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. @viralbhayani

