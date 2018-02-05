Secret Superstar Box Office Collection China Day 17: बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 600 Cr बटोरने को तैयार 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

आमिर खान ने 'पैडमैन चैलेंज' किया स्वीकार, अब सलमान-शाहरुख और बिग बी को दी चुनौती
#SecretSuperstar braves new films, retains No 1 spot at Chinese BO and nears $ 100 million mark in China... Total till Sun, 4 Feb 2018: $ 91.29 million [₹ 584.60 cr]... Should cruise past $ 100 million on weekdays... REMARKABLE!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018
Box Office Collection: 600 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल हुई ये 6 भारतीय फिल्में, आमिर खान के आगे फेल सलमान-शाहरुख
Among 2017 Indian releases, #SecretSuperstar becomes the 2nd movie after #Baahubali2 to do ₹ 700 Cr+ at the WW Box office..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 4, 2018
Only 4 Indian movies have done ₹ 700 Cr+ at the WW Box office..
They are:
1. #Dangal
2. #Baahubali2
3. #PK
4. #SecretSuperstar
