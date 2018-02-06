Box Office के बादशाह बने आमिर खान, बनाया ऐसा रिकॉर्ड कि तोड़ने में छूट जाएंगे बाकियों के पसीने

700 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल ये 4 भारतीय फिल्में, सलमान-शाहरुख की एक भी फिल्म नहीं
Now, @aamir_khan has two $100 Million movies in Overseas..#Dangal and #SecretSuperstar
The only Indian movie star to have $100 Million movies in Overseas.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 6, 2018
ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के मुताबिक, 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' बॉलीवुड की उन चार फिल्मों में शामिल है, जिनकी वर्ल्डवाइड कमाई 700 करोड़ से अधिक रही है. लिस्ट में पहले नंबर पर 'दंगल (2016)', दूसरे पर 'बाहुबली-2 (2017)' और तीसरी पोजिशन पर 'पीके (2014)' है. चार में से तीन फिल्में आमिर खान और एक साउथ सुपरस्टार प्रभास की है.
#SecretSuperstar braves new films, retains No 1 spot at Chinese BO and nears $ 100 million mark in China... Total till Sun, 4 Feb 2018: $ 91.29 million [₹ 584.60 cr]... Should cruise past $ 100 million on weekdays... REMARKABLE!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018
Among 2017 Indian releases, #SecretSuperstar becomes the 2nd movie after #Baahubali2 to do ₹ 700 Cr+ at the WW Box office..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 4, 2018
Only 4 Indian movies have done ₹ 700 Cr+ at the WW Box office..
They are:
1. #Dangal
2. #Baahubali2
3. #PK
4. #SecretSuperstar
