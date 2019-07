फायर पान खाने के चक्कर में एक्ट्रेस ने बना ली ऐसी हालत, बार-बार देखा जा रहा है वीडियो

When words of the song ‘ye haseennnn waadiyan, ye khula aasmaan come alive and become true!! Of mountains and clouds, cold wind and flowers! @cashmakeupartistry thank you for placing those roses in my hair stand #auli #heavenonearth

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 22, 2019 at 11:11pm PDT