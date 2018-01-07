NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
पूर्व क्रिकेटर संजय मांजरेकर ने की हार्दिक पंड्या की 'बिग बी' अमिताभ बच्‍चन से तुलना तो फैंस ने किया यह कमेंट...

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर संजय मांजरेकर हरफनमौला हार्दिक पंड्या के खेल कौशल के मुरीद हो गए हैं. मांजरेकर ने एक ट्वीट करके हार्दिक पंड्या की बॉलीवुड सुपरस्‍टार अमिताभ बच्‍चन से तुलना की है.

पूर्व क्रिकेटर संजय मांजरेकर ने की हार्दिक पंड्या की 'बिग बी' अमिताभ बच्‍चन से तुलना तो फैंस ने किया यह कमेंट...

संजय मांजरेकर ने ट्वीट करके कहा, हार्दिक ने अमिताभ बच्‍चन की तरह दोहरी भूमिका निभाई

खास बातें

  1. हार्दिक पंड्या ने मुश्किल क्षणों में खेली थी 93 रन की पारी
  2. मांजरेकर बोले, पंड्या ने बिग बी की तरह दोहरी भूमिका निभाई
  3. दक्षिण अफ्रीका की दूसरी पारी में दोनों विकेट पंड्या ने लिए
नई दिल्‍ली: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर संजय मांजरेकर हरफनमौला हार्दिक पंड्या के खेल कौशल के मुरीद हो गए हैं. मांजरेकर ने एक ट्वीट करके हार्दिक पंड्या की बॉलीवुड सुपरस्‍टार अमिताभ बच्‍चन से तुलना की है. उन्‍होंने लिखा, 'जिस तरह अमिताभ बच्‍चन दोहरी भूमिका निभाते हैं, हार्दिक ने उसी तरह अपनी बेहतरीन पारी के दौरान दोहरी भूमिका अदा की. वे आज के समय के टी20 प्‍लेयर के साथ क्‍लासिकल टेस्‍ट बल्‍लेबाज के रूप में दिखे.' गौरतलब है कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ केपटाउन टेस्‍ट में भारतीय टीम तमाम मुश्किल में फंसी नजर आ रही थी. भारतीय टीम के 92 के स्‍कोर तक पहुंचते-पहुंचते सात प्रमुख बल्‍लेबाज आउट हो चुके थे, लेकिन हार्दिक ने 93 रन की बेहतरीन पारी खेलते हुए काफी हद तक टीम को संकट से उबार लिया. हार्दिक जिस समय बल्‍लेबाजी के लिए क्रीज पर पहुंचे थे, उस समय टीम 76 रन पर पांच विकेट गंवा चुकी थी.
 
 
पंड्या ने आक्रामक बल्‍लेबाजी करते हुए यह सुनिश्चित किया कि मेजबान दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम, पहली पारी के आधार पर बड़ी बढ़त नहीं बना पाए. गुजरात के इस हरफनमौला खिलाड़ी ने 95 गेंदों पर 93 रन की पारी खेली. हालांकि वे अपना दूसरा टेस्‍ट शतक बनाने से चूक गए लेकिन उन्‍होंने भारतीय टीम को पहली पारी में 200 रन के पार तक पहुंचाने में महत्‍वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई. हालांकि पंड्या की बिग बी के साथ तुलना बॉलीवुड के शहंशाह के कुछ फैंस को रास नहीं आई. अमिताभ के एक फैन ने ट्वीट किया, 'कृपया हार्दिक जैसे नए खिलाड़ी की सीनियर बच्‍चन जैसे दिग्‍गज से तुलना नहीं करें.पंड्या को अमिताभ के करीब आने के लिए अभी बहुत कुछ करना बाकी है.'

वीडियो: पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज आशीष नेहरा से खास बातचीत

मैच में भारत की पहली पारी 209 रन पर समाप्‍त हुई और पहली पारी के आधार पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 77 रन की अहम बढ़त हासिल हुई. खेल के दूसरे दिन स्‍टंप्‍स के समय दक्षिण अफ्रीका की दूसरी पारी का स्‍कोर दो विकेट पर 65 रन रहा. खास बात यह रही कि मेजबान टीम के दोनों ओपनर एडेन मार्कराम और डीन एल्‍गर को हार्दिक पंड्या ने ही आउट किया.


