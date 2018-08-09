NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
नवीन पटनायक ने राज्यसभा में क्यों किया NDA उम्मीदवार का समर्थन, कांग्रेस ने बताई वजह...

ओडिशा प्रदेश कांग्रेस समिति (ओपीसीसी) ने मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक पर राज्यसभा के उपसभापति के चुनाव में एनडीए उम्मीदवार का समर्थन करने पर जमकर निशाना साधा.

,
नवीन पटनायक ने राज्यसभा में क्यों किया NDA उम्मीदवार का समर्थन, कांग्रेस ने बताई वजह...

पीएम मोदी के साथ ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक. (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. ओडिशा प्रदेश कांग्रेस समिति ने नवीन पटनायक पर साधा निशाना
  2. कहा-पटनायक ने राजग उम्मीदवार का समर्थन कर लोगों से धोखा किया
  3. बीजद प्रमुख हमेशा अपने स्वार्थों के लिए राज्य हित का बलिदान करते रहे हैं
भुवनेश्वर : ओडिशा प्रदेश कांग्रेस समिति (ओपीसीसी) ने मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक पर राज्यसभा के उपसभापति के चुनाव में एनडीए उम्मीदवार का समर्थन करने पर जमकर निशाना साधा. ओडिशा प्रदेश कांग्रेस समिति ने आरोप लगाया कि नवीन पटनायक ने पार्टी के 'गलत कार्यों' का खुलासा करने से सीबीआई को रोकने के लिए चुनाव में राजग के प्रत्याशी हरिवंश का समर्थन कर लोगों के साथ विश्वासघात किया है. चुनाव में जनता दल यूनाइटेड से राज्यसभा सांसद ने कांग्रेस के बीके हरिप्रसाद को हरा दिया. एनडीए उम्मीदवार हरिवंश को सदन में 125 वोट मिले, जबकि विपक्ष के उम्मीदवार बीके हरिप्रसाद को 105 वोट ही मिले. 

ओपीसीसी अध्यक्ष निरंजन पटनायक ने ट्वीट कर आरोप लगाया, 'बीजद का राज्यसभा के उपसभापति के चुनाव में राजग प्रत्याशी का समर्थन करना हैरान करने वाला नहीं है. यह बीजद के कारनामों का खुलासा करने से सीबीआई को रोकने की कोशिश है.' निरंजन ने आगे दावा किया कि मुख्यमंत्री का कदम भाजपा और बीजद के बीच समझौते के बारे में बातचीत प्रतीत होता है.

उन्होंने एक बयान में कहा, 'यह भाजपा और बीजद के बीच सीटों के बंटवारे पर चल रही चर्चाओं की अफवाहों को बल देता है.' उन्होंने कहा, 'बीजद, भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों से समान दूरी बनाए रखने का झूठा दावा करके कई वर्षों से ओडिशा के लोगों को धोखा दे रही है, लेकिन अब उसका असली चरित्र सामने आ गया है.' उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि नवीन पटनायक पूर्ववर्ती संप्रग सरकार और भाजपा नीत राजग सरकार पर राज्य को नजरंअदाज करने का आरोप लगाकर ओडिशा की 4.35 करोड़ जनता को भ्रमित करते रहे हैं.

कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा कि दूसरी ओर मुख्यमंत्री ने बड़ी चालाकी से नोटबंदी, जीएसटी लागू करने, राष्ट्रपति चुनाव और लोकसभा तथा विधानसभा चुनाव साथ कराने जैसे ज्यादातर मुद्दों पर भाजपा का समर्थन किया है. उन्होंने कहा, 'अब नवीन पटनायक ने राज्यसभा के उपसभापति पद के चुनाव में एक फोन कॉल के बाद राजग प्रत्याशी को समर्थन देने की घोषणा करके अपने आप को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का वफादार साबित कर दिया है.'

टिप्पणियां
निरंजन ने आरोप लगाया कि गिरगिट की तरह रंग बदलकर बीजद प्रमुख हमेशा अपने निहित स्वार्थों के लिए राज्य के हितों का बलिदान देते रहे हैं. बहरहाल, बीजद ने अपने फैसले पर स्पष्टीकरण देते हुए कहा कि पार्टी और जेडीयू के बीच विचारधारा संबंधी समानताएं हैं. राजग के निर्वाचित प्रत्याशी हरिवंश नारायण सिंह जेडीयू के हैं.

(इनपुट: भाषा)


