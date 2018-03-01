श्रीदेवी की याद में भावुक हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, कहा- तुम जैसे गए ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई...

Sridevi की मौत के बाद इन्होंने किया था बोनी कपूर को फोन, बताया क्यों काटना पड़ा कॉल...
T 2729 -
"रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई
तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई"~ कैफ़ि आज़मी.
देहर - means .. the world .
Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2018
T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018
