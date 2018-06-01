खास बातें इंडीज-वर्ल्‍ड इलेवन के बीच गुरुवार को हुआ यह मैच इस चैरिटी मैच को आईसीसी ने दिया था अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय दर्जा मैच के कमेंटेटर नासिर हुसैन की 'हरकत' से फैंस हुए खफा

Commantror in the Field ??@ICC please explain is it International match or List A Game ???? @nassercricket#WIvsWorldXI#WorldXIpic.twitter.com/zIPrSK3pww — Ejaz Wasim Bakhri (@ejazwasim) May 31, 2018

Nasser Hussain as Reporter on the field in an International Game... This isn't allowed anyway #CricketReliefpic.twitter.com/vwfbwdqVDp — Abhijeet (@TheYorkerBall) May 31, 2018

Nasser Hussain, on commentary, at first slip for the opening over. This is why these games - wonderful as they are - should never have international status. #WIvRoWpic.twitter.com/T3caRzOEEA — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) May 31, 2018

Good morning.Just turned on Facebook Live. Please tell me that's a hologram of Nasser Hussain pretending to be on the field of play and not the real thing. — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) May 31, 2018

This is an official T20 international and a reporter (Nasser Hussain) is standing in a deepish first slip position.

Charity match, to be played only semi-seriously — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) May 31, 2018

Nasser Hussain wandering round the field not quite knowing what he is doing.

Seriously is this the way forward for our “glorious summer game “? — Uncle Mort (@UncleMort2011) May 31, 2018

वेस्‍टइंडीज और वर्ल्‍ड इलेवन के बीच लार्ड्स मैदान पर गुरुवार को चैरिटी टी20 मैच कैरेबियन द्वीप में पिछले साल तूफान के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त हुए स्टेडियमों के पुनर्निर्माण के लिए धन जुटाने के उद्देश्य से खेला गया था लेकिन आईसीसी ने इस इंटरनेशनल मैच का दर्जा दिया था. इंटरनेशनल का दर्जा मिलने के बावजूद इस मैच में गंभीरता का अभाव साफ देखने में आया. मैच में वेस्‍टइंडीज की कप्‍तानी कार्लोस ब्रेथवेट ने और वर्ल्‍ड इलेवन की कप्‍तानी शाहिद अफरीदी ने की. उस समय क्रिकेटप्रेमियों को उस समय नाटकीय क्षण देखने को मिले जब इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान नासिर हुसैन ने स्लिप पर खड़े होकर चलते मैच के दौरान कमेंट्री की. इंटरनेशनल मैच का दर्जा हासिल किसी मैच में इस तरह की 'चुहलबाजी' फैंस को रास नहीं आई. उन्‍होंने क्रिकेट के बने इस मजाक को लेकर शीर्ष संस्‍था आईसीसी से तल्‍ख सवाल पूछ डाले.लॉर्ड्स के ऐतिहासिक मैदान पर खेले गए इस मैच में इविन लेविस के तूफानी अर्धशतक तथा लेग स्पिनर सैमुअल बद्री की किफायती गेंदबाजी के दम पर वेस्टइंडीज ने वर्ल्‍ड इलेवन को 72 रन से हरा दिया. लुईस ने अपनी पारी के दौरान महज 26 गेंदों पर पांच छक्कों और इतने ही चौकों की मदद से 58 रन बनाए. उनकी इस पारी की बदौलत इंडीज टीम 20 ओवर में चार विकेट पर 199 रन का बड़ा स्‍कोर बनाने में सफल रही. जवाब में वर्ल्‍ड इलेवन की टीम 16.4 ओवर में महज 127 रन बनाकर ढेर हो गई.वर्ल्‍ड इलेवन के लिए तिसारा परेरा ने सर्वाधिक 61 रन बनाए.