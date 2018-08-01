NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
विपक्ष को लामबंद करने में जुटीं ममता बनर्जी, कहा - 2019 में BJP फिनिश...

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी एक तरफ केंद्र में बीजेपी को NRC के मसले पर चुनौती दे रही हैं तो दूसरी तरफ वह विपक्ष को 2019 चुनाव के लिए लामबंद करने की कोशिशों में भी जुटी हैं.

,
विपक्ष को लामबंद करने में जुटीं ममता बनर्जी, कहा - 2019 में BJP फिनिश...

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने दिल्ली में सोनिया और राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात की.

नई दिल्ली: पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी एक तरफ केंद्र में बीजेपी को NRC के मसले पर चुनौती दे रही हैं तो दूसरी तरफ वह विपक्ष को 2019 चुनाव के लिए लामबंद करने की कोशिशों में भी जुटी हैं. तीन दिवसीय दिल्ली दौरे के दौरान उन्होंने सोनिया और राहुल गांधी सहित कई पार्टियों के बड़े नेताओं से मुलाकात की. सोनिया और राहुल से मुलाकात के बाद ममता ने कहा कि बीजेपी अभी 'पॉलिटिकली नर्वस' है. बीजेपी को पता है कि 2019 चुनाव वह नहीं जीतेगी. उन्होंने कहा कि 2019 में 'बीजेपी फिनिश है'. ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि 2019 के आम चुनाव में विपक्ष एकजुट होकर भाजपा को हरा सकती है. ममता ने कहा कि विपक्षी दल संसद में एकजुट होकर भाजपा के खिलाफ लड़ सकते हैं तो बाहर क्यों नहीं.
 
NRC सहित कई मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा
सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात के दौरान ममता ने एनआरसी, मौजूदा राजनीतिक स्थिति और संभावित गठबंधन पर चर्चा की. सोनिया और राहुल से मुलाकात के बाद ममता ने संवाददाताओं से कहा, 'हमने मौजूदा राजनीतिक स्थिति और भविष्य में गठबंधन की संभावना पर चर्चा की. हमने एनआरसी के मुद्दे पर भी चर्चा की.' 
 
'BJP राजनीतिक रूप से परेशान'
'गृह युद्ध' वाले कथित बयान के संदर्भ में तृणमूल कांग्रेस की प्रमुख ने कहा, 'मैंने ऐसा कुछ नहीं कहा है. मेरी चिंता उन 40 लाख लोगों को लेकर है जिनके नाम एनआरसी से बाहर हैं.' ममता ने दावा किया कि भाजपा राजनीतिक रूप से परेशान है, क्योंकि वह जानती है कि 2019 में वह सत्ता में नहीं आने वाली है. ममता ने सोनिया और राहुल को 19 जनवरी को दिल्ली में होने वाली अपनी रैली के लिए भी आमंत्रित किया.

विपक्षी दलों के कई नेताओं से भी मिलीं ममता
इससे पहले लोकसभा चुनावों में मोदी सरकार को सत्ता से हटाने की अपनी राजनीतिक मुहिम के तहत ममता ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के वरिष्ठ नेता लालकृष्ण आडवाणी से भी मुलाकात की. संसद भवन परिसर में बनर्जी ने कांग्रेस नेता अहमद पटेल और गुलाम नबी आजाद, समाजवादी पार्टी नेता राम गोपाल यादव, अन्नाद्रमुक नेता एम. थंबीदुरई, केरल कांग्रेस- मणि नेता जोस के. मणि और भाजपा के निलंबित सांसद कीर्ति आजाद से मुलाकात की. अन्नाद्रमुक मोदी सरकार की सहयोगी है.
 
ममता बनर्जी ने पूर्व वित्त मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा, राम जेठमलानी और शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा से भी मुलाकात की.

संसद के केंद्रीय सभागार में ममता बनर्जी ने तेलुगू देशम पार्टी (तेदेपा) सांसदों से भी मुलाकात की. ममता ने पूर्व कानून मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता अश्वनी कुमार से भी मुलाकात की. सोमवार को दिल्ली पहुंची बनर्जी ने मंगलवार को राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (राकांपा) प्रमुख शरद पवार से भी मुलाकात की थी. उन्होंने भाजपा के असंतुष्ट सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्रियों यशवंत सिन्हा और राम जेठमलानी से भी मुलाकात की थी.

तृणमूल कांग्रेस नेता कोलकाता में 19 जनवरी 2019 को प्रस्तावित रैली के लिए विपक्षी नेताओं को आमंत्रित करने दिल्ली आईं हैं. मोदी सरकार को हटाने के अभियान के तहत प्रस्तावित कोलकाता रैली में बनर्जी विपक्ष के चेहरे के तौर पर उभर सकती हैं.

(इनपुट : एजेंसी से भी)


