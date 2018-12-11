Election Results: राहुल गांधी आज ही बने थे पार्टी प्रेसीडेंट, सचिन पायलट ने दिया ये तोहफा

Sachin Pilot,Congress: Rahul Gandhi became party president exactly a year ago this day, so this result is a gift for him. Congress will form Govt in three states #AssemblyElection2018pic.twitter.com/WwDL5tgP0o— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018
सचिन पायलट ने तीनों राज्य में सरकार बनाने का भरोसा देते हुए कहा- आज ही के दिन राहुल गांधी पार्टी के प्रेसीडेंट बने थे. एक साल बाद ये रिजल्ट उनके लिए तोहफा है. कांग्रेस तीनों राज्य में सरकार बनाएगी. राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनावों की बात करते हुए सचिन पायलट ने कहा- 'ट्रेंड्स बता रहे हैं कि राजस्थान में कांग्रेस सरकार बना रही है. पिछले साल हमारी 21 सीट्स थीं. आखिरी नंबर्स का इंतजार है. कांग्रेस लीडरशिप और एमएलए तय करेगी कि कौन क्या रोल प्ले करेगा.'
Sachin Pilot, Congress: Trends make it clear that Congress is forming Govt in #Rajasthan with full majority, we had 21 seats last time. We should wait for the final numbers. Congress leadership and MLAs will decide who will get what role pic.twitter.com/H4yvc5JEeK— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018
विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.
Advertisement
Advertisement