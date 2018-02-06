NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Box Office के बादशाह बने आमिर खान, बनाया ऐसा रिकॉर्ड कि तोड़ने में छूट जाएंगे बाकियों के पसीने

रमेश बाला के ताजा ट्वीट के मुताबिक, आमिर खान की दो फिल्मों ने 100 मिलियन डॉलर (तकरीबन 643 करोड़ रु.) का ओवरसीज बिजनेस किया है. वह एकलौते ऐसे भारतीय अभिनेता हैं, जिनकी फिल्मों ने यह जादुई आंकड़ा पार किया है.

चीन में रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कमाई कर रही आमिर खान की 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'र

खास बातें

  1. आमिर खान बने बॉक्स ऑफिस के बादशाह
  2. 'दंगल' और 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' की ओवरसीज कमाई 100 मिलियन डॉलर पार
  3. चीनी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिकॉर्डतोड़ कमाई कर रही 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता आमिर खान ऐसी फिल्में बनने के लिए माहिर हैं, जिसे सिर्फ देश ही नहीं विदेशों में भी काफी पसंद किया जाता है. '3 इडियट्स', 'पीके', 'दंगल' आमिर खान की वो फिल्में हैं जिन्होंने ओवरसीज बेहतरीन कमाई की है. इस लिस्ट में नया नाम 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' का है, जो इन दिनों चीनी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिकॉर्डतोड़ कलेक्शन बटोर रही है. रमेश बाला के ताजा ट्वीट के मुताबिक, आमिर खान की दो फिल्मों ने 100 मिलियन डॉलर (तकरीबन 643 करोड़ रु.) का ओवरसीज बिजनेस किया है. वह एकलौते ऐसे भारतीय अभिनेता हैं, जिनकी फिल्मों ने यह जादुई आंकड़ा पार किया है. सलमान खान, शाहरुख खान से लेकर रजनीकांत तक, कोई भी यह रिकॉर्ड अब तक नहीं बना पाया है.

अपने ट्वीट में रमेश बाला ने बताया कि 'दंगल' के बाद 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने ओवरसीज मार्केट पर 100 मिलियन डॉलर बटोर लिए हैं. मालूम हो कि, 3 हफ्ते पहले 19 जनवरी को 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' को चीन में रिलीज किया गया. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श के ट्वीट के मुताबिक, 4 फरवरी तक फिल्म ने 584 करोड़ रु. बटोरे हैं. 3 हफ्ते बाद भी फिल्म की कमाई में गिरावट देखने को नहीं मिली है और यह लगातार बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन कर रही है. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के मुताबिक, 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' बॉलीवुड की उन चार फिल्मों में शामिल है, जिनकी वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई 700 करोड़ से अधिक रही है. लिस्ट में पहले नंबर पर 'दंगल (2016)', दूसरे पर 'बाहुबली-2 (2017)' और तीसरी पोजिशन पर 'पीके (2014)' है. चार में से तीन फिल्में आमिर खान और एक साउथ सुपरस्टार प्रभास की है. दुनियाभर में Top-5 में शामिल होकर 'पद्मावत' ने दी हॉलीवुड फिल्मों को करारी टक्कर

पिछले साल 19 अक्टूबर को रिलीज हुई अद्वैत चंदन निर्देशित यह फिल्म एक लड़की की सिंगिंग सुपरस्टार बनने की कहानी है. फिल्म में जयारा वसीम ने लीड जबकि आमिर खान ने सपोर्टिंग किरदार निभाया है. फिल्म का बजट लगभग 45 करोड़ रु. बताया जाता है, फिल्म ने भारत में लगभग 62 करोड़ रु. का कारोबार किया था, जबकि इसका ओवरसीज कलेक्शन 40 करोड़ रु. रहा था.

