श्रीदेवी के निधन से ठीक पहले अमिताभ बच्चन को होने लगी थी घबराहट, किया ये ट्वीट....

खास बातें 54 की उम्र में श्रीदेवी का निधन बॉलीवुड सितारों ने जताया शोक ना जाने क्यों, अजीब-सी घबराहट हो रही है : अमिताभ बच्चन

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

भारतीय फिल्म जगत की चर्चित और दिग्गज अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी का शनिवार रात 11 बजे (दुबई का समय) दिल का दौरा पड़ने से दुबई में निधन हुआ. श्रीदेवी के निधन की खबर सुनते ही पूरा देश शोक में डूबा हुआ है, जिससे बॉलीवुड भी अछूता नहीं है. श्रीदेवी के निधन की खबरें प्रसारित होने से कुछ वक्त पहले ही अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर कहा था, "ना जाने क्यों, अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है." बिग बी का यह ट्वीट पढ़ ऐसा लगता है कि मानो उन्हें पहले ही किसी अनहोनी का अहसास हो गया हो!मालूम हो कि, श्रीदेवी पति बोनी कपूर और छोटी बेटी खुशी के साथ दुबई में एक शादी समारोह में हिस्सा लेने गई थी और वहीं उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली. जानकारी के अनुसार, दिल का दौरा पड़ने के बाद श्रीदेवी अपनी होटल के बाथरूम में गिरी थीं. एमिरेट्स टावर में रात 11 बजे दिल का दौरा पड़ने के बाद श्रीदेवी को दुबई के राशिद हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया था. जहां उन्हें मृत घोषित किया.

I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018

Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

Sridevi’s sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can’t imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend & I’ve seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 25, 2018

Shocked to hear the sad news. The first Lady Superstar of the Country. 50 of those 54 years as an actress par excellence. What a journey..and such an unexpected end. May your soul rest in peace.

Sridevi garu — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 25, 2018

This is how I will always want to remember #Sridevi - Happening, Vibrant, Brilliant, Beautiful, Bestest and Unique. #QueenOfIndianCinemaSridevipic.twitter.com/Om4Yi0IbxR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 25, 2018

Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

Just woke up to the terrible news of Sridevi passing. My heart goes out to her family. The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film. #RIPSridevi — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 25, 2018

Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2018

Nothing makes sense. I have no words.. just completely shocked. RIP Sri Devi. My icon forever. Love you. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 25, 2018

दक्षिण फिल्मों के स्टार रजनीकांत, कमल हासन, आमिर खान से लेकर अनुमप खेर, हेमा मालिनी, कैटरीना कैफ, आलिया भट्ट, माधुरी दीक्षित नेने और फरहान अख्तर, वरुण धवन सहित तमाम हस्तियों ने श्रीदेवी के निधन पर शोक जताया.श्रीदेवी के साथ फिल्म 'चालबाज' में काम कर चुके रजनीकांत ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "मैं सकते में हूं. मैंने बहुत ही प्यारी दोस्त और इंडस्ट्री ने एक लेजेंड खो दिया है. मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ है. मैं उनका दर्द समझ सकता हूं. श्रीदेवी तुम बहुत याद आओगी."'सदमा' में श्रीदेवी के साथ काम कर चुके कमल हासन ने कहा, "श्रीदेवी की किशोरावस्था से लेकर उनके एक बेहतरीन महिला बनने तक के सफर का गवाह हूं. जो कामयाबी उन्हें मिली, उसकी वह हकदार थीं. उनके साथ बिताए सभी अच्छे पल याद आ रहे हैं. 'सदमा' की लोरियां अब मुझे डरा रही हैं. हम उन्हें याद करेंगे."अभिनेत्री एवं नेता हेमा मालिनी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "श्रीदेवी का अचानक हमें छोड़कर जाने से सकते में हूं. सोच भी नहीं सकती कि एक बहुत ही चुलबुली शख्स, बेहतरीन कलाकार अब हमारे बीच नहीं हैं. उनके जाने से इंडस्ट्री में आए खालीपन को भरा नहीं जा सकता. बोनी अच्छे दोस्त हैं और मैंने उनकी बेटियों को बड़े होते देखा है. मेरी संवेदनाएं परिवार के साथ हैं."फिल्मकार एस.एस.राजामौली ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "देश की पहली महिला सुपरस्टार. उनके जीवन के 54 वर्षो में से 50 साल कलाकार के रूप में बेजोड़ रहे. क्या अद्भुत यात्रा रही..और इतना अप्रत्याशित अंत. भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे."श्रीदेवी के साथ 'लम्हे', 'चालबाज' और 'कर्मा' में काम कर चुके अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने कहा, "क्या मैं कोई भयावह सपना देख रहा हूं. श्रीदेवी अब नहीं रही? यह काफी दुखद है और सही नहीं है. अब तक की सबसे प्रतिभाशाली और खूबसूरत अभिनेत्री. भारतीय सिनेमा की महारानी और एक दोस्त. उनके साथ कई फिल्मों में काम किया. कई सारी अद्भुत यादें समेटे हुए हूं." उन्होंने कहा कि वह उन्हें एक मस्तमौला, जोशीली, प्रतिभाशाली, खूबसूरत, सर्वश्रेष्ठ और अद्भुत महिला के तौर पर याद रखना चाहते हैं.अभिनेता एवं फिल्मकार फरहान अख्तर ने फिल्म 'लम्हे' में श्रीदेवी के साथ बिताया समय याद किया. उन्होंने कहा, "मुझे पहला काम 1990 की फिल्म लम्हे में मिला. मेघा रे मेघा गाने में मैंने पहली बार उन्हें सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर जादू बिखेरते देखा. सदमा से लेकर चालबाज, मिस्टर इंडिया और चांदनी जैसी फिल्मों में जब-जब वह स्क्रीन पर आती थी, उनसे आंखें हटा पाना मुश्किल होता था." उन्होंने आगे लिखा, "असल मायने में स्टार, अभिनय की कला उनमें कूट कूटकर भरी हुई थी. आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले. दुखद, दुखद, दिन."फिल्म 'चांदनी' में उनके सह-कलाकार रहे ऋषि कपूर ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "इस दुखद खबर के साथ उठा. पूरी तरह सदमे में. बोनी और उनकी दोनों बेटियों के साथ सहानुभूति है."माधुरी दीक्षित नेने ने कहा, "दुनिया ने एक बेहद प्रतिभाशाली शख्स को खो दिया है, जो फिल्मों में एक महान विरासत छोड़ गई हैं."अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "बेहद सदमे में हूं. श्रीदेवी के असामयिक निधन की खबर सुनने के बाद शब्द नहीं है. बहुत समय पहले उनके साथ काम करना सौभाग्य रहा. इतने वर्षो में उनकी कामयाबी की गवाह रहा. उनके परिवार के साथ सहानुभूति है."अभिनेत्री आलिया भट्ट ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "कुछ समझ नहीं आ रहा. मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं. पूरी तरह सदमे में हूं. आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले. आप हमेशा मेरी आदर्श रहेंगी."