NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
चुनाव 2018LIVE टीवीपरिणामबढ़तहीट मैपदिग्गजसीटवारपार्टीवारसभी चरणमानचित्रअन्य
Khabar.NDTV.com पर वापस जाएं
होम | चुनाव | विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 |

Election Results: राहुल गांधी आज ही बने थे पार्टी प्रेसीडेंट, सचिन पायलट ने दिया ये तोहफा

एमपी (MP Election Results) और राजस्थान (Chhattisgarh Election Results) में कांटे की टक्कर चल रह है. छत्तीसगढ़ (Chhattisgarh Election Results) में तो कांग्रेस ने भाजपा को बुरी तरह हरा दिया है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Election Results: राहुल गांधी आज ही बने थे पार्टी प्रेसीडेंट, सचिन पायलट ने दिया ये तोहफा
Vidhan Sabha Results 2018: छत्तीसगढ़, मध्यप्रदेश और राजस्थान में पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव के मुकाबले कांग्रेस ने इस बार शानदार प्रदर्शन करती दिख रही है. छत्तीसगढ़ (Chhattisgarh Election Results) में तो कांग्रेस ने भाजपा को बुरी तरह हरा दिया है. एमपी (MP Election Results) और राजस्थान (Rajasthan Election Results) में कांटे की टक्कर चल रह है. पिछले साल इसी दिन राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) कांग्रेस के प्रेसीडेंट बने थे और आज के दिन कांग्रेस चुनाव परिणाम में आगे दिख रही है. 

Rajasthan Elections Results 2018 Live: रुझानों में बहुमत से 6 सीट कम है कांग्रेस, बीजेपी नेता हुए मायूस​
  सचिन पायलट ने तीनों राज्य में सरकार बनाने का भरोसा देते हुए कहा- आज ही के दिन राहुल गांधी पार्टी के प्रेसीडेंट बने थे. एक साल बाद ये रिजल्ट उनके लिए तोहफा है. कांग्रेस तीनों राज्य में सरकार बनाएगी. राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनावों की बात करते हुए सचिन पायलट ने कहा- 'ट्रेंड्स बता रहे हैं कि राजस्थान में कांग्रेस सरकार बना रही है. पिछले साल हमारी 21 सीट्स थीं. आखिरी नंबर्स का इंतजार है. कांग्रेस लीडरशिप और एमएलए तय करेगी कि कौन क्या रोल प्ले करेगा.'

टिप्पणियां
राजस्थान में नतीजों से पहले अशोक गहलोत का हमला- कांग्रेस मुक्त भारत की बात करने वाले खुद मुक्त हो जाएंगे

छत्तीसगढ़ में पिछले 15 साल से भाजपा की सरकार है. जहां इस बार कांग्रेस ने भाजपा को बुरी तरह हराया है. बाकी राजस्थान और मध्यप्रदेश में भाजपा और कांग्रेस की कांटे की टक्कर है. कुछ ही देर में पता चल जाएगा कि 15 साल बाद कांग्रेस फिर वापसी करेगी या फिर शिवराज सिंह चौहान फिर कमाल करेगी. राजस्थान में पिछले 5 साल से भाजपा है. इस बार यहां भी कांग्रेस-भाजपा के बीच कड़ी टक्कर है. 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्‍तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.


लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... राजस्थान विधान सभा चुनाव परिणाम 2018 Live Updates: वसुंधरा राजे, सचिन पायलट और अशोक गहलौत की VVIP सीटों का जानिए हाल
election result 2018Rajasthan election resultsrahul gandhiSachin Pilot

Advertisement

 
 
 