श्रीदेवी के निधन से ठीक पहले अमिताभ बच्चन को होने लगी थी घबराहट, किया ये ट्वीट....

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018
Sridevi: जिस गम से गुजरे थे अर्जुन कपूर, अब जाह्नवी को भी सहना पड़ेगा वही दर्द
I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed.— Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018
Sridevi ने इस वजह से कर दिया था अनिल कपूर के साथ काम करने से इनकार
Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018
Sridevi का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन, होटल के बाथरूम में गिरी थीं एक्ट्रेस
Sridevi’s sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can’t imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend & I’ve seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 25, 2018
फिल्मकार एस.एस.राजामौली ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "देश की पहली महिला सुपरस्टार. उनके जीवन के 54 वर्षो में से 50 साल कलाकार के रूप में बेजोड़ रहे. क्या अद्भुत यात्रा रही..और इतना अप्रत्याशित अंत. भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे."
Shocked to hear the sad news. The first Lady Superstar of the Country. 50 of those 54 years as an actress par excellence. What a journey..and such an unexpected end. May your soul rest in peace.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 25, 2018
Sridevi garu
श्रीदेवी के साथ 'लम्हे', 'चालबाज' और 'कर्मा' में काम कर चुके अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने कहा, "क्या मैं कोई भयावह सपना देख रहा हूं. श्रीदेवी अब नहीं रही? यह काफी दुखद है और सही नहीं है. अब तक की सबसे प्रतिभाशाली और खूबसूरत अभिनेत्री. भारतीय सिनेमा की महारानी और एक दोस्त. उनके साथ कई फिल्मों में काम किया. कई सारी अद्भुत यादें समेटे हुए हूं." उन्होंने कहा कि वह उन्हें एक मस्तमौला, जोशीली, प्रतिभाशाली, खूबसूरत, सर्वश्रेष्ठ और अद्भुत महिला के तौर पर याद रखना चाहते हैं.
This is how I will always want to remember #Sridevi - Happening, Vibrant, Brilliant, Beautiful, Bestest and Unique. #QueenOfIndianCinemaSridevipic.twitter.com/Om4Yi0IbxR— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 25, 2018
My first job in 1990 was on ‘Lamhe’ and this song ‘Megha re Megha’ was the very first time I saw this legendary actor create her incredible magic on screen. From Sadma to Chalbaaz, from Mr.India to Chandni, it was impossible to take your eyes off her when she appeared on screen. A true star. A gifted actor. A woman with tremendous dignity. Gone too soon. RIP Sridevi. Sad sad day.
फिल्म 'चांदनी' में उनके सह-कलाकार रहे ऋषि कपूर ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "इस दुखद खबर के साथ उठा. पूरी तरह सदमे में. बोनी और उनकी दोनों बेटियों के साथ सहानुभूति है."
Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018
माधुरी दीक्षित नेने ने कहा, "दुनिया ने एक बेहद प्रतिभाशाली शख्स को खो दिया है, जो फिल्मों में एक महान विरासत छोड़ गई हैं."
Just woke up to the terrible news of Sridevi passing. My heart goes out to her family. The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film. #RIPSridevi— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 25, 2018
अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "बेहद सदमे में हूं. श्रीदेवी के असामयिक निधन की खबर सुनने के बाद शब्द नहीं है. बहुत समय पहले उनके साथ काम करना सौभाग्य रहा. इतने वर्षो में उनकी कामयाबी की गवाह रहा. उनके परिवार के साथ सहानुभूति है."
Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2018
अभिनेत्री आलिया भट्ट ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "कुछ समझ नहीं आ रहा. मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं. पूरी तरह सदमे में हूं. आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले. आप हमेशा मेरी आदर्श रहेंगी."
Nothing makes sense. I have no words.. just completely shocked. RIP Sri Devi. My icon forever. Love you.— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 25, 2018
