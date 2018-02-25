NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
श्रीदेवी के निधन से ठीक पहले अमिताभ बच्चन को होने लगी थी घबराहट, किया ये ट्वीट....

श्रीदेवी के निधन की खबरें प्रसारित होने से कुछ वक्त पहले ही अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर कहा था, "ना जाने क्यों, अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है."

,
श्रीदेवी और अमिताभ बच्चन कई फिल्मों में साथ काम कर चुके हैं.

  1. 54 की उम्र में श्रीदेवी का निधन
  2. बॉलीवुड सितारों ने जताया शोक
  3. ना जाने क्यों, अजीब-सी घबराहट हो रही है : अमिताभ बच्चन
नई दिल्ली: भारतीय फिल्म जगत की चर्चित और दिग्गज अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी का शनिवार रात 11 बजे (दुबई का समय) दिल का दौरा पड़ने से दुबई में निधन हुआ. श्रीदेवी के निधन की खबर सुनते ही पूरा देश शोक में डूबा हुआ है, जिससे बॉलीवुड भी अछूता नहीं है. श्रीदेवी के निधन की खबरें प्रसारित होने से कुछ वक्त पहले ही अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर कहा था, "ना जाने क्यों, अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है." बिग बी का यह ट्वीट पढ़ ऐसा लगता है कि मानो उन्हें पहले ही किसी अनहोनी का अहसास हो गया हो!

मालूम हो कि, श्रीदेवी पति बोनी कपूर और छोटी बेटी खुशी के साथ दुबई में एक शादी समारोह में हिस्सा लेने गई थी और वहीं उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली. जानकारी के अनुसार, दिल का दौरा पड़ने के बाद श्रीदेवी अपनी होटल के बाथरूम में गिरी थीं. एमिरेट्स टावर में रात 11 बजे दिल का दौरा पड़ने के बाद श्रीदेवी को दुबई के राशिद हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया था. जहां उन्हें मृत घोषित किया.

अभिनेत्री एवं नेता हेमा मालिनी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "श्रीदेवी का अचानक हमें छोड़कर जाने से सकते में हूं. सोच भी नहीं सकती कि एक बहुत ही चुलबुली शख्स, बेहतरीन कलाकार अब हमारे बीच नहीं हैं. उनके जाने से इंडस्ट्री में आए खालीपन को भरा नहीं जा सकता. बोनी अच्छे दोस्त हैं और मैंने उनकी बेटियों को बड़े होते देखा है. मेरी संवेदनाएं परिवार के साथ हैं." फिल्मकार एस.एस.राजामौली ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "देश की पहली महिला सुपरस्टार. उनके जीवन के 54 वर्षो में से 50 साल कलाकार के रूप में बेजोड़ रहे. क्या अद्भुत यात्रा रही..और इतना अप्रत्याशित अंत. भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे." श्रीदेवी के साथ 'लम्हे', 'चालबाज' और 'कर्मा' में काम कर चुके अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने कहा, "क्या मैं कोई भयावह सपना देख रहा हूं. श्रीदेवी अब नहीं रही? यह काफी दुखद है और सही नहीं है. अब तक की सबसे प्रतिभाशाली और खूबसूरत अभिनेत्री. भारतीय सिनेमा की महारानी और एक दोस्त. उनके साथ कई फिल्मों में काम किया. कई सारी अद्भुत यादें समेटे हुए हूं." उन्होंने कहा कि वह उन्हें एक मस्तमौला, जोशीली, प्रतिभाशाली, खूबसूरत, सर्वश्रेष्ठ और अद्भुत महिला के तौर पर याद रखना चाहते हैं.
 

अभिनेता एवं फिल्मकार फरहान अख्तर ने फिल्म 'लम्हे' में श्रीदेवी के साथ बिताया समय याद किया. उन्होंने कहा, "मुझे पहला काम 1990 की फिल्म लम्हे में मिला. मेघा रे मेघा गाने में मैंने पहली बार उन्हें सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर जादू बिखेरते देखा. सदमा से लेकर चालबाज, मिस्टर इंडिया और चांदनी जैसी फिल्मों में जब-जब वह स्क्रीन पर आती थी, उनसे आंखें हटा पाना मुश्किल होता था." उन्होंने आगे लिखा, "असल मायने में स्टार, अभिनय की कला उनमें कूट कूटकर भरी हुई थी. आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले. दुखद, दुखद, दिन." फिल्म 'चांदनी' में उनके सह-कलाकार रहे ऋषि कपूर ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "इस दुखद खबर के साथ उठा. पूरी तरह सदमे में. बोनी और उनकी दोनों बेटियों के साथ सहानुभूति है." माधुरी दीक्षित नेने ने कहा, "दुनिया ने एक बेहद प्रतिभाशाली शख्स को खो दिया है, जो फिल्मों में एक महान विरासत छोड़ गई हैं." अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "बेहद सदमे में हूं. श्रीदेवी के असामयिक निधन की खबर सुनने के बाद शब्द नहीं है. बहुत समय पहले उनके साथ काम करना सौभाग्य रहा. इतने वर्षो में उनकी कामयाबी की गवाह रहा. उनके परिवार के साथ सहानुभूति है."

(इनपुट: IANS)


