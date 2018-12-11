Election Results: राहुल गांधी आज ही बने थे पार्टी प्रेसीडेंट, सचिन पायलट ने दिया ये तोहफा

Sachin Pilot,Congress: Rahul Gandhi became party president exactly a year ago this day, so this result is a gift for him. Congress will form Govt in three states #AssemblyElection2018 pic.twitter.com/WwDL5tgP0o

Sachin Pilot, Congress: Trends make it clear that Congress is forming Govt in #Rajasthan with full majority, we had 21 seats last time. We should wait for the final numbers. Congress leadership and MLAs will decide who will get what role pic.twitter.com/H4yvc5JEeK