NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | क्रिकेट |

'इंटरनेशनल' मैच में नासिर हुसैन ने स्लिप में खड़े होकर की कमेंट्री तो फैंस ने ICC से पूछे ये तल्‍ख सवाल

वेस्‍टइंडीज और वर्ल्‍ड इलेवन के बीच लार्ड्स मैदान पर चैरिटी टी20 मैच कैरेबियन द्वीप में पिछले साल तूफान के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त हुए स्टेडियमों के पुनर्निर्माण के लिए धन जुटाने के उद्देश्य से खेला गया था .

,
146 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
'इंटरनेशनल' मैच में नासिर हुसैन ने स्लिप में खड़े होकर की कमेंट्री तो फैंस ने ICC से पूछे ये तल्‍ख सवाल

मैच के दौरान नासिर हुसैन ने कुछ देर स्लिप पर खड़े होकर कमेंट्री की

खास बातें

  1. इंडीज-वर्ल्‍ड इलेवन के बीच गुरुवार को हुआ यह मैच
  2. इस चैरिटी मैच को आईसीसी ने दिया था अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय दर्जा
  3. मैच के कमेंटेटर नासिर हुसैन की 'हरकत' से फैंस हुए खफा
लंदन: वेस्‍टइंडीज और वर्ल्‍ड इलेवन के बीच लार्ड्स मैदान पर गुरुवार को चैरिटी टी20 मैच  कैरेबियन द्वीप में पिछले साल तूफान के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त हुए स्टेडियमों के पुनर्निर्माण के लिए धन जुटाने के उद्देश्य से खेला गया था लेकिन आईसीसी ने इस इंटरनेशनल मैच का दर्जा दिया था. इंटरनेशनल का दर्जा मिलने के बावजूद इस मैच में गंभीरता का अभाव साफ देखने में आया. मैच में वेस्‍टइंडीज की कप्‍तानी कार्लोस ब्रेथवेट ने और वर्ल्‍ड इलेवन की कप्‍तानी शाहिद अफरीदी ने की. उस समय क्रिकेटप्रेमियों को उस समय नाटकीय क्षण देखने को मिले जब इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान नासिर हुसैन ने स्लिप पर खड़े होकर चलते मैच के दौरान कमेंट्री की. इंटरनेशनल मैच का दर्जा हासिल किसी मैच में इस तरह की 'चुहलबाजी' फैंस को रास नहीं आई. उन्‍होंने क्रिकेट के बने इस मजाक को लेकर शीर्ष संस्‍था आईसीसी से तल्‍ख सवाल पूछ डाले.
 
एक फैन ने पूछा, मैच के दौरान कमेंटेटर मैदान में...आईसीसी कृपया बताएं यह इंटरनेशनल मैच है या लिस्‍ट ए मैच. एक अन्‍य क्रिकेटप्रेमी ने ट्वीट किया, 'नासिर हुैसन एक रिपोर्टर के रूप में इंटरनेशनल मैच के दौरान मैदान में..इसकी किसी भी स्थिति में इजाजत नहीं दी जानी चाहिए थी.' एक अन्‍य क्रिकेटप्रेमी ने लिखा, ऐसे मैच मनोरंजन के लिए होते हैं, इन्‍हें अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय मैच का दर्जा नहीं दिया जाना चाहिए.
 
 





लॉर्ड्स के ऐतिहासिक मैदान पर खेले गए इस मैच में इविन लेविस के तूफानी अर्धशतक तथा लेग स्पिनर सैमुअल बद्री की किफायती गेंदबाजी के दम पर वेस्टइंडीज ने वर्ल्‍ड इलेवन को  72 रन से हरा दिया. लुईस ने अपनी पारी के दौरान महज 26 गेंदों पर पांच छक्कों और इतने ही चौकों की मदद से 58 रन बनाए. उनकी इस पारी की बदौलत इंडीज टीम 20 ओवर में चार विकेट पर 199 रन का बड़ा स्‍कोर बनाने में सफल रही. जवाब में वर्ल्‍ड इलेवन की टीम 16.4 ओवर में महज 127 रन बनाकर ढेर हो गई.वर्ल्‍ड इलेवन के लिए तिसारा परेरा ने सर्वाधिक 61 रन बनाए.

टिप्पणियां

Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

146 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... NEWS FLASH : तूतीकोरिन हिंसा: मद्रास हाईकोर्ट ने तमिलनाडु पुलिस को निर्देश दिया कि वह लापता आरोपियों के परिवारवालों को पूछताछ के नाम पर परेशान न करे
charity matchInternational StatusNasser Hussain

Advertisement

 
 
 