होम | बॉलीवुड |

श्रीदेवी की याद में भावुक हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, कहा- तुम जैसे गए ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई...

सोशल मीडिया पर सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव रहने वाले अमिताभ बच्चन ने 24 फरवरी की रात से लेकर श्रीदेवी की अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल होने तक, अभिनेत्री के बारे में कोई टिप्पणी नहीं की थी..

श्रीदेवी की कमबैक फिल्म 'इंग्लिश विंग्लिश' के सीन में अमिताभ बच्चन.

  1. श्रीदेवी की याद में भावुक हुए अमिताभ बच्चन
  2. एक्ट्रेस के निधन के बाद पहली बार जाहिर की भावनाएं
  3. अंतिम यात्रा में परिवार के साथ पहुंचे बिग बी
नई दिल्ली: दिग्गज अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी का निधन 24 फरवरी को दुबई में हुआ, बुधवार को राजकीय सम्मान के साथ उनका अंतिम संस्कार मुंबई में हुआ. याद दिला दें कि एक्ट्रेस के निधन से ठीक पहले बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने ऐसा ट्वीट किया था, जिसे पढ़ लगा मानो बिग बी को किसी अनहोनी का आभास हो गया है. सोशल मीडिया पर सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव रहने वाले बिग बी ने 24 फरवरी की रात से लेकर 28 फरवरी तक श्रीदेवी के बारे में कोई टिप्पणी नहीं की थी. लेकिन बुधवार शाम उनके अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल होने के बाद बच्चन अपनी भावनाएं रोक नहीं पाए.

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद पहली बार बोले बोनी कपूर, ख़त में बयां किया अपना दर्दSridevi की मौत के बाद इन्होंने किया था बोनी कपूर को फोन, बताया क्यों काटना पड़ा कॉल...

श्रीदेवी के लिए अपनी भावनाओं को जाहिर करते हुए अमिताभ बच्चन ने कैफी आजमी का शेर लिखा. उन्होंने बताया कि यह शेर उन्हें श्रीदेवी के अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान जावेद अख्तर ने सुनाया. 'खुदा जवाह (1992)', 'इंकलाब (1984)', 'आखिरी रास्ता (1986)' जैसी फिल्मों में श्रीदेवी के साथ स्क्रीन शेयर करने वाले अमिताभ बच्चन लिखते हैं, "रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई, तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई"
 
श्रीदेवी की कमबैक फिल्म 'इंग्लिश विंग्लिश (2012)' में अमिताभ बच्चन ने मेहमान भूमिका निभाई थी. श्रीदेवी की अंतिम यात्रा में अमिताभ बच्चन के अलावा उनकी बेटी श्वेता बच्चन, पत्नी जया बच्चन और बहू ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन शामिल हुए.
श्रीदेवी के निधन से ठीक पहले अमिताभ बच्चन को होने लगी थी घबराहट, किया ये ट्वीट....

24 फरवरी को श्रीदेवी का निधन होटल के बाथटम में दुर्घटनावश डूबने से हुई थी. निधन की खबरें प्रसारित होने से कुछ वक्त पहले ही अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर कहा था, "ना जाने क्यों, अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है." बिग बी का यह ट्वीट पढ़ ऐसा लगता है कि मानो उन्हें पहले ही किसी अनहोनी का अहसास हो गया हो!

VIDEO: श्रीदेवी का आाखिरी सफर...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


