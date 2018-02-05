NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Secret Superstar Box Office Collection China Day 17: बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 600 Cr बटोरने को तैयार 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

तरण आदर्श ने उम्मीद जताई है कि वीकडे पर फिल्म 100 मिलियन डॉलर का जादुई आंकड़ा चीनी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर पार कर लेगी.

,
चीन में 600 करोड़ रु. का आंकड़ा पार करने को तैयार 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

खास बातें

  1. चीनी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने मचाया तहलका
  2. 17 दिनों में बटोरे 584.60 करोड़ रु.
  3. 700 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल आमिर खान की तीन फिल्में
नई दिल्ली: आमिर खान की फिल्म 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' चाइना में कमाई के नए रिकॉर्ड्स बना रही है. पिछले तीन हफ्ते से फिल्म ने चीनी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिकॉर्डतोड़ कमाई की है. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श के मुताबिक, 19 जनवरी को रिलीज हुई 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने रविवार 4 फरवरी तक, 91.26 मिलियन डॉलर यानी 584.60 करोड़ रु. की शानदार कमाई कर डाली है. तरण आदर्श ने उम्मीद जताई है कि वीकडे पर फिल्म 100 मिलियन डॉलर का जादुई आंकड़ा पार कर लेगी.

Box Office Collection: 700 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल ये 4 भारतीय फिल्में, सलमान-शाहरुख की एक भी फिल्म नहींआमिर खान ने 'पैडमैन चैलेंज' किया स्वीकार, अब सलमान-शाहरुख और बिग बी को दी चुनौती

ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के मुताबिक, 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' बॉलीवुड की उन चार फिल्मों में शामिल है, जिनकी वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई 700 करोड़ से अधिक रही है. लिस्ट में पहले नंबर पर 'दंगल (2016)', दूसरे पर 'बाहुबली-2 (2017)' और तीसरी पोजिशन पर 'पीके (2014)' है. चार में से तीन फिल्में आमिर खान और एक साउथ सुपरस्टार प्रभास की है. Box Office Collection: 600 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल हुई ये 6 भारतीय फिल्में, आमिर खान के आगे फेल सलमान-शाहरुख

पिछले साल 19 अक्टूबर को रिलीज हुई अद्वैत चंदन निर्देशित यह फिल्म एक लड़की की सिंगिंग सुपरस्टार बनने की कहानी है. फिल्म में जयारा वसीम ने लीड जबकि आमिर खान ने सपोर्टिंग किरदार निभाया है. फिल्म का बजट लगभग 45 करोड़ रु. बताया जाता है, जबकि इसने भारत में लगभग 62 करोड़ रु. का कारोबार किया था.

VIDEO: 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' की टीम से खास बातचीत...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


